Best Debenhams Black Friday deals 2020: fashion, beauty and homeware at incredible prices
There are only a few days to go until the yearly shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday kicks off. The US tradition, which takes place the Friday after Thanksgiving, has caught on here with Brits across the country viewing it as a chance to start crossing off their Christmas shopping lists.
Running from Friday, November 27 until Monday, November 30 (which has been come to be known as Cyber Monday), the event is predicted to be the biggest on record.
Factor in the brutal year its been for the British high street with retailers keen to grab our attention with dazzlingly low prices and you get the perfect storm of incredible products at jaw-dropping prices.
Big retailers have been on the Black Friday bandwagon for a fair few years now, with the likes of John Lewis, Currys and Amazon competing for shoppers’ attention.
Once more in the fray this year is department store Debenhams, who has revealed a whole host of discounts on every category, from beauty to fashion, baby and homeware - even advent calendars.
They’re firing the starting gun early with 14 days of offers, starting right now so you won’t have to wait if you want to bag deals early.
Womenswear & Accessories
From formalwear to off-duty wardrobe essentials, there’s a LFW’s worth of outfits at reduced prices at Debenhams. Invest in a little arm candy wtih 50 per cent off handbags and take 20 per cent off selected women’s accessories.
Beauty & Grooming
We’ve seen some unbelieveable deals in Debenhams’ beauty section across all areas, from fragrance to skincare and makeup. Right now, Estée Lauder - Limited Edition 'The Night Is Yours' Travel Bag Gift Set is half price to £45 down from £90, incredible when you see the contents are worth an impressive £122.
Stock up on your favourites, or take advantage of the lower prices to try something new. Selected beauty gift sets are currently 20 per cent off, so if you’ve got your eye on something special for Christmas, now is the time to buy.
Menswear
Whether ifs a new suit you’re after or just a couple more hoodies to add to your collection, Debenhams does smart, casual and everything in between. Right now you can get a whopping 50 per cent off the RRP of certain collections.
Watches
What time is it? Time to get a new watch. This Black Friday, take 30 per cent off selected time pieces at Debenhams.
Shop men’s here and women’s watches here
Sleepwear
‘Tis the season - to stay cosy and warm indoors. With nights drawing in, now’s the time to splash out on some new PJs to see you through the season in style. There are options for the entire family, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.
Baby Sleepsuits
Keep your little one looking cute as a button in babygrows, now at 20 per cent off.
Dining
With everyone at home more for the foreseeable, give mealtimes a Michelin-star upgrade with new cutlery, tableware and dinner sets. There are some seriously lovely styles in Debenhams’ Black Friday sale which will give everything from your beans-on-toast to Christmas dinner a wonderful upgrade.
Cookware
Home chefs can take their culinary game up a notch with new cooking kit at bitesize prices.
Electricals
From hairdryers to hair removal, all at hair-raisingly low prices, snap these up while stocks last.
