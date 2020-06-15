These are the best deals on used cars from Hertz







When Hertz was forced into bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic, one of the first things the massive rental car agency did was list a whole bunch of lightly used cars and trucks for sale. And those vehicles are currently selling at sizable discounts when compared to those that aren't listed by Hertz. According to iSeeCars.com, Hertz's used inventory is listed on average at an 8% discount, but the savings on some vehicles is significantly higher. Here's the top 10:

Some of the vehicles in the top 10 — notably the Chevy Trax, Nissan Versa Note and Kia Forte — are the kind of vehicles you'd expect to find for sale from a huge rental agency like Hertz. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with scoring a great deal on a decently reliable, relatively new and well-maintained car. If that's the goal, the average cost of a roomy and economical Versa Note from Hertz last month was $9,533. That makes it the cheapest vehicle in the top 10.

Other cars with big discounts are more interesting. At the very top of the list is the BMW 7 Series, which is selling for an average of $42,680. That represents a discount of $6,877 when compared to the average cost of all the other similar 7 Series sedans currently for sale in America. Naturally, buyers may have some trepidation over the idea of buying such an expensive vehicle out of a rental car fleet, but there's also the distinct possibility that renters willing to pay extra for a luxury car like the BMW would also be more likely to take reasonable care of the vehicle. It's also worth noting that rental agencies like Hertz generally take good care of their fleet and keep up with regular maintenance intervals.

Other vehicles in the top 10 that stand out are the Toyota Tundra, which has earned a stunning reputation for durability over the years, for an average cost of $31,383 (a $4,714 discount) and the Nissan Quest, which could be attractive to families with a minivan's worth of children and could really use a daily driver for $13,874.

Looking outside the top 10 we list above, the Lincoln Continental sedan sits at number 11, and Hertz's average asking price of $24,313 is $3,467 less expensive than the average transaction price from outside the rental agency's fleet. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the least expensive pickup truck from Hertz with an average list price of $24,265, a $3,312 discount.

These discounts were calculated by iSeeCars using data from 20,000 vehicles from the 2017 through 2019 model years listed for sale from Hertz versus cars and trucks with similar mileage sold by other used car dealerships all across the United States. Click on over to iSeeCars.com for the full top 25, and let us know if anything else stands out as you peruse the potential savings.

