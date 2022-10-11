The best deals under $25 at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The big day is here! Amazon kicked off its Prime Early Access Sale in the wee hours of the morning, and as expected, the deals do not disappoint.

While there are major markdowns on big ticket items like TVs, computers and furniture, a splurge like that isn’t in everyone’s budget. After all, inflation is affecting each and every one of us. That said, you can still take advantage of this year’s Prime Day deals without spending more than you have. Believe it or not, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale includes lots of great finds on sale for less than $25.

Though the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale runs through Oct. 12, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to start shopping. Not only are some of the best markdowns lightning deals that expire within a few items, but popular products will undoubtedly sell out now that they’re on sale. Whatever you do, make time to check out the Prime Day deals under $25 below. From tech gadgets to home essentials and kitchen items, there’s something for everyone.

Prime Day Deals Under $25

Tech Deals Under $25

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug, $17.99 (Orig. $64.98)

Two Amazon devices for less than the price of one? This Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle deserves a spot in your Amazon cart.

Popglory Smart Watch, $23.99 (Orig. $36.99)

Oh yes, you really can get a Popglory Smart Watch with all the bells and whistles for less than $25 right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (Orig. $49.99)

With more than 170,000 ratings, this Fire TV Stick 4K is a smart buy at just $24.99. It will give you access to thousands of TV shows and movies whether or not you have a smart TV.

6S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, $15.99 (Orig. $29.99)

Perfect for your favorite playlists and podcasts, these 6S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones have excellent sound quality, given the affordable price tag.

Kitchen Deals Under $25

Wanbasion Matte Black Titanium Plated Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set, $17.60 (Orig. $19.99)

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about how sharp the knives in this Knife Set are. Plus, they look sleek and professional.

KitchenAid Classic Nonslip 2-Piece Plastic Cutting Board, $24.99 (Orig. $36.99)

Make slicing and dicing fruits and veggies easier than ever with this KitchenAid Classic Nonslip 2-Piece Plastic Cutting Board set.

Cuisinart 8335-24 3-Quart Chef’s Pan, Stainless Steel, $24.49 (Orig. $34.99)

Use this ideally-sized Cuisinart 3-Quart Chef’s Pan to do just about anything in the kitchen, including boiling pasta and simmering soups and stews.

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 oz., $21.95 (Orig. $24.74)

Grab a few of these Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocottes for your next dinner party. They’re great for dessert or individual portions of side dishes.

Home Deals Under $25

Eddie Bauer Home Brushed Throw Blanket Reversible Sherpa & Brushed Fleece, $15.26 (Orig. $21.62)

You must feel this Eddie Bauer Home Brushed Throw Blanket to believe how soft and cozy it is. You’ll want one for every room.

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, $23.77 (Orig. $34.99)

Tired of sleeping on flat, hard pillows? Upgrade your sleep situation with these Bedsure Pillows while they are on sale.

Handheld Vacuum Cordless, $21.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Crumbs and dirt hidden in tiny crevices are no match for this Handheld Vacuum Cordless. Bonus: It’s also great for cleaning your car!

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $22.86 (Orig. $41.99)

Been sleeping with the same comforter or duvet since college? Treat yourself to a new one. This Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert is a top-rated pick in many different sizes and is a perfect weight.

Beauty Deals Under $25

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (Orig $24)

Beauty lovers always stock up on this game-changing LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask when it’s on sale. You should too!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $11.20 (Orig. $16)

Looking for a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin? Try this best-selling ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm that shoppers love.

Rescue Balm Post-Blemish Recovery Cream from Hero Cosmetics, $10.39 (Orig. $12.99)

Banish red marks and dark spots quickly with this Post-Blemish Recovery Cream that can heal your skin after a breakout.

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel, $20.30 (Orig. $29)

Want insanely soft, smooth skin when you wake up? Apply this amazing LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel before bed.

Fashion Deals Under $25

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, C Logo, $22.49 (Orig. $45)

Perfect for all people, this Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew is a wardrobe essential during the cold weather months. Stock up on a bunch of colors while it’s on sale.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Jean, $20.90 (Orig. $29.90)

These classic Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Jeans will look good with sneakers and ballet flats all year long.

adidas mens Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (6-pair), $14.99 (Orig. $20)

You can never have too many socks, so grab this set from adidas while the price is low.

Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties, 3 Pack, $18.28 (Orig. $35)

Shoppers love these Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties because they offer full coverage but don’t ride up.

