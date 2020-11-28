All the best deals at Ulta this Black Friday 2020
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday weekend is here and the deals are still coming in hot. Whether you're looking for a gift for the makeup lover in your life, or simply trying to treat yourself after a long year, Ulta has tons of deals on brands such as Covergirl, Milani, Neutrogena and Clinique.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Get your hands on products for 30%, 40% and even 50% off, plus get free shipping on any purchase that's more than $35. Specific brands are also getting a huge price cut—you can get any Mario Badescu product, for example, for 25% off the original price. See below for all the Black Friday weekend deals that are still happening now.
Check out all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals.
The best Ulta Black Friday deals
Makeup
Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick for $3.84 (Save $1.65)
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer for $5.99 (Save $4)
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set for $5.99 (Save $4)
Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer for $8.39 (Save $3.60)
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara for $10 (Save $15)
It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara for $15 (Save $10)
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Long Wear Foundation for $35 (Save $12)
Skincare
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for $5.25 (Save $1.75)
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion for $12.75 (Save $4.25)
Kylie Skin 3-Step Mini Skin Care Set for $20.30 (Save $8.70)
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm for $21.70 (Save $9.30)
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels for $22.75 (Save $12.25)
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $34.30 (Save $14.70)
25% off all Mario Badescu products from $3.75 (Save $2.25 to $11.50)
Hair care
Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Hot Off The Press Thermal Protection Hairspray for $9.99 (Save $9.01)
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free 10-ounce Shampoo for $10.25 (Save $10.25)
Redken Color Extend Magnetics 8.5-ounce Conditioner for $10.25 (Save $10.25)
Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Body Builder for $14.50 (Save $14.50)
Drybar A Lil' Drybar To Go Travel Set for $20.30 (Save $8.70)
Beachwaver S-1 Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron for $96.75 (Save $32.25)
Not Your Mother's hair products BOGO (one free with purchase)
Shop Ulta Black Friday deals
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Ulta deals right now