The best deals to shop from Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale

Amazon isn't the only major retailer running a massive sale this week. Walmart is launching its own big sale event—it's literally called The Big Save—and it starts right now.

Through October 15, thousands of products will be on sale, including some of the best we've tested in our labs.

Even better—if you've signed up for Walmart+, the retailer's new paid membership service ($12.95 per month), you can get select sale items within a day of purchasing (plus you can knock out your grocery shopping in the same online trip).

Here are some of the best deals you can find during Walmart's competing Prime Day sale:

The best deals at Walmart's The Big Save Sale

Home

Kitchen

Electronics

Fashion

EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Alex Relaxed Vintage-Fit Jeans for $15.99 (Save $3) : Ellen DeGeneres also has a line of highly-rated jeans at Walmart, which come in a range of 10 styles.

: Ellen DeGeneres also has a line of highly-rated jeans at Walmart, which come in a range of 10 styles. Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots for $69.99 (Save $20): Our readers love Hunter Boots, and you can snag a great discount on these women's boots in 13 colors.

