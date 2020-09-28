We Scoured The Internet For 32 Really Good Fashion Deals

Emily Ruane
View photos

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the products we need, the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping on the items we want.

We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.

You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos

Verishop


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 25% off full-price styles on purchases over $100
Promo Code: VERIFRIENDS

This perfectly appointed, taste-making department store is offering discounts in their Friends & Family Sale you're not going to want to miss. With brands like Saloni, LoveShackFancy, Vince, and more, you've got a shot at checking everything off your ultimate fashion wishlist with this one sale.

Billie the Label Lizbeth Button Up Top, $, available at Verishop




View photos

& Other Stories


Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns up to 50% off
Promo Code: None

The Swedish company that singlehandedly keeps us up-to-date on the latest trends has a sale section rich with fall finds.

& Other Stories Croc Embossed Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at & Other Stories




View photos

Anthropologie


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 30% off sale items (discount added in cart)
Promo Code: None

Enjoy sales on sales at Anthropologie right now with an extra 30% already marked-down dress, blouse, pant, and accessory faves. The result? A sartorial dream come true.

Maeve Joss Contrast-Stitch Trousers, $, available at Anthropologie




View photos

Nordstrom Rack


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Fall styles up to 70% off
Promo Code: None

While Nordstrom Rack is always a go-to destination for great deals, the unmissable discounts on its selection of fall styles won’t last for very long. If you miss out, never fear — their clearance section is top-notch.



Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack






View photos

COS


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 50% off fall sale
Promo Code: none

Oh, to inhabit the land of Cos — where the tailoring is simple, the colors are on point, all of the styling is just so. Their fall markdowns are not to be overlooked.

COS Jacket With Flap Pockets, $, available at COS




View photos

Nordstrom


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off top brands
Promo Code: None

You can save big on some of Nordstrom's top brands. Find everything from Vince, to Tory Burch, to Nike in their Contemporary Sale.

RE/DONE '70s Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer, $, available at Nordstrom




View photos

Madewell


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Insider Event. 20% off for Madewell Insiders, plus 40% off select fall styles
Promo Code: Included with Insider sign-up

It pays big to be a Madewell Insiders. Along with perks like free shipping and returns, you also get access to exclusive sales like this Insider Event. There’s a plethora of top-selling goods in this sale assortment and we don’t know how long it’s going to last, so you’d best get to carting before these discounts vanish without a trace.

Madewell Polo Sweater, $, available at Madewell




View photos

lululemon


Dates: Limited time
Sale: We Made Too Much
Promo Code: None

Just because Lululemon’s warehouse sale is over doesn’t mean you can’t longingly haunt the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section for ongoing deals on what they’ve overproduced. We’re biding our time until next year with finds like these perfect wide-leg cropped pants.

lululemon On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant, $, available at lululemon




View photos

Shopbop


Dates: Now - October 5
Sale: 20% of all sale purchases donated to the Black Lives Matter Support Fund via Tides.
Promo Code: None

We know Shopbop always has a huge sale selection with great deals, but now through October 5, 20% of all sale purchases will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Support Fund via Tides. We hope this is the extra incentive you need to stock up on some fall essentials.

7 For All Mankind Bootcut Back Slit Trousers, $, available at Shopbop




View photos

H&M


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off select styles
Promo Code: None

There are some serious deals to be found within H&M's sale. From soft sweater basics for fall to cozy loungewear for spending more time indoors, this always-accessible retailer has you covered.

H&M Pleated Skirt, $, available at H&M




View photos

Eloquii


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 50% off all tops, dresses, and boots. $29 and up on all pants and skirts.
Promo Code: GOFORIT

You've got all sorts of discounts to choose from at plus-size retailer Eloquii, including 50% off all tops, dresses, and boots and $29 and up pants and skirts.

Eloquii Puff Sleeve Square Neck Midi Dress, $, available at Eloquii




View photos

Free People


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Discounts across categories
Promo Code: None

For stocking up on transitional essentials, Free People's sale section is a good place to start. You'll find the tops, bottoms, activewear, jackets, and more you need to sweeten up your stay-at-home wardrobe — all at an enticing discount.

Endless Summer Suits You Set, $, available at Free People




View photos

Baublebar


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 15% off 2 or more Pisa Bracelets
Promo Code: PISA15

It's time to take your wrist stack to the next level while saving 15% on BaubleBar's best-selling gold ball Pisa Bracelets.

BaubleBar Initial Pisa Beaded Bracelet, $, available at BaubleBar




View photos

Nike


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off clearance sale
Promo Code: None

The sportswear giant’s athletic goods are high-performance but still cool enough for every day. Their clearance section is currently up to 40% off, so you can splurge on some of the slick gym-to-street duds.


Nike Icon Clash Woven Pant, $, available at Nike





View photos

Zappos


Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns
Promo Code: None

We’re always watching the sale section of Zappos for markdowns on our favorite sneakers. Our recent browse yielded a trove of finds from Asics, Hoka, Superga, and Onitsuka Tiger.

Hoka One One Clifton 6, $, available at Zappos




View photos

Mango

Dates: Limited time
Sale: 30% off everything
Promo Code: SHOP30

This always on-trend retailer has lots to offer across the clothing, accessories, and shoe spaces with plenty of options for maternity and plus-size fashion to boot. Their seasonal sale is not to be slept on.

Mango V-Neck Sweater, $, available at Mango





View photos

Athleta


Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns
Promo Code: None

We came for the top-rated face masks, but stayed for the activewear brand’s wearable range of sporty, easy separates, newly marked down (and not likely to stay in stock for long).



Athleta Sayulita Jumpsuit, $, available at Athleta






View photos

Levi's


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns on a select denim styles and apparel
Promo Code: None

It may feel like we'll be living this matching sweatsuit life forever, but eventually it will be time to break out the hard pants again — so you might as well stock up on a pair or two now from the Levi's sale section.

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, $, available at Levi's




View photos

Uniqlo


Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns across a range of styles
Promo Code: None

Shop great deals on seasonal essentials from the always-reliable Uniqlo. The retailer's simple, high-quality designs always manage to catch our shopping-oriented eye — especially when easy-to-wear trousers are on sale for under $20.


Uniqlo U Belted Drape Wide Straight Pants, $, available at Uniqlo





View photos

Urban Outfitters


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 30% off all shoes
Promo Code: None

Urban Outfitters has launched new styles to sale at an extra 30% off, featuring sneakers, statement boots, chunky loafers, and more — just in time for an early-fall WFH-outfit refresh.

Urban Outfitters Zoe Calf Hair Chelsea Boot, $, available at Urban Outfitters




View photos

Amazon


Dates: Limited time
Sale: The BIG Fall Sale
Promo code: None

Amazon just quietly launched what it's dubbing The Big Fall Sale. Starting now, the mega-retailer is offering discounts up-to-60%-off with a focus on home and lifestyle.

PUMA Cali Sneaker, $, available at Amazon




View photos

Universal Standard


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 5 Years Of Us Sale. Up to $150 off select styles
Promo Code: none

Whether you're hanging out at home or stepping outside for a taste of fall, inclusive apparel brand Universal Standard is here to provide you with instant, easy outfits at a discount. Enjoy up to $150 off select styles for their 5 Years of Us anniversary sale.


Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit, $, available at Universal Standard





View photos

Asos


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off Asos Outlet
Promo Code: None

With our hearts and minds set on all things comfy, we're stocking up on a few one-and-done pieces from the "outlet" section at Asos, where marked-down goods are up to 70% off.

Missguided Oversized Jogger, $, available at ASOS




View photos

Adidas


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Best-sellers on sale up to 50% off
Promo Code: None

Upgrade your activewear with the always-cool Adidas. Their sale section is swimming with sporty-but-hip staples up to 50% off like these cranberry-accented Stan Smiths.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $, available at Adidas




View photos

Current/Elliott


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Take an extra 60% off sale styles
Promo Code: SEPT60

Time to upgrade your fall denim wardrobe. Current/Elliott's sale section is filled with high-quality denim and soft cotton basics at an additional 60% off.

Current/Elliott The Studded Debbie Pant, $, available at Current/Elliott




View photos

Saks Fifth Avenue


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 75% off designer goods
Promo Code: None

The uptown shop’s lust-worthy selection of designer goods (think Ganni, Gucci, Givenchy, and more) are available at a steep discount.

Susan Alexandra Sour Straw Beaded Shoulder Bag, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue




View photos

Mohawk General Store



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off sale
Promo Code: None

This LA-based shop stocks unique and high-quality indie brands from Batsheva to Building Block. We doubt their marked-down items will last long, so we recommend speeding over to their sale selection for your next investment purchase.

Atari Pant 2.0, $, available at Mohawk General Store





View photos

Revolve



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 65% off new markdowns
Promo Code: None

Los Angeles-based Revolve boasts discounts of up to 65% in their sale section. We definitely need these shiny, semi-sheer houndstooth pants to get through the rest of summer.

Free People Aster Collar Tee Dress, $, available at Revolve





View photos

Macy's



Dates: Limited time
Sale: VIP Sale. Up to 30% off select regular-priced, sale, and clearance items
Promo Code: VIP

From sneakers to cashmere, check out Macy's VIP sale to find your new fall staples.

Charter Club Sleeveless Cashmere Jumpsuit, $, available at Macy's





View photos

J.Crew


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Top fall finds on sale, plus 30% off (almost) everything else
Promo Code: 5DAYS

For a limited time, the masters of happy classic staples are offering major discounts on a wide range of fall apparel. Plus, enjoy an extra 30% off (almost) everything else with the code 5DAYS.

J.Crew Tippi Sweater, $, available at J.Crew




View photos

Aerie



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off leggings, sweaters & sweatshirts; all undies 6 for $25
Promo Code: None

Time to treat yourself with Aerie, while getting your essentials at a discount.

Aerie Good Vibes Corded Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters





View photos

Backcountry


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Semi-annual sale (up to 50% off)
Promo Code: None

Patagonia and North Face don't usually come cheap, but outdoor site Backcountry has a selection of fall-ready styles on sale for up to 50% off.

Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $, available at Backcountry




View photos

Pact


Dates: Limited time
Sale: $29 dress sale
Promo Code: None

Sustainable fashion label Pact has been intermittently introducing new deal drops, and this week is all about dresses, skirts, and other garments of that nature. Made with organic cotton in a fair trade factory, you can count on the fact that whatever purchase you end up with (jumpsuits are included in the deal!), you've made a choice that's kinder on the planet.

PACT Drawstring Jumpsuit, $, available at PACT




View photos

Walmart



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns on selected styles
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Often associated with inexpensive shopping, Walmart is a goldmine of goods that aren't only sharply priced but are also undeniably stylish to boot.





View photos

Alex Mill


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Special prices on a range of special styles
Promo Code: None

Alex Mill is that super-cool-without-even-trying kind of retailer that's popular for the designs it guarantees won't go out of style. And, they've launched an unexpected sale on stuff you'll definitely want for now and for the future.

Alex Mill Cotton Bib Tunic, $, available at Alex Mill




View photos

Ana Luisa


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Buy one, get one 35% off
Promo Code: None

This always-lovely, always-accessible jewelry brand is offering a special discount to up your summer accessories game.


Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Necklace, $, available at Ana Luisa





View photos

Antidote



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off select sale items
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

This eco-forward e-boutique carries all of our favorite sustainably-minded lines: Carleen, Mara Hoffman, Stella McCartney and Veja, to name just a few. They’re in full markdown mode with discounts of up to 60% off.





View photos

Everything But Water


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 25% off sale styles
Promo Code: None

Here comes the sun... and the sales. Get ready to take a deep dive into the sea of discounts that awaits at Everything But Water — select sale styles are an extra 25% off for a limited time.

Mara Hoffman Emma Tiger Print X-Back One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Everything But Water




View photos

M. Gemi



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Discounts on soon-to-be-retired shoes; an additional $50 off first-time orders
Promo Code: Provided with newsletter signup

The Italian shoemaker is known for premium shoes that mostly sell at full price, but word to the wise — their “Before They Go” section features marked-down styles on the brink of retirement.





View photos

Cole Haan


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Best sellers for under $40
Promo Code: None

Cole Haan is running an epic end-of-season sale on many a top-rated best-sellers. (Check out our fanatical deep dive on the brand if you don’t believe us.) They’ve gathered up everything under $40 on a hand-dandy landing page for thorough wallet-emptying.

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Wedge, $, available at Cole Haan




View photos

Kate Spade


Dates: Now - May 14
Sale: Enjoy up to 50% off your full-priced purchase
Promo Code: NEWYOU

If you're a smarty pants and shopping for grad gifts early, this is a sale you don't want to sleep on. The more you spend, the more you save with 30% off your $150 purchase, 40% off your $250 purchase, and a very enticing 50% off your $350 purchase.

Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel, $, available at kate spade




View photos

Amy O Jewelry


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Take 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

These handmade jewelry pieces may be delicate, but they're designed to last. Enjoy 20% off a wide range of smiles, from simple hoops to more intricate ear crawlers and everything in between.

Amy O Jewelry Celeste Star Dainty Studs, $, available at Amy O




View photos

Coach


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 50% off summer styles
Promo Code: None

Coach has long been a go-to for quality leather goods, and now that the brand has tapped J.Lo and Michael B. Jordan for recent campaigns and collabs, we can't get enough. Their current 50% off promotion applies to an array of summer-friendly shoes, handbags, and accessories just waiting to get scooped up for less.

Coach Parker Quilted Top Handle Bag, $, available at Coach




View photos

Modcloth



Dates: Now - December 27
Sale: An additional 30% off select new arrivals; up to 65% off select items
Promo Code: None — discounts applied in cart

This indie-minded site always contains a surprising wealth of stylish and affordable finds, but their last-stop shop, Mod Outlet, is their best kept secret.





View photos

Reformation


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off
Promo Code: None

Sustainable fashion's most covetable brand for effortless dresses and vintage-inspired denim is in markdown mode, with goods up to 70% off.


Reformation Astrid Dress, $, available at Reformation





View photos

Pixie Market


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Take 20% off sale (discount applied in cart)
Promo Code: EXTRA20

You can always count on Pixie Market for the latest in womensgwear and accessories — all of which look extra cute when scooped up as part of a timely summer sale.

Pixie Market Camille Brown Belted Dress, $, available at Pixie Market




View photos

Keds



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off Year-End-Clearance items; an additional 10% off first-time orders
Promo Code: Provided with newsletter signup

Keds’s sale section is teeming with kicks marked down up to 30%, and for the next few days pairs are they'll be reduced even further.





View photos

LuisaViaRoma


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 20% off full-priced items
Promo Code: LVR20

To dabble in a little bit of luxury at a little bit of a discount, take a look at the family-owned luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma. You can expect to find apparel, accessories, and even home goods from of-the-moment brands like Gucci, Off-White, and so many more.



Àcheval Pampa Argentina Cotton Satin Midi Dress, $, available at LUISAVIAROMA






View photos

Outdoor Voices



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off select styles
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Run! This exuberant millennial activewear brand is offering 40% off an excellent selection from the best of OV’s offerings: sports bras, leggings, shorts, and even swimwear in their OV Extra Sale.





View photos

Stature



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 80% off select items
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

This petite-friendly online boutique peddles specially-sized pieces from some of our favorite indie brands, like Loup, LOQ, MNZ, Samantha Pleet, and Wray. Right now you can help them lighten their load by checking out their Moving Sale, with items up to 80% off.





View photos

Magali Pascal


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off select styles
Promo Code: None

The effortless allure of French fashion meets high-quality, bohemian designs of Magali Pascal, produced in-house in Bali. The designer's ongoing warehouse sale means you can discover and shop the French-born, Indonesian-bred styles for up to 70% off. And, shipping is free for orders over $200.

Magali Pascal Talia Maxi Dress, $, available at Magali Pascal




View photos

VEDA



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

We got lost browsing the sweet slipdresses, wedding-ready wrap dresses, and animal-printed midis on this NYC indie brand’s site.





View photos

Everlane


Dates: While supplies last
Sale: Choose What You Pay
Promo Code: None

The Choose What You Pay event from eco-chic label Everlane is always a highlight in the world of retail. Pick your own price for a range of the brand's well-loved styles as part of this special promotion. Discounts as big as 60% off await!

Everlane The Lightweight Straight Leg Crop, $, available at Everlane




View photos

SSENSE



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 20% off select items
Promo Code: None

This super-hip Canadian retailer carries every trendy label we love, from Nike to Nanushka. They’ve officially entered markdown on tons of pieces, so you can nab elevated, easy-wearing staples for somewhat more agreeable price.

Nanushka Off-White Saylor Sweater, $, available at SSENSE





View photos

Billie the Label


Dates: Now - May 17
Sale: Take 25% off full prices styles 
Promo Code: 25FROMUS

Billie the Label is a definitely brand to watch — designed for the confident woman who knows her way around effortless yet elevated staples. And now, for a limited time only, enjoy 25% off all full-priced styles.

Billie the Label Peggy Short, $, available at Billie Official




View photos

Matches Fashion


Dates: Now - April 27
Sale: 30% off mid-season sale
Promo Code: MID30

To score some major designer finds across all categories at a 30% discount, go on and peruse the mid-season sale section at luxury online retailer Matches Fashion. Think markdowns on drool-worthy brands like Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Sies Marjan, and more.



Marine Serre Crescent Moon-Print Stretch-Jersey Top, $, available at Matches Fashion






View photos

Kohl's


Dates: Now - May 17
Sale: Save an extra 20% your purchase
Promo Code: YOUSAVE20 

In addition to its slew of existing promotions like 20% off Nike and a 2-day 50% off select items event, you can save even more at checkout with the YOUSAVE20 code. With so many discounts to be had, all we have to say is: don't stop the shop, people!



LC Lauren Conrad Leggings, $, available at Kohls






View photos

Topshop


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off final clearance
Promo Code: None

Your wardrobe might just be in for a British-approved boost. The U.K.'s favorite fast fashion retailer is currently offering up to 70% off a selection of jeans, dresses, tops, and more.

Topshop Blue Gingham Yoke Dobby Top, $, available at Topshop




View photos

Cara Cara


Dates: Now - April 20
Sale: Enjoy up to 70% off over 30 brands
Promo Code: None

In addition to supporting the small indie brands that need their customers the most right now, shopping these major markdowns means you'll also be contributing to a cool cause. Cara Cara is donating 10% of the proceeds from its Support Sale to the City of L.A.'s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund — so this is one purchase that'll really feel as good as it looks.

Wray Farrah Pant - Rust, $, available at Cara Cara




View photos

Tibi


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Online sample sale
Promo Code: None

Fashion fans, put your explorer caps on, because the Tibi Online Outlet sale is a treasure trove of discounted designer goods just waiting to be discovered. It'll take some digging, but you may just find the perfect piece in your size available at hundreds of dollars (!!!) off its original price.

Tibi Modern Drape Sculpted Drape Midi Dress, $, available at Tibi




View photos

Need Supply


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 80% off
Promo Code: None

It was a sad day when we learned that beloved longtime indie stalwart Need Supply would be closing its doors for good. This is your last chance to nab some of the retailer’s well-curated goods — markdowns are up to 80% off.

Herschel Nova Mini in Satin Hotcoral, $, available at Need Supply




Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Is It Ok To Shop Online Right Now?

Tie-Dye Loungewear Is Everywhere — & We Love It

Your Cozy Fall Favorites Are On Double-Sale