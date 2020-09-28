We Scoured The Internet For 32 Really Good Fashion Deals

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the products we need, the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping on the items we want.



We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.



You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





View photos Verishop



Dates: Limited time

Sale: 25% off full-price styles on purchases over $100

Promo Code: VERIFRIENDS



This perfectly appointed, taste-making department store is offering discounts in their



Billie the Label Lizbeth Button Up Top, $, available at









