Major lenders cut fixed rates in mortgage price war

A mortgage price war has begun after high street banks announced cuts to their fixed rate deals of more than one percentage point.

Amid a property sales slump, house price falls and a decline in mortgage approvals, lenders TSB and Nationwide have announced fixed-rate cuts.

Analysts said other lenders would “aggressively” follow suit in a bid to attract the customers who remain in the market.

TSB announced it will reduce its five-year fix rates for purchase and remortgage by up to 1.3 percentage points from Monday. A borrower taking out a £200,000 loan on TSB’s new rate of 4.99pc would save £1,872 over twelve months, compared with the previous rate of 6.29pc.

Nationwide introduced fixed-rate reductions of up to 0.6 percentage points across its range on Friday. A customer looking to purchase a new home with a 15pc deposit can secure a five-year fixed rate with Nationwide at 4.79pc – a fall of 0.6 percentage points and the biggest reduction offered by the lender.

Jane King, an independent mortgage adviser, said that the fall in rates was a sign that lenders were struggling for business.

She said: “The message that I'm getting from lenders is they're just not getting any business. The bottom has fallen out of the purchase market.”

Scott Rochester, of Trinity Financial, said that he expected other lenders would launch “aggressively priced mortgages” in order to compete in the quickly changing market.

He said: “I expect over the next few weeks that all lenders will come out with reduced pricing. I'm not quite sure how low they can go. I think their margins are probably going to be pretty slim, but I fully expect the whole market to come out with cheaper deals over the next few weeks.”

According to analyst Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage charged 5.75pc on Friday compared with a high of 6.65pc last October.

This comes as house prices fell in December for the fourth consecutive month, according to Halifax, with the average home now worth £12,700 less than it was in August.

With no sign of improvement for house prices over the coming months, Ms King said many were holding off purchasing property, which would only prolong the struggle for mortgage providers.

Ms King said: “A lot of my clients are going to hang on maybe until February or March time before making a decision'. So if lenders continue not to get any business, or very little business, then they've got no option but to reduce their rates still further.”

While fixed mortgages continue to fall, tracker mortgages have risen by 0.5 percentage points in line with the most recent Bank Rate increase, causing the gap between the two to narrow. Ms King said that the case for trackers “is becoming less clear now” as fixed rates fall.

The mortgage price war will spell good news for potential borrowers, who will be emboldened to purchase property with more affordable fixes, further skewing the market towards buyers.

Adrian Anderson, of Anderson Harris, said: “There is a correlation between house prices and the availability of mortgage finance and mortgage rates. If mortgage rates continue to reduce this should provide some potential homeowners with more confidence.”