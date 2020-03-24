All of the Best Deals Hiding in Wayfair’s New Office Furniture Sale

If your current home office isn’t quite cutting it, this sale is the perfect chance to upgrade your setup — and save while you’re at it!

Wayfair just launched a huge office furniture sale, and it’s packed with deals on desks, chairs, bookcases and storage, desk lamps, and more. With furniture starting at just $34.99, it’s a great time to invest in a few new pieces for your home. Plus, many come with free two-day shipping, and all orders over $49 come with complimentary delivery.

Shop Wayfair’s Office Furniture and Desk Sale:

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/desks-c1780384.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/desks-c1780384.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Desks" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/desks-c1780384.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Desks</a>, from $37.99

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/office-chairs-c478390.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/office-chairs-c478390.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Desk chairs" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/office-chairs-c478390.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Desk chairs</a>, from $34.99

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/bookcases-c1780385.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/bookcases-c1780385.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Bookcases and storage" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/sb0/bookcases-c1780385.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Bookcases and storage</a>, from $33.99

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/lighting/sb0/desk-lamps-c416505.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/lighting/sb0/desk-lamps-c416505.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Desk lamps" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/lighting/sb0/desk-lamps-c416505.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Desk lamps</a>, from $18.99

While Wayfair’s online store is currently a treasure trove of discounts (its home renovation department and assortment of rugs are also on sale), we have a feeling most shoppers are on the hunt for affordable office pieces to make working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic a little more comfortable.

Tons of decor styles are included in the shopping event, including mid-century modern-inspired chairs and rustic furniture that farmhouse fans will love. There are also plenty of furniture items — like secretary desks and versatile chairs — that are ideal for those working in small spaces where you may have to fashion a make-shift home office in a corner or spare area.

Best Wayfair Home Office Deals:

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-rosenbalm-side-chair-vrkg7299.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-rosenbalm-side-chair-vrkg7299.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Rosenbalm Side Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-rosenbalm-side-chair-vrkg7299.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Rosenbalm Side Desk Chair</a>, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-annie-secretary-desk-with-hutch-zipc3165.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-annie-secretary-desk-with-hutch-zipc3165.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Annie Secretary Desk with Hutch" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-annie-secretary-desk-with-hutch-zipc3165.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Annie Secretary Desk with Hutch</a>, $47.99 (orig. $95.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-wrenshall-social-mid-century-side-chair-w001434097.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-wrenshall-social-mid-century-side-chair-w001434097.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Wrenshall Social Mid-Century Side Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-wrenshall-social-mid-century-side-chair-w001434097.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Wrenshall Social Mid-Century Side Desk Chair</a>, $56.99 (orig. $78.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-lansing-writing-desk-w000329592.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-lansing-writing-desk-w000329592.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Lansing Writing Desk" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-lansing-writing-desk-w000329592.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Lansing Writing Desk</a>, $59.99 (orig. $85.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wayfair-basics-mesh-task-chair-w001750718.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wayfair-basics-mesh-task-chair-w001750718.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wayfair-basics-mesh-task-chair-w001750718.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair</a>, $64.99 (orig. $160.01)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-philllip-task-chair-w000494190.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-philllip-task-chair-w000494190.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Phillip Task Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-philllip-task-chair-w000494190.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Phillip Task Desk Chair</a>, $68.99 (orig. $106.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-halverson-ergonomic-mesh-task-chair-w000074466.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-halverson-ergonomic-mesh-task-chair-w000074466.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/hashtag-home-halverson-ergonomic-mesh-task-chair-w000074466.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Desk Chair</a>, $76.99 (orig. $249.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wade-logan-colburn-desk-w001275572.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wade-logan-colburn-desk-w001275572.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Colburn Desk" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wade-logan-colburn-desk-w001275572.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Colburn Desk</a>, $87.99 (orig. $120)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-claxton-task-chair-w000290227.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-claxton-task-chair-w000290227.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Claxton Task Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-claxton-task-chair-w000290227.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Claxton Task Desk Chair</a>, $89.99 (orig. $187)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-mila-task-chair-w001834606.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-mila-task-chair-w001834606.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Rose Mila Task Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-mila-task-chair-w001834606.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Rose Mila Task Desk Chair</a>, $122.99 (orig. $125.99)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-francesca-desk-w000777680.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-francesca-desk-w000777680.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Francesca Desk" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-francesca-desk-w000777680.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Francesca Desk</a>, $126.99 (orig. $170)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beachcrest-home-thomaston-desk-w003039540.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beachcrest-home-thomaston-desk-w003039540.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Thomaston Small Space Desk" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beachcrest-home-thomaston-desk-w003039540.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Thomaston Small Space Desk</a>, $129.99 (orig. $143)

<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,AlloftheBestDealsHidinginWayfair’sNewOfficeFurnitureSale,jessicaleighmattern,Unc,Pos,7751460,202003,I/https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/everly-quinn-penney-task-chair-w002110302.html" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/everly-quinn-penney-task-chair-w002110302.html" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wayfair.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Penney Task Desk Chair" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/everly-quinn-penney-task-chair-w002110302.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Penney Task Desk Chair</a>, $148.99 (orig. $229)

The retailer did not disclose how long these markdowns will last, but many of these deals will likely sell out before the promotion ends. Some colors and finishes for popular pieces have already gone out of stock, so if you see something you want, be sure to add it to your cart and proceed to checkout — fast! Browse everything featured in the massive sale on Wayfair.com, or shop some of the most affordable finds right here.

