The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on face masks, shields, and brackets

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially started and you can score a ton of amazing deals. However, this limited-time deal saving event is only for Prime members and if you're not a member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

This year, you'll find tons of deals on face masks, face shields, and face mask brackets. While the deals are not on any of the best face masks we tested at Reviewed, there are a few top-rated masks available that seem to be worth the money.

In addition to masks, there are also a number of face shields on sale if you're looking for extra protection. You'll also find deals on face mask brackets, which have become wildly popular due to their ability to make breathing easier while wearing a mask (and also to keep your gloss or lipstick from sticking to your mask!).

Below we've rounded up the best deals on face masks, face shields and mask brackets, but you'll want to hurry and stock up now as these amazing discounts won't last.

The best Prime Day deals on face masks

The best Prime Day deals on face shields

The best Prime Day deals on face mask brackets

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on face masks, face shields, and face mask brackets