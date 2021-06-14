Best Alexa devices Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Echo Dot, Kindle, Echo Show and more

Last year, there were huge savings across Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle eReaders (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day is back again soon, and will run from 21 June to 22 June. Millions of deals are expected across every corner of the site, from fashion and appliances to smart home tech and children’s toys.

Of course, Amazon’s own range of devices traditionally enjoys some of the very best discounts on Prime Day. Last year, there were huge savings across some of our favourite and most highly recommended tech, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle eReaders.

On this page, you’ll find the best deals on Amazon devices as they’re announced, as well as what we expect to see on offer at this year’s sale. The killer Prime Day deals are kept firmly under wraps until the big day, so be sure to check back for the most up-to-date discounts as they appear.

Last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October by the pandemic, and while this year’s edition returns to its usual summertime slot, we expect to see some lasting impact on offers on consumer electronics. Covid-19 converged with global supply chain issues to limit production of pretty much anything containing a microchip, and this will include smart speakers and tablets. Read on for everything you need to know about Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.

Read more:

When will Prime Day Amazon devices deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll notice early discounts on games and bundles ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

How to get the best Prime Day Amazon device deals

While we expect to see great offers on the most recent slate of Amazon devices, the very best deals are likely to be found on the previous generations of Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders. To catch the biggest discounts, we recommend adding any products you’re interested in to your Amazon wish list, to be notified of price drops as they happen.

The Amazon shopping app is the best way to be alerted to Lightning Deals, which can last for just a few hours at a time or while stocks last. And to be certain the deal you’re seeing is actually good value, you can check a product’s complete price history on CamelCamelCamel.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes. Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals. A subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and, as well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve already used up your free trial, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon usually makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

Last year’s best Amazon devices deals in the UK

Prime Day 2020 saw massive discounts across Amazon’s entire range of devices, not only giving shoppers a chance to pick up great deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Fire tablets, but also giving us an impression of what to expect from this year’s sale.

The previous generation of the puck-sized Amazon Echo dot (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted down to just £18.99. Those looking to beef up their home security without breaking the bank were in luck too, as the pro-version of the Ring smart video doorbell (was £188, now £169, Amazon.co.uk) had £80 off.

Prime Day was awash with smart home offers. The display-enabled Amazon Echo show 5 (was £79.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk) was half-price at £39.99, while Amazon’s premium smart speaker, the Echo studio (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk) could be picked up for £139.

The Kindle wasn’t forgotten about, with cheap eReaders to be found across the entire range. For our money, the best deal was on the top-end Amazon Kindle oasis (£229.99, Amazon.co.uk), which dropped to £159 on Prime Day.

Early Amazon devices Prime Day deals in the UK

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find deals on Amazon devices. Ahead of the main event, there are already discounts to be found on smart home devices and Echo speakers. Here are some juicy ones.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the previous generation of Amazon’s flagship 10in tablet, with a Full HD display and 64GB of memory to play about with. It’s a versatile and stylish device for everyday use, with a sharp, richly coloured screen that’s ideal for binging on Netflix and browsing the web. The Fire HD 10 features in our list of the best tablets, where our reviewer describes it as “a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5 (1st gen, 2019 release): Was £79.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The smallest version of Amazon’s smart home hub is ideal for the kitchen, the bedside, or anywhere in the home where surface space is at a premium. It can function as a live feed to your Ring doorbell, take and make video calls to family and friends, control your lights and music, and read recipes out loud while your hands are covered in kitchen mess. The Amazon Echo show 5 features in our list of the best smart speakers — “of all Amazon’s echo devices with a screen, this one is the best balance of size and capability,” says our reviewer.

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds wireless earbuds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Promising crisp audio, comfort and a customised fit, Amazon’s Echo buds boast impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology. With up to five hours playback, storing them in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours playing time. With top ratings on Amazon and nearly 60 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Ring alarm 5-piece kit, 2nd generation: Was £268, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This five-piece kit has everything you need, including a base station, keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor cam. We can certainly vouch for the brand which made it into our best video doorbells and best security camera guides.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (4th gen): Was £97.93, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With crisp vocals and a balanced bass, expect big things from this compact smart speaker, least of all it’s sleek good-looks. A bitesize version of the original echo, we recommended the dot (4th gen) in our best smart speaker review for Alexa users new to the world of smart speakers, with our tester describing it as “a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”. Enjoy streaming music from the likes of Amazon Music and Apple Music, while voice controlling your entertainment – ask it to play audiobooks, podcasts and more, and control other smart devices – think thermostat and lighting – from one place. You can even make calls without venturing to the phone. At almost half price, this is a real steal.

Buy now

Amazon eero Pro mesh wi-fi router/extender: Was £149.99, Now £97, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Say goodbye to endless loading times with this high performing Wi-Fi router/extender. Now with 35 per cent off, this modem offers tri-band speed and can connect to your existing router to bring up to 160 sq.m of fast, reliable wi-fi to all corners of your home. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best wifi routers for a speedy connection throughout your home. Our reviewer raved about the Eero, saying: “Set-up is fast and extremely straightforward, and like the Google Nest wifi it has a highly useful app. Signal strength is solid and reliable, perhaps the easiest to use of all the routers here.”

Buy now

