Best deals on energy saving devices in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

(Pexels)

Energy saving is the phrase of the month (and, let's face it, probably the foreseeable). Right now we're on the hunt for new products to keep us warm/dry/happy without spending too many pennies.

The best energy saving appliances work just that little bit harder to do the job without costing a fortune and, in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, we've found plenty of products to shout about.

Sure, it might seem a little counterproductive to invest in new appliances. But the cost vs benefit more than pays off with these options, particularly if you're looking to make the swap with a product you use most days of the week.

Featuring everything from air fryers to washing machines, these essentials promise to put themselves to good use in the upcoming months. Whether you're looking to switch up your kitchen, bedroom, living room or other space, read on for all of the best energy saving appliances on sale this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale runs from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 October. Deals began from 00:01 and won’t stop until 23:59 on October 12.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

Yes - but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial period if you're focusing on the money saving element of these deals. There's nothing to pay up front and you'll also get 30 days of access to Prime Video, thousands of ebooks, Amazon Music and next day delivery (or sometimes even same day delivery, depending on what you’re ordering and the delivery address). Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 for the year, while students can claim all of Amazon’s benefits for only £4.99 per month.

What type of deals are available?

During the Prime Early Access Sale, look out for two different types of deals. First you have the Deal of the Day, running for the duration of the event. Then you have the Lightning Deals, a flash sale that will last for only a few hours or until stocks last. In either case, add to virtual basket as quick as possible to avoid disappointment.

Story continues

What deals on energy saving appliances were there last year?

We saw plenty of discounts across a large number of popular energy saving brands earlier this year during Amazon Prime Day in July, so we're expecting big things this time around, too.

What deals can we expect this year?

Energy saving appliances promise to come in all shapes and sizes this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so you'll want to keep an eye out (or just scroll down) throughout the two days to bag the best bargains.

Are there any deals live now?

The event has begun and the deals are live. We’ve cherrypicked the finest options for you here.

Shop below by price for the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on energy saving appliances today.

Amazon Brand - Umi Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains Energy Saving Curtains Window Treatment Eyelet Noise Reducing Curtains for Bedroom 52 x 54 Inch Black 2 Panels

Keep precious heat where it belongs: inside your home. Cocooning yourself from the weather outside can help keep you snug by preventing cold breezes from infiltrating your space. These blackout panel curtains will help seal heat inside while blocking light too, making them perfect to use for all seasons. They're easy to hang, with 8 silver grommets on each panel to slip along your curtain rail.

Was: £24.99

Buy now £18.04, Amazon

Blackout curtains in the Prime Sale

Amazon Brand - Umi Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains 52 x 95 Inch Black 2 Panels - was: £31.99, now: £23.98

TEKAMON Thermal Blackout Curtains for Bedroom and Living Room, 46 x 72 Inches Drop, Black, Set of 2 Eyelet curtains - was: £28.89, now: £14.99

Deconovo Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains - was: £18.49, now: £11.19

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker

Get yourself a machine that can do it all. As well as air frying, this multicooker from Instant Pot has a host of other cooking features: it’s also a slow Cooker, steamer, sous vide machine, dehydrator, grill, food warmer and baking functions. The 5.7L capacity is wonderful for cooking for medium-sized families and groups.

Was: £160

Buy now £129.99, Amazon

More air fryers in the Prime Sale

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker [OP350UK], 9-in-1, 6L, Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer - was: £199.99, now: £179

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Multi Cooker - was: £249.99, now: £128.99

Tristar FR-6980BS Air Fryer, 2L - was: £50.99, now: £69.99

Salter EK2817 Compact 2L Hot Air Fryer - was: £52.99, now: £50.28

Tower T14001 Health Halogen Low Fat Air Fryer with Removable Glass Bowl - was: £59.99, now: £55.55

Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer - was: £69.99, now: £54.94

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer - 1.7 kg / 8 Portions - was: £284.99, now: £149.99

Simple Deluxe Bladeless Tower Fan Cooler and Heater

If you’re looking for a machine with year-round appeal, one that can both heat and cool is ideal. Operating at whisper noise-levels and without blades, this electric floor option is the perfect thing to have in homes with children and pets.

Set it in the corner of the room and operate it through the remote (which has a range of 20ft) to reach the optimum temperature, whatever the season. The nine hour timer function means you can have it on when you need it, and needn’t worry if you doze off without turning it off. Boasts three warm modes.

Was: £149.99

Buy now £127.49, Amazon

Heaters in the Prime Sale

Heater for Home 2000W, Electric Heater Touch & Remote Control 3 Heat Settings 90°Oscillation - was: £69.99, now: £59.99

Dimplex DDF250B 250 W Heater - was: £29.99, now: £25.49

Dreo Space Heater Atom One, 3-Mode 3-Speed 70° Oscillating Electric PTC Ceramic Heater with Thermostat - was: £89.99, now: £55.99

Dreo Space Heater Solaris Slim H3, 1800W Fast Heating Ceramic Electric Heater with Thermostat, Remote - was: £119.99, now: £67.50

GAIATOP Small Electric Heater, 1000W Fast Heating Quiet Energy Efficient Space Heater - was: £39.99, now: £29.99

Electric blankets in the Prime Sale

Cosi Home® Luxury Heated Throw - Electric Blanket - Extra Large Heated Blanket, Machine Washable Fleece with Digital Remote, Timer and 9 Heat Settings (Brown) - was: £89.99, now: £74.99

Iris Ohyama, 3-in-1 Electric blanket heater, dryer & disinfector, 700W - White - was: £79.99, now: £63.99

Bauer Professional Bauer 39060 Electric Heated Under Blanket - was: £37.50, now: £29.99

Energy saving lightbulbs in the Prime Sale

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED [B22 Bayonet Cap] - 1100 Lumens (75W Equivalent) - was: £59.99, now: £32.99

Nanoleaf Essentials B22 LED Bulbs, Pack of 3 RGBW Dimmable Smart Bulbs - was: £49.90, now: £34.72

Alexa Bath Ceiling Light, Smart WiFi LED Ceiling Light 18W 1600LM, 2700K/6500K, No Hub Required - was: £69.99, now: £35.99

Hive Light Colour Changing Smart Bulb with B22 Bayonet-Works with Amazon Alexa, 9.5 W - was: £39.49, now: £27.99

Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser | 3kW Fast Boil & Variable Dispense | 2.0L | Energy-efficient use

Was: £64.99

Buy now £52.99, Amazon