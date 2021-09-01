The best deals during Ulta’s Labor Day sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Labor Day sales have commenced, and none should excite you more than the Ulta Labor Day sale. While Ulta isn’t specifically hosting a Labor Day beauty sale, it is reprising the annual 21 Days of Beauty event from Aug. 29 through Sept. 18.

Each week, you’ll find daily beauty deals available on the site. Now, how good are the deals? Well, if you want 50% off select goods, then you’re in the right place! Enjoy 50% off select favorites, ranging from Too Faced and Dermalogica to Clinique, Origins and more. Whether you’re looking for the best Labor Day sales on makeup or skin care, there are many options to choose from right at Ulta.

Head over to the site each day to see what’s on sale, or check out some of the marked-down goods below to get started!

These dual-sided contour and highlight sticks offer an ultra-creamy, buildable formula that makes application easy to blend for a seamless look.

This primer helps filter, blur and diffuse to give the skin instant illumination from within. It’s also vegan, and even preps the skin for makeup application.

Tackle wash day with this repair essentials kit that includes a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in spray and hair spray.

Perfect for acne-prone and oily skin, this tea tree facial wash removes impurities and excess oil during your cleanse. It also has a tingly feeling that refreshes and awakens the face.

