The Best Deals on Apple AirPods, iPads, and Watches at Amazon Right Now

Save up to 41 percent on MacBook Pros, AirTags, and more

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re looking to upgrade your out-of-date, slow-loading, or scuffed-up electronics, Amazon is full of must-have deals to check out ASAP.

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, but the site is already dropping a ton of early sales, and Apple tech is no exception. Right now, there are major markdowns on Apple AirPods, Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and more — with discounts that go up to 41 percent off. To get you ahead of the curve, we’ve done all of the digging to find the best early Prime Day deals on Apple tech at Amazon. The best part? Prices start at just $16.

Best Early Prime Day Apple AirPods and EarPods Deals

So many models of AirPods and EarPods are marked down at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, including the latest listening devices. In addition to the AirPods Pro, you can also score third generation and second generation AirPods for as low as $99 at the moment. And if you’re more of an old-school listener, snag these wired Apple EarPods while they’re just $17.

The highly coveted AirPods Max headphones are a great option for anyone that prefers over-the-ear listening devices as opposed to earbuds. Still conveniently wireless, they promise a ton of functional features, like active and thorough noise-cancellation, as well as transparency mode (which, when selected, allows users to let external noise poke through so they can be more aware of their surroundings). All five colors of the Max headphones are on sale for up to $50 off.

Best Early Prime Day Apple MacBook and iPad Deals

If you’re on the hunt for new screens, don’t miss the early Prime Day deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads. You can save $200 on a best-selling MacBook Air whose “display and sound are to die for,” according to one reviewer. After owning the 2020 model for several months last year, the same reviewer also added: “It still amazes me how responsive it is and [the MacBook] has not seen one glitch.” You can also snag the latest version of the MacBook Pro with the M2 Max Chip for $250 less, or a slightly older model MacBook Pro for a full $500 off.

As for tablets, there’s a top-rated ninth generation iPad marked down to under $280 right now, along with a tenth generation iPad for $30 off. And if you keep scrolling, you’ll find deals on iPad accessories, like keyboards and pencils to complete your on-sale spree (and make it all the more functional!).

Story continues

Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch and Accessory Deals

From device to fashion add-ons, there are plenty of Apple accessory deals to snap up right now. You can score $70 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 in Midnight or Silver, which both feature cellular connection and GPS tracking. One shopper called the Apple Watch a “sleek and stylish wrist gadget” in their review, adding that it “truly transformed [their] daily routine.” They went on to rave about the watch’s “impressive functionalities,” which included the battery life, “seamless connectivity,” and “brilliant display.”

There are also early Prime Day deals on wireless chargers, speedy lightning cables, handy Apple Pencils, and so much more. You can even stock up and save on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, which one reviewer called a “must-have” for travel. They can be stowed alongside a variety of personal belongings — like luggage, keychains, and handbags — to ensure you always find their whereabouts.

And don’t forget to check back at Amazon on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to celebrate Prime Day in full-swing. While there hasn’t been an official release of deals for the event, we’re expecting to see markdowns on Dyson vacuum cleaners, Tempur-Pedic mattresses, Le Creuset cookware, and so much more. Though you don’t have to be a Prime member to score savings during Prime Day, subscribers will have access to additional discounts and exclusive sales on select items. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Tons of Apple electronics are on sale at Amazon, so keep scrolling to see our full list of the best deals to snatch right now.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $477.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Lightning to USB Cable, $16.48 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad (9th Generation), $279 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air, $799.99 (orig. $999); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8 with Silver Aluminum Case, $329 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple 2023 14-Inch MacBook Pro, $2,849 (orig. $3,099); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple USB-C Fast Charger Power Adapter, $16.17 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro, $1,999 (orig. $2,499); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8 with Midnight Aluminum Case, $429 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad (10th Generation), $419 (orig. $449); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11, $249.99 (orig. $299); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Pencil (1st Generation), $79 ($99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple EarPods Headphones, $16.99 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $31 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $63.20 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Studio Display 27-Inch Desktop Monitor, $1,499 (orig. $1,599); amazon.com

