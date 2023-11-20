I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here’s What’s in My Cart Before Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon’s annual Black Friday sale kicked off earlier than ever this year. And as a shopping editor who spends all day finding the best deals on the Internet, I’m taking advantage of the early discounts to beat the holiday shopping rush.

My top Black Friday picks across fashion, tech, beauty, and kitchen include savings on Keurig, Beats, and more popular brands. I’m also getting a head start on my holiday shopping list by snapping up giftable products from Lego and Yankee Candle. The Black Friday deals in my Amazon shopping cart go up to 51 percent off, with prices starting at $13.

Beats Studio Pro Noise Canceling Headphones, $170 (Save 51%)

Ever since Oprah Winfrey named these Beats headphones one of her favorite things of 2023, they’ve been sitting in my Amazon cart. But now they’re on sale for their lowest price since dropping on the site, so I’m scooping them up as a Christmas gift to myself. Amazon shoppers rave that they’re “super comfortable” and offer “unreal” sound quality. Plus, their noise-canceling capability will come in handy when I’m trying to focus on work or taking a long flight.

Illusory Oversized Cardigan, $38 with Coupon

When fall was in full swing, I realized that most of my sweaters were pullovers. Since then, I’ve been on the lookout for cute cardigans that are easy to layer and style. This brown one from Illusory checks both of those boxes: It has an oversized fit, meaning I can easily throw it on over a long-sleeve tee, plus its neutral color goes with most of my wardrobe.

Even better, it has double discounts ahead of Black Friday. With the early deal and the stackable coupon, it’s going for less than $40. But I plan on reaching for this cozy closet essential on repeat this winter — so by the laws of girl math, its cost per wear will be pennies come spring.

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet Artificial Flowers, $48 (Save 20%)

I’m getting a head start on my holiday shopping list by picking up this gorgeous Lego building set for my mom who enjoys puzzles. While she loves a classic jigsaw puzzle, I think she’ll have fun using her creativity to arrange a floral display — this set has 16 individual stems, so there’s a lot for her to work with. And once she completes the project, she can use it as decor.

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the Black Friday deals in my Amazon shopping cart, then head to the site to score more early savings.

Corsx Snail Mucin Essence, $14 (Save 44%)

Yankee Candle Studio Vanilla Crème Brûlée Candle, $13 (Save 19%)

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (Save 50%)

Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer at PEOPLE, focusing on Amazon sales and trends across home, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. She regularly covers deals on popular furniture, comfortable clothing, and cordless vacuums, including must-haves from Dyson, Hanes, and iRobot.



