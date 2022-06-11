Are the best days now behind Belgium’s golden generation?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Liew
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin De Bruyne
    Kevin De Bruyne
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eden Hazard
    Eden Hazard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romelu Lukaku
    Romelu Lukaku
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leander Dendoncker
    Leander Dendoncker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thibaut Courtois
    Thibaut Courtois
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toby Alderweireld
    Toby Alderweireld
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Shutterstock

For 30 riotous, raucous minutes at the King Baudouin Stadium, you could convince yourself that everything was fine. Everything was coming off: Leandro Trossard found the top corner from 25 yards. Leander Dendoncker piled one in from distance. Kevin De Bruyne was having one of those games where he simply does whatever he wants. With virtually the last kick, the explosive 21-year-old Club Brugge striker Lois Openda scored a debut goal. Final score: Belgium 6-1 Poland. Normal service spectacularly resumed.

Everyone was having so much fun that it was almost possible to forget the humiliation that had taken place on the same pitch just five nights earlier. Against their neighbours the Netherlands, Belgium did not so much implode as disappear, deservedly losing 4-1. Afterwards Louis van Gaal – who you suspect has never quite forgiven Belgium for turning him down for the national team job in 2016 – crowed imperiously about how his side had “one player extra in every position on the pitch”.

Related: Nations League: Denmark stun France, Netherlands take apart Belgium

It was Belgium’s heaviest home defeat in 14 years and for all the catharsis of the Poland win, as they prepare to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night, Roberto Martínez’s side are encountering some new and discomforting questions. Was it a blip? Was it a wake-up call, as Martínez insisted? Or for an ageing team that lost their world No 1 ranking earlier this year, was it the first sign of a slow and inexorable decline?

On the face of things, the Belgians remain an irresistible force. They have scored in an astonishing 46 consecutive games since losing the 2018 World Cup semi-final to France. Six years into the job Martínez remains a resilient and popular coach, having established a club-like mentality, kept faith in a recognised core of world-class players, drilled a familiar system and an attractive attacking style.

And with five months remaining until the World Cup there can be little doubt that Belgium remain among the favourites. In Thibaut Courtois and De Bruyne they have two players widely considered the best in the world in their position. Eden Hazard has made a heartening return to form. Romelu Lukaku would still walk into most major international teams. For now, the golden generation is still just about in business.

And yet defeat by the Netherlands, which followed a disappointing Nations League finals campaign in October, has exposed cracks in the edifice. There have been flawed draws against Wales and the Republic of Ireland, routine victories against teams such as Burkina Faso and Estonia. But since eliminating Portugal in the last 16 of Euro 2020, they have played four games against top-10 opposition – France, the Netherlands and two against Italy – and lost the lot.

Roberto Martínez offers encouragement in the win over Poland.
Roberto Martínez offers encouragement in the win over Poland. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

For a Belgian public gorged on the feats of their greatest-ever side, these are not fresh concerns. Almost from the moment they emerged, the golden generation carried not simply the hopes of a nation, but also its agony and angst. What constitutes success? What constitutes failure? What comes after? In recent months, however, a certain mournful despondency also seems to have taken hold: the idea that this is already a team wilting at the edges, a team whose best chance has already been squandered.

“Without a trophy, we climbed to first place in the Fifa rankings,” the former national team coach George Leekens told So Foot magazine last year. “But this first rank means nothing. When you don’t dare to do things, nothing is with you. This mentality and this will to win does not exist in Martínez’s group.” The former Anderlecht coach Aad de Mos has written off Belgium’s chances in Qatar. “I saw Argentina and Brazil play this week, the Belgians can no longer do that,” he said. “It is over. They have no chance.”

The primary area of concern is in defence, where Benfica’s Jan Vertonghen and Al-Duhail’s Toby Alderweireld are still plugging away, serenely untroubled by competitors. Defensive organisation has long been Martínez’s achilles heel – dating back to his time at Wigan and Everton – and with his veteran centre-halves in gentle recession, there is a sense that his favoured 3-4-3 invites too much pressure on the penalty area. For a top side, a record of one clean sheet in eight matches bodes ill.

Further forward, admittedly, the picture is brighter. There is still competition for places, and promising youngsters such as Openda, Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere are poised to step into the breach if – as expected – Hazard and Lukaku retire after the World Cup. “I’ve heard things like: ‘It’s over, we’ll never win anything again, behind this generation there isn’t much,’” the 20-year-old Doku said in December. “I have confidence. We are not going to become zero all of a sudden.”

Related: World Cup draw: group-by-group analysis for Qatar 2022

For now, though, Belgium are very much a two-tier squad, with a nucleus of grizzled veterans, a smattering of youngsters, but not much in between. Vertonghen will be 35 by the time of the World Cup, Alderweireld and Axel Witsel 33, Hazard and De Bruyne 31, Courtois 30, Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco 29. Arguably the 25-year-old Youri Tielemans is the only first-choice player in his peak years.

There is a certain irony in that it was a spectacular 4-2 victory against the Netherlands in 2012 that truly ushered in the age of the golden generation. A decade on, the final curtain awaits. And so to Cardiff, the beginning of a six-month countdown that – one way of the other – feels like the end of something.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.