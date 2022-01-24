The best dating apps to use in 2022

Katie Strick
·8 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The upside of dating in January? None whatsoever. The first month of the year is across-the-board blah. The main problem (in love terms) is that thanks to excessive drunken swiping in December, we’ve now exhausted all our options. Is there any sadder notification to receive than the one letting you know “there are no more singles in your area”?

The one pinprick of joy is the sheer volume of fresh chum being pumped into the digital dating meat grinder. According to Bumble, one in five new users joined after ending a committed relationship as a result of the pandemic. Add to this the post-Christmas breakup season and it’s likely that, even if you completed all of the dating apps back in December, there’ll be a crop of fresh faces (read: gym selfies) popping up on your feeds any day now. (Don’t get us wrong, we’re not happy that people are breaking up — schadenfreude is so un-chic — we’re just saying it’d be nice if we weren’t haunted by people we’ve rejected five times already).

And in 2022, it seems that more daters equals more dating apps. A whole new crop has sprung up recently. There’s double dating app Jungle which promises to be a fun (and safer) new Hinge alternative, while voice note app String launched last year as a way to make dating more personal during lockdown.

Everyone’s talking about Victoria, the exclusive new members’ club of dating apps, video dating app Snack just launched an anti-ghosting feature, and The Sauce has just announced it will plant a tree for every match (therefore can be added to new year’s resolution list as your way of doing one good thing for humanity every week). Read on to find out which app to commit to.

Jungle

(Shutterstock / ViDI Studio)
(Shutterstock / ViDI Studio)

USP: “Non-cringe” double dating (does that really exist, though?)

Happy days. You no longer have to choose between dating and going out with friends — Jungle lets you do both at the same time. The app’s creators say they spotted a surge in Hinge, Tinder and Bumble requests for double dates so decided to build a platform that does all the hard work for you. The benefits of doubling up? At least you’re guaranteed a fun night out with your wing-man or woman (and have a story to laugh about afterwards).

Bonus feature: for a small fee you can have your profiles rated by dating experts.

Do say... So, what did the experts say about everyone’s profiles?

Don’t say... Foursome?

Victoria the App

(Victoria the App)
(Victoria the App)

USP: If Soho House made dating apps

Victoria the App describes itself as “a private global community centred around curated experiences” (no, not orgies… we assume). The idea is that you’ll meet fellow creatives (lol) and hit it off (if you don’t, it might be good networking).

Like Soho House, membership doesn’t come cheap — subscriptions start at £74.99 — but you’ll also be invited to IRL events with “likeminded people”. Victoria says its values are kindness, acceptance and positivity but basically, as long as you have good taste, good manners and plenty of money, you’ll get in.

Do say... Fancy checking out the new Leigh Bowery exhibition?

Don’t say... I’m only here to find a hot musician

Snack

(Snack)
(Snack)

USP: Video-flirting

Tinder meets TikTok. Snack promises to rid your feed of stale selfies and misleading prompts — its app is based around the way Gen Z-ers really connect in 2022, via video. Upload clips from your camera roll or answer a selection of Snack’s video prompts (My childhood dream job was... and my current profession is...), then let Snack’s algorithm do the matchmaking.

Instead of swiping left or right, potential matches’ profiles will be displayed in a feed. Just like or reply to their videos to get the conversation started - and be wary of ghosting. Snack’s latest feature means users will get reported and “deprioritised” if they ghost too often, a bid to “bring some manners and basic decency to the dating game”. About time, too.

Do say... I like your bucket hat :P

Don’t say... Who’s PinkPantheress?

So Syncd

(So Syncd)
(So Syncd)

USP: Find your perfect personality type

It’s the age-old dating question — do opposites attract or is it better to go for someone just like you? So Syncd believes it’s a combination of the two and claims to have found a compatibility formula that works, with proven results (see its success stories catalogue).

The science-focused app is based on the 16 personality types theory, using a five-minute test to determine your personality type, then pairing couples who have enough similarities to understand each other and enough differences to create a spark. Your type might surprise you.

Do say... My celebrity personality match is Jean Milburn from Sex Education. Who’s yours?

Don’t say... Oh, my exes have always been blonde

The Sauce

(The Sauce)
(The Sauce)

USP: Sustainable swiping

Here’s an incentive that’ll make Greta proud: video dating app The Sauce now plants a tree for every match, an important step towards its mission of becoming a carbon neutral company.

That’s not The Sauce’s only USP. The app says it’s on a mission to get rid of “dry dating” by offering video profiles, so you feel like you’ve already met someone before you actually do. Profiles feature short video clips so you can get a feel for each person’s energy — their voice, their laugh, how they dance — basically all the intangible qualities that build attraction in real life. Developers say Wednesdays are the most popular day on the app.

Do say... Apparently 95 per cent of The Sauce’s first dates lead to a second date — fancy testing the algorithm?

Don’t say... Happy hump day ;)

POM

(POM)
(POM)

USP: For music lovers (NB: not indie sleazebags)

Match according to your music tastes — POM stands for Power of Music. The app uses an emotional algorithm to create a profile of users from their imported music library, such as Apple or Spotify. Along with asking you six seemingly random questions, it’ll then analyse your data, including the type of music you listen to, when you listen to it, your reaction when you listen to music and what it says about your character.

The app was founded by Vihan Patel, 22, who first made the connection between dating and music when he accidentally sent a playlist to the wrong girl at school. After bonding over the playlist, they then went on to date for a couple of years. Just think, you could be next.

Do say... Dinner at mine? You bring the playlist.

Don’t say... I’m not actually into Billie Eilish but I’ve got a real thing for goths

String

(String)
(String)

USP: Talk, don’t text

String launched last year as a way to make dating during self-isolation more personal. Rather than sending strings of robotic one-liners, the app lets you put a voice to your match by sending each other voice notes. No texting is allowed: either react with an emoji or voice note.

Do say... Hey, I hear this is the one app it’s OK to start a convo with “hey” on.

Don’t say... Sorry, I can’t believe I’ve been talking for 12 minutes now

Feeld

(Feeld)
(Feeld)

USP: A sense of (sexual) adventure

This one’s for singles and couples and it’s more about helping you find your next hookup than anything too serious. You might just find out more about your own sexual identity, too — users say Feeld has helped them discover polyamory, meet best friends through threesomes and changed their perceptions of gender. Select from more than 20 sexualities and gender identities to find a partner interested in the same sexual experiences as you. You can pair profiles with a partner if you’re already in a relationship, or create group chats.

Do say... My partner and I love the look of your profile, we’re free on Friday.

Don’t say... I’m not very good at this whole casual thing

Taimi

(Taimi)
(Taimi)

USP: Sexual diversity

Taimi is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ social platform, with almost nine million users and social features from chat-based networking to video streaming. It’s all about making users feel safe: the app uses several layers of verification, 24/7 profile moderation, live support and pin/fingerprint/Face ID so your interactions are in safe hands.

Do say... Loved your livestream yesterday — are you looking for something serious, casual or just friendship?

Don’t say... What’s your address? Let’s scrap the drinks part

Traditional Dating Club

(Traditional Dating Club)
(Traditional Dating Club)

USP: Personalised feedback

Traditional Dating Club doesn’t believe in algorithms or computer matching. Founder Dennie Smith runs her site the old-fashioned way, with a small team of five, vetting every profile, sending dating tips and emailing you if she thinks you should edit your profile. A real life-Cupid.

Do say... Would love to show you my favourite view in London, are you free for a walk tomorrow?

Don’t say... Sorry for the radio silence, work’s been really busy

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Beijing Olympics' top doctor defends stricter COVID testing as necessary protection

    The chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel is defending the strict protocols in place for participants attending the Olympics in China as necessary to reduce the risk of spread during the Games. Dr. Brian McCloskey told CBC Sports on Friday that the protocols have detected more positive cases in arrivals to Beijing than at a similar point for the Tokyo Olympics in July, something he said is expected and what they are designed to do. "It's picking up people who might be infectious and mig

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every