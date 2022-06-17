Best DAB radios to sing along to your favourite songs in the garden or at home

Cordelia Aspinall
·8 min read
(Roberts Radio)
(Roberts Radio)

With all the advances in technology, radio may seem old-school by comparison. But in much the same way as all other devices in our digital world, they have evolved with us with DAB radio at the forefront.

With DAB radio we can listen to our favourite tunes, stay on top of the news, and keep up with our favourite podcasts and shows - and most importantly, screen-free.

What is DAB?

Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) is a digital and high-definition radio service where analog audio is converted into digital signal. In simple terms, it provides high-quality and clearer sound than FM radio and a big bonus – you don’t need to tune so it’s you can get listening directly after unboxing.

What is DAB+?

DAB+ is the next step up from DAB. It’s more efficient, with even clearer sound and broadcasts more stations so offers a better selection. Most DAB radios also come with DAB+.

How to choose the best DAB radio?

There are several things to consider when choosing the best DAB radio for you and it is important to read up on the specifications of each product and be informed.

Size and weight are something to look at – you may want a petite one to have on the side that will not take up too much space, or a lightweight one which is easier to carry around on the move. This brings me to portability. DAB radios comes wired or wireless – plug into the mains or to use with battery power. The latter makes the device great for taking out and about with you, especially in the summer months to parks and gardens.

Check also to see if the radio has Bluetooth connectivity. this gives the additional option to link up your smart device to the speaker and play music/podcasts through it. Some radios also have built-in charging features so your devices can keep fuelled all day long. Other features include alarms and timers, display options and preset stations.

See our pick of the best DAB radios to buy now

John Lewis Anyday Spectrum Solo Portable DAB+/FM Digital Radio

Choose from vibrant mustard, teal or gunmetal grey and this modern DAB+ and FM radio will add a flair of fun and instant colour around your home.

John Lewis’ own-brand Anyday has created this simple and affordable yet stylish radio, with thousands of stations to flick between and includes five presets to bookmark your favourites. All that packed into a super lightweight design – at 350g.

Pop in some batteries and make it portable, perfect for your summer picnics at the park, or al fresco evening drinks in the garden. You can even plug headphones into the back if others need peace and quiet.

Buy now £40.00, John Lewis

Roberts Revival Uno BT Radio

Robert’s popular retro-style DAB radio has had an upgrade with added Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music directly from your smartphone too.

Powered by battery or by plugging into the mains, pair up your device or browse through an unlimited array of DAB/DAB+/FM radio stations on the smart and compact model for clear and easy listening. You can also save your favourites on preset and plug in headphones if needed.

Place on your bedside table and use the alarm function as your wake-up call, or keep it in the kitchen and make the most of the timer for cooking (and the tunes to sing along to). Available in eight different colours including sunburst yellow, dusty pink and deep green.

Buy now £169.99, Roberts Radio

Majority Little Shelford Portable DAB Radio

Big sound from a small radio – Majority has created a very slick design with an affordable price tag. Either use mains power or batteries (4 x AA) and tune into whichever DAB, DAB+ or FM radio station you fancy, at home or out-and-about, plug free.

It’s also fit with a leather-look carry handle making it a great portable option – ideal for garden and park soirees. Save your most listened-to stations using the preset function and pop headphones into the jack when in quiet surroundings. This classic vintage-looking radio is a super cute yet functional addition to your tech collection.

Buy now £46.95, Majority

Pure Siesta Charge Bluetooth DAB Digital Radio

Tune in to your favourite radio stations on DAB/DAB+ and FM channels or pair up your compatible device via Bluetooth and listen to everything from chatty podcasts and dance tunes, to worldwide news.

The Pure Siesta radio provides a high-quality, clear sound and has up to 40 preset options so you can save your go-to stations. Its CrystalVue+ display bar will show you exactly what’s playing so wherever you are in the room you can see, but has a clever auto-dimming feature so your sleep will remain undisturbed. Set your morning alarm and be woken by either your favourite radio presenters or an alarm tone – your shout.

The radio also features a sleep and kitchen timer function, has the option for headphones output, but most impressively includes wireless smartphone charging. Simply pop your smartphone on the Qi wireless charger pad or use the USB output and watch the battery load up – genius.

Buy now £114.95, Amazon

VQ Retro Mini DAB Radio with Bluetooth

British audio and technology brand VQ have created a mini DAB radio in more than 20 funky colours and designer prints (we love the Emma Bridgewater polka dot pattern). Pick your favourite and fill the room with high-quality sound from the speaker, balancing deep bass and treble pitches perfectly. Either listen to the wide range of DAB/DAB+ stations or sync up your smart device (e.g. phone or tablet) via Bluetooth or the aux-in port and stream music from apps such as Spotify and Apple Music. It has a useful charging dock for your phone and a headphone jack to listen privately, and you can also make it portable with AA batteries.

Buy now £69.99, Amazon

Roberts Revival Petite Digital Radio

Enjoy up to 20 hours of portable play with Roberts’ super small but powerful DAB radio. A retro yet modern design, this radio will spark conversation atop your picnic rug or at home on the mantlepiece whilst belting out a rich, crystal-clear sound. You can select up to 20 DAB/DAB+/FM radio presets and connect your smart device via Bluetooth or the aux-in jack at the back. Turn the volume up with the plus and minus buttons, scroll the different stations using the big dial and drift off to classical, pop, rock or jazz music… the options are limitless.

Buy now £94.99, Amazon

Pure Evoke H3 Portable DAB Digital Radio

Add some style to your home with Pure’s chic DAB radio. Made with a wooden casing, it not only looks natural and elegant but makes it extra robust and provides authentic-sounding tunes. It has access to all digital DAB/DAB+ radio stations (you can select up to 40 presets) and features a full-colour screen to show you exactly what is playing. Click the buttons on the top of the radio to navigate through the channels, connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to wirelessly stream your favourite music and podcasts, and set timers and alarms. A brilliantly versatile all-rounder.

Buy now £118.40, Amazon

Roberts Rambler BT DAB Radio

Roberts strikes again with another DAB radio option. Set up inside or take it outside with batteries and enjoy digital and FM stations in crystal clear definition.

The Rambler BT is a modern update on the original, much-loved 1970s one with added Bluetooth technology to bring it into the 2020s. Turn the dial through an abundance of DAB/DAB+/FM stations, save up to 20 favourites using the preset button and listen away to the news, music, podcasts and more. It’s lightweight with a stylish handle to make it easy to carry outside, while keeping its old-school look which is part of the charm. A timeless design which is keeping up with the digital era.

Buy now £99.99, Roberts Radio

Sony XDR-S61D Portable Digital Radio

Sony is a reliable brand when it comes to tech and their XDR-S61D digital radio does not disappoint. Available in black or white, the radio features simple controls to switch between DAB, DAB+ and FM stations – and you can preset your favourite five. The LCD display screen allows you to see all station and programme details and the option to add in batteries makes it a great portable radio for on the move. Don’t miss the wake-up and sleep timer to fit in with your daily routine and plug in your headphones if in need of some private listening.

Buy now £94.99, Amazon

Ruark Audio R1 MK4 Bluetooth DAB FM Radio

Ruark may bring a slightly pricier option but the sound quality and features are top-notch. Play through the different DAB and FM stations from your desk, kitchen and bedroom, or stream from your smartphone using the radio’s Bluetooth. Featuring Ruark’s NaturalSound+ driver and linear amplifier, be impressed by the smooth and natural sound you hear from the compact speaker – you’d expect it to be coming from a much larger music system. Use the USB-C play and charge socket and never have a drained battery on your phone.

Buy now £239.00, Amazon

