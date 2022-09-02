Best cylinder vacuum cleaners to give your carpets a deep clean

(Miele)

Cleaning around the house has got easier than ever, thanks to new vacuum cleaners that offer great power and variable functions.

From a combination of stretch hoses and extendable tubes for a super long reach to helpful tools that target specific tasks, there’s something that suits every type of house.

If you have long-haired family members, pets that shed their fur or visitors who bring dust and dirt inside your house, there’s a cylinder vacuum cleaner for you – and many people are firmly in favour of this squat, compact type of cleaner.

While others might prefer an upright vacuum cleaner or a cordless vacuum and other favour a robot vacuum, cylinder lovers rarely stray beyond their most favoured type of cleaner. Getting the one that best fits your home and needs will help housework speed by quickly smoothly, so consider what kind of cylinder vacuum cleaner is best for you, your home and your floor surfaces.

Cylinder vacuum cleaners are very user-friendly and good for vacuuming large spaces, as they often have both have a generous cord, a flexible hose and an extendable tube. Additional tools for crevices and upholstery help you tackle all the chores in your home.

A cylinder vacuum cleaner is easy to move around your home and stable on stairs and usually, they are quite lightweight - with a few exceptions. The cleaning head on a cylinder vacuum cleaner is usually wide and will tackle any floor type, from carpet to laminates and offers good suction power. They usually have a medium capacity for dust, so will need emptying fairly frequently.

Some offer HEPA filters, which are good for those with allergies and there are several bagless models; some have lights on the power head or adjustable suction levels.

What to look for:

Weight : If you are small, or have mobility problems, look for a very lightweight cylinder. Remember that you might have to compromise on dust capacity and motor power.

Design : If your vacuum is always in a cabinet, it may not matter what it looks like but many of us like a machine that suits our personal style. Some are very well designed and many come in a choice of colours.

Storage : Make sure your chosen model will fit in your cabinet or under-stair cupboard.

Bagless or bagged? : If you or family members have allergies, go for a model with bags, as they hold dust and fine particles. Bagless is easy and there’s no on-going cost of buying bags but you can shower yourself with dust when you empty it! Be sure it’s easy to empty and clean.

Capacity : Check the bag or reservoir capacity. If it’s small, you’ll need to empty it frequently. A large capacity means you can clean the whole house in one go but may add to the machine’s weight. Also see if there is an indicator to show you when it’s full.

Overall reach?: Check your machine has a generous cord, a hose and extendable and tube if you have a large home or high ceilings to reach.

Power : Adjustable power settings mean you can clean different kinds of surface.

Additional tools: Check it has extra tools that you will actually use – a crevice tool is a non-negotiable and you might also want an upholstery tool, a pet hair remover and a dusting brush.

Filters: A HEPA filter is ideal if you have allergy sufferers, as they remove fine dust, pollen and allergens. Check that filters can be easily replaced or cleaned.

Best cylinder vacuum cleaners at a glance

Ready to find your new vacuum? Shop the roundup below

Shark DuoClean & Anti Hair Wrap Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum CZ500UKT

Best for: Home with pets or long-haired family members

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 1.6 litres

Cord length: 9 m

Dimensions: 26 x 90 x 118 cm

Weight: 7.99 kg

Shark is perhaps best known for its powerful suction and for its anti hair-wrap technology. Well, now you can have all of that in a cylinder vacuum.

The Shark DuoClean has a very noticeable difference to other cylinder cleaners straight out of the box – its appearance. Not only is it quite squat and low to the floor, which keeps it stable and but it is also sleek looking and a great colour – black with gold/bronze accents that gives it a luxe and contemporary look.

When you want to clean stairs, it stands upright (most of the time) and shouldn’t fall over, which is good because it’s quite a bit heavier than some models. Underneath the main head is a self-cleaning brush roll to keep you clog free.

There is a helpful light on the cleaning head too, so you can actually see all that dust that’s collected under the sofa and the hose pivots where it meets the head, so you can glide it beneath furniture and around corners with ease. There’s even a hinge halfway down the tube, so you can bend it to clean under tables and other hard-to-reach spaces. The head isn’t especially wide, which, although great for cleaning in tight spaces, does make hard work of large areas of carpet and hard floors. The edges don’t always come up as clean as you’d like – but that’s what the crevice tool is for.

There’s also an upholstery tool plus an extra anti hair-wrap power tool in addition to the main head and while in theory you can store these on the machine, they can get in the way a little.

The wheels glide smoothly and it is as good on hard floors as on carpet. It has a pretty good length flexible hose, plus an extending tube and a nine metre flex, which make it easy to clean hard-to-reach places and up high too, such as picture rails and high cabinets. The DuoClean boasts three cleaning modes and power settings, all managed from a fancy LED control display set on the handle, so you can switch between them seamlessly.

Dust is effectively trapped by anti-allergen seals and emptying is pretty easy, as you just push a button that opens the bottom of the reservoir. One of the nicest functions is how easily the power flex rolls up just the press of a button.

Buy now £169.00, John Lewis

Hoover Telios Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Best for: overall performance at a great price

Bagged or bagless: bagged

Capacity: 2 litres

Cord length: 9.9 m

Dimensions: 101 x 36 x 50cm

Weight: 6.7 kg

Hoover, the name most synonymous with vacuuming, had been in the cleaning game for decades.

Its Telios cylinder vacuum cleaner has bags, which may seem old fashioned in these days but they trap dust and muck very effectively. The machine has a capacity of 3.5L; on the medium side compared but the bag is well-made and airtight, which means that even really small particles of dirt are trapped inside and not circulated back into the air. It will pay to buy the official bags in the future rather than plumping for a cheap copy, as these have been made specifically for the mahcine and it wil affect its function with a pretender.

Noisewise, it’s impressively quiet - a welcome note for those with snoozing infants or nervous pets. In fact, it comes with the Quiet Mark seal of approval, and works at around half the noise levels of comparable models.

Tested in a home with several cats, we found that the Telios picked up hair well, even when on the bedroom carpet which attracts fur like a magnet. As well as leaving carpet file looking fresh and fluffy, there’s also a head with brushes and felt pads to run over hard floors safely. We found this very reassuring on terracotta tiled kitchen floors knowing it wouldn’tn scratch the surface. Suction power is adjustable, so if you have delicate surfaces or rugs, you’re not in danger of ruining them or sucking up tassels.

And, there are tools to tackle different jobs around the home: a crevice tool that’s really good at cleaning in tight spaces, one for dusting (excellent on Venetian blinds and the hose length means you can reach right to the top) and one for your sofas and chairs. There’s also the all-important pet tool that removes hair from all surfaces. Tools are all stored on board, which is ideal.

Bonus: Buy direct form Hoover and bag a Jovis wet & dry handheld vacuum absolutely free with this product.

Buy now £99.99, Currys

Vax CCQSASV1P1 Air Stretch Pet Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Best for: longest reach

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Cord length: 6 m

Dimensions: 26 x 38 x 33 cm

Weight: 5.5kg

A compact and neat offering with good wheels that keeps the centre of gravity low and thus avoids (mostly) tipping the machine over when you pull the hose too enthusiastically, this machine comes from the people better known for making the great carpet shampooers.

The Vax Air Stretch uses multi-cyclonic technology that gives good overall performance and it has a very good suction power. It’s described as lightweight and at 5.5kg it’s not bad – you would be able to carry it upstairs just fine – though it’s not as light as some and certainly heavier than some of the upright stick vacuums we have seen.

It’s designed to cope with all kinds of dirt: think dust, cereal and pet hair. It also promises to work on all kinds of flooring, but especially hard wood or laminate surfaces. HEPA filters are fitted, so small particles of dust, pollen and dander are sucked up and locked inside, making it a winner for allergy sufferers in particular.

It’s a bagless model, with a tiny capacity of just one and a half litres, so requires routine emptying, though luckily it is very easy to empty it without covering yourself in dust.

It comes with a clutch of handy tools: the 3-in-1 tool, which covers crevices dusting and upholstery, a turbo tool that can pick up ground-in dirt, pet hair and so on and a floor head that’s suitable for hard or soft floor coverings. Accessories and the additional telescopic tube can’t be stored on the machine, so you store them elsewhere. Not much of an issue unless you have a particularly large home and need to stop and start to properly finish off a room.

Homes with high ceilings will benefit from the Vax most: the cord, extendable extension tube and stretch hose combined mean you can reach 12 metres from the socket.

Buy now £120.00, Argos

Miele BOOST CX1

Best for: high power in a small size

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 2.9 litre

Cord length: 6.5 m

Dimensions: 40 x 28 x 40 cm

Weight: 7.8 kg

Miele presents this neat little vacuum with a very compact design (it’s a footprint is smaller than an open magazine) – so much so that the wheels look enormous against its tiny body.

While this makes the base a little unstable and fairly easy to turn over if you’re in a hurry, it is heavy for its size, which we put down its powerful motor. Miele’s Boost uses vortex technology to provide a very high flow rate through the machine of more than 100 km/h.

A simple dial allows you to control suction for different flooring, a feature shared by all Miele cleaners. It has a cleaning head that stays tight to the floor to avoid waste of suction and although it is great at removing stubborn grime from carpets, it’s not as effective on hard floors where you might need to use the crevice tool to mop up those extra bits of dirt.

All nasties get propelling into twin chambers with a combined capacity of three litres; small particles go into a container with a fine dust filter, and coarser pieces go into a transparent container. This doesn’t mean emptying twice because with the simple click of a button, the door to the dust container opens and both sections’ contents tumble out cleanly, so hold it over an open bin.

This machine does indeed offer very powerful cleaning and of course, its compact size means that it’s good for thorough cleaning in smaller homes. It’s easy to manoeuvre and can be stored in a small cupboard. TrackDrive wheels helps it move around smoothly and the shape of the vacuum is also supposed to prevent knocks and bangs to your furniture and door frames. It will stand quite neatly on each step as you go up the staircase, though again the weight does hinder this a little and you have to lift it up every few steps to avoid pulling it up by the hose.

Tools include a crevice and upholstery nozzle, plus a dusting brush that has synthetic brushes to help lift dust without damaging blinds, windowsills and hard to reach areas.

Frames for the filters are made from recycled plastic, so there’s less waste when you need to replace them and you can also add a HEPA filter if you have allergy sufferers at home. Tools can be stored in the machine - which seems incredible for such a small unit. All told, if you want serious power in a teeny tiny vacuum, Miele has you covered.

Buy now £269.00, Amazon

Karcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P premium

Best for: wild card – this doubles for wet and dry applications and is ideal for the DIY enthusiast

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 30 litres

Cord length: 8 m

Dimensions: 41 x 38 x 69cm

Weight: 13 kg

OK, so this isn’t a vacuum cleaner as such – at least, it’s not “just” a vacuum cleaner.

Karcher’s cleaner is also capable of sucking up building rubble, attaching to power tools, blowing and even sucking up liquid but remember, it’s not a pressure washer, products that Karcher has built its name on.

Suitable for the home, garden or even the car, this heavy duty vacuum can handle any kids of dirt from everyday dust on carpets and Cheerios in the kitchen to pretty rough building rubble. It’s just great for those who love home renovations, DIY and gardening and it can be used for wet and dry jobs with equally great results.

This impressive function is all thanks to a hugely powerful motor that sucks dirt into a huge 30 litre reservoir. As the motor eats your dirt and debris, the filters clean themselves at the push of a button so you won’t experience loss of power – plus the filters can be quicky and easily removed too.

As a vacuum, use it either with or without the dust bag in place. If you’re cleaning dust and dirt from inside the house or finer debris outside, a bag will contain it all for you to be able to dispose of it in one go later on and it also helps prevents clogging the filter. For items like leaves and larger rubble, bagless is ideal.

Activate blow mode to blast dirt from crevices and move dust and debris into piles to suck up later. In wet mode, tackle tasks such as clearing liquid spills in the kitchen, emptying a pond ready for cleaning or dealing with waterlogged drains – just remember not to use a bag. Wet mode is most impressive - you can essentially up-end a bucket of water out and suck it all up again.

If you’re working with sanders and drills, it has a flexible hose to take sawdust and dust away right at the source while you’re working; you even plug the power tool into a socket on the front of the cleaner so you’re not hampered by distance from a socket. Suction turns itself off and on as you use the tool, an excellent function.

Karcher’s cleaner has an eight metre cable, and accessories include a crevice nozzle and tools are held in a clip-on caddy that fits onto the body of the machine - so handy to have right there, whenever you need them.

One of its best features is the way the lid goes on and is taken off, using the handle – when it’s upright, the handle and lid are locked in place. Lower it to the front and you can remove the lid to empty the bag or bin the contents.

Buy now £229.99, Karcher

Sebo airbelt E1 Pet

Best for: avoids knocks and bangs to furniture

Bagged or bagless: bagged

Capacity: 3.5 litre

Cord length: 7.7 m

Dimensions: 43 x 32 x 23 cm

Weight: 5.3 kg

The hose on Sebo’s machine is a generous with an ErgoGrip handle that is free of the hose at the top end, which should make it easier to hold – however, in use it’s easy for you to allow it to slide out of your hand.

Suitable for both carpet and hard floors, it has a softer rubberised section around the cylinder’s body that prevents bumps and scratches to furniture and door frames. The vacuum has a strong motor with a useful blockage feature that slows the motor and switches a warning light on to prevent overheating.

Together with an almost eight metre flex, it has a two metre tube and a flexible hose, so the reach is pleasing. If you want to clean sofas or rugs, you can reduce the power of the vacuum; it also has a boost function to cope with ground-in dirt.

It’s fairly light for its size and boasts low sound levels, so is suitable for those who need to vacuum when pets, partners and kids might be sleeping. It has castors, rather than side wheels, so it can move along easily behind you and swivel about as you move.

It stands upright for storage and when you’re tackling stairs. Tools include the everyday combination floor head, a turbo brush and a full-sized tool that does both stairs and upholstery and all can be attached to the machine’s body, so you always have what you need to hand.

Buy now £293.57, Amazon

Russell Hobbs Titan 3L Bagless Cylinder Vacuum

Best for: small homes

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 3 litres

Cord length: 5 m

Dimensions: 45 x 33 x 27 cm

Weight: 5 kg

Russell Hobbs’ Titan promises a highly efficient multi-cyclone motor and both a HEPA filter and triple dust-lock filtration, so getting fine dust, pollen and allergens sucked up should be no problem and it won’t be blown back out into your home.

It claims to hold 99.5 per cent of particles and each of the filters can be individually washed, so no need to continually purchase replacements. It’s a top choice for pet owners and is really good for removing hair, even from long-pile rugs.

The capacity of the dust reservoir is perfectly adequate for a small to medium sized house and it is easy to empty without becoming engulfed in a cloud of dust. It has a fairly short flex, though the hose is flexible and the hose extendable, also suitable for smaller homes.

The unit comes with the main cleaning head, which can tackle all kinds of hard floors and carpets, and there’s a brush for upholstery and a crevice tool for cleaning tricky spots. Tools are stored on the extendable tube, which, though handy, looks rather messy and they got knocked off a couple of times when vacuuming around tables and chairs.

Buy now £64.99, Amazon

NUMATIC Henry Xtra HVX200 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner - Red

Best for: large capacity, dust-free emptying

Bagged or bagless: bagged

Capacity: 9 litres

Cord length: 10 m

Dimensions: 34 x 36 x 37cm

Weight: 8 kg

This is a souped-up version of the familiar, much loved Henry vacuum. The Xtra promises to collect even more stubborn dirt and hairs from both hard and soft floor surfaces. It also has a massive nine litre capacity.

If you are worried about allergens, the Henry Xtra has a two-stage filtration system, trapping the dirt inside a large capacity HepaFlo bag, which is easy to empty with a self-seal tab that traps the dust inside the bag. This does give it the edge over bagless models, as you don’t get that classic cloud of dust when emptying, nor the ick of having to stick your hand inside to pull out the dust and hair.

The main cleaning head can be used for hard floors with the brushes down and carpets with them up. It comes with extra tools to make light work of cleaning, including the AiroBrush that helps remove ground-down dirt from your carpets, lifting dust, dirt and hairs from deep in the carpet fibres and also a specialist hard floor tool that is designed to give good suction power on floorboards, laminate surfaces and tiled floors in kitchens and bathrooms.

It has, of course, both crevice and dusting tools for hard-to-reach places and the upholstery tool can not only be used for your sofas but also for stairs and your car, too. The nozzle is ideal for vacuuming dead skin cells from your mattress - just don’t look in the bag afterwards!

Henry is not tiny, so be sure you have a cupboard or cabinet for storage (tools can be stored on board) and it’s pretty heavy so make sure you’re happy lifting 8kg.

On the plus side, the cable is a really decent 10 metres long and as mentioned, the capacity is huge – over double some of the other models we tested.

Buy now £139.00, Currys

Beko VCO62602AB vacuum cylinder

Best for: floorboards, allergy sufferers

Bagged or bagless: bagless

Capacity: 2.5 litre

Cord length: 6 m

Dimensions: 10 x 34 x 48 cm

Weight: 6.6 kg

This bagless cylinder vacuum is excellent at keeping even minute dust particles at bay, thanks to its HEPA13 filter that trap 99.97 per cent of dust particles inside. It makes it a good choice for allergy sufferers and this, with its PerformCyclone™ technology, makes it a very powerful device with consistent, powerful suction and adjustable power.

Beko’s vacuum cylinder has a medium capacity of 2.5L, and at just over six kilos, it’s a medium-weight machine that most folks should have no trouble lifting. The flex length plus the hose and stick gives you a radius of 10 metres, and it comes with a range of additional tools including a dusting, crevice and upholstery tool which are all pretty standard fare.

The main cleaning head is wide and can clean all types of surfaces equally well, though with the special hard floor nozzle it does perform especially well on floorboards. It can handle pet hair and thick carpets too. Using it on the stairs is fine, as you can stand it upright and it narrow profile plus larger base make it pretty stable.

It’s fairly quiet too, so you can clean first thing or late at night without waking the entire house. While it performs well cleaning fine dust and dirt, larger items weren’t as easily picked up need picking up with a nozzle. The dust reservoir looks a bit like a jug and it’s easy to empty, with a wide opening.

That said, it’s a great price for its features.

Buy now £89.00, AO

Hetty HET160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Best for: Those with larger homes

Bagged or bagless: bagged

Capacity: 6 litres

Cord length: 10 m

Dimensions: 32 x 34 x 34 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Hetty is a more petite version of her brother Henry and comes with very large dust bags that can hold an amazing six litres, so you can clean and clean until you’re sick, as Violet Elizabeth would have said.

Because of its size, it’s a fairly heavy cleaner (slightly lighter than the Henry Xtra but with the same amazing 10m cable), so may not be the best choice if you only have a small home but for those that like to clean their larger home all in one go, it’s ideal.

Hetty is also a great gal for those who love a spot of DIY, as you can clean dust and grime. Wheels aid portability and it’s a pretty stable design, resistant to all but the hardest of tugs. Attaching the dust bag is simple: it fits on just inside her ‘nose’ and then has a kind of filter ‘hat’ that goes on above that to keep dust inside the machine. The whole of the top of the machine comes off, so changing the bag is simple.

Accessories include a crevice tool, a rectangular brush attachment that’s good for skirtings and a brush with long bristles that’s perfect for dusting delicate areas like picture rails and Venetian blinds. The main cleaning head has brushes that you can lower for hard, easy to scratch floors and raise up for carpets and rugs. You do have to be a bit careful when pulling the cable out as you may not realise at first that the section on top of her head turns as it comes out. To wind the cable back in, you simply turn the handle. This isn’t an automatic, just-press-the-button kind of action but it is a very simple, manual operation that probable won’t fail - unlike some cable re-winds. Designed and made in the UK.

Buy now £120.00, Argos