The best cycling shoes for 2020

Best cycling shoes

One of the key contact points between you and your bike is at your feet. In the 1970s and 1980s, companies such as Cinelli and Look developed the first popular clipless road bike pedals, which allowed shoes to clip in and out of pedals without the need for the previously-common toe-clip. This was achieved using springs in the pedal and plastic cleats on the soles of the shoes, and it helped to improve pedalling efficiency and power transfer.

Read More

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giro road cycling shoes



Mavic road cycling shoes



Best winter cycling shoes



Best road cycling pedals













In the past three decades, clipless pedals and shoes have been used almost exclusively at the top of the sport and various shoe brands have emerged to further improve pedalling efficiency with the introduction of stiff carbon fibre soles and various fastening systems for improved power transfer.

Choosing the best road cycling shoes for you can be a difficult process, and if done incorrectly, it can be an expensive endeavour. To see our pick of the best shoes, read on. If you're unsure what to look out for, you can jump to our guide on how to buy the best cycling shoes for you.

The best cycling shoes you can buy today

Giro Empire SLX

Giro Empire SLX

Laces may appear a bit old fashioned but the Giro's Empire SLX are still competitive with other shoes on the market

Sizes available: EU 39-48 | Claimed weight: 370g (size 42.5) | Fastening system: Lace | Colours: 3 | As worn by: Elie Gesbert

View at Giro

Light

Stiff

Comfortable

Not adjustable on the fly

The big advantage of laces is that they offer fantastic modulation of pressure across the foot and, paired with Giro’s Evofiber SL microfibre upper, result in a shoe that is extremely comfortable. As the Empire SLX shoes don’t feature any fastening hardware, they are also feathery light. Laces aren’t without their negatives though, getting the Empires on and off takes a little longer and minor adjustments mid-ride are a faff as you need to stop to re-tie them.

Story continues

The Giro Empire SLX features an Easton EC90 SLX2 carbon sole which is stiff and thin making for a fantastic pedalling platform. Rather than building arch support into the shoe itself, the footbed is customisable using an included SuperNatural Fit Kit arch support system allowing fine-tuning.

The Giro Empire SLX offers a high-performance option that is potentially unrivalled in terms of low weight and comfort.

Giro Empire SLX full review

Fizik Infinito R1

Fizik Infinito R1

The Fizik Infinito R1 is a pro-level shoe that has certainly proved its credentials on the world stage

Sizes available: EU 37-48 | Claimed weight: 464g (size 42.5) | Fastening system: Boa IP1 rotating dials x2 | Colours: 4 plus Movistar Team editions, ‘Knit’ versions also available | As worn by: Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), Movistar Team

View at Fizik

Stiff

Range of colours and finishes available

Grand Tour winning

Weight

Sole is easily scuffed

As you would expect from a shoe that features so prominently in the WorldTour, the Infinito outsole provides an extremely stable pedalling platform that will enable comfortable riding all day. The insoles used are Fizik’s Infinito footbeds with arch support managed by Fizik’s Dynamic Arch Support system.

The Dynamic Arch Support is part of Fizik’s Infinito Closure System that works together with Fizik’s Increased Volume Control design. This is managed by two IP1 Boa dials on the side of the shoe. The top Boa closes the shoe providing support for the foot and the lower Boa manages forefoot pressure to eliminate hot spots.

The uppers are made from perforated Microtex and, in combination with the mesh insole, offer great ventilation.

If you regularly ride in hot conditions (or indoors on a smart trainer), then the knit version will offer even better breathability.

Fizik Infinito R1 Knit full review

Sidi Shot

Sidi Shot

Packed with features, the Shot is an all-round performance race shoe

Sizes available: EU 40-48 | Claimed weight: 580g (pair, size 42) | Fastening system: Proprietary rotational dials x2 | Colours: 7 | As worn by: Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Katusha-Alpecin, Bahrain-Merida

View at Sidi

Benchmark in quality and durability

Iconic style

Replaceable pads on sole

Weight

Price

Sidi has been producing dial closure systems that pre-date Boa, the Tecno 3 Push system is mounted in the centre of the tongue for an even closure across your foot. Micro adjustments are possible but only when tightening the shoe. Additionally, the Sidi Shot shoes have a reinforced sculpted heel cup that is combined with a unique and adjustable heel clip to assure that your foot is locked in place, with adjustment from each side by screws to allow another area of fine-tuning.

The carbon sole is not the stiffest but strikes a balance that makes the Sidi Shot shoes an equally strong performer for sprinting as they are for long training rides. The sole offers adjustable venting and replaceable heel pads.

These features come at a cost and the Sidi Shots are as heavy as they are expensive. If you have trouble with cycling shoe fit, the additional adjustment of the double dials combined with the adjustable heel closure may be worth these compromises.

Sidi Shot full review

S-Works 7 Shoes

Specialized S-Works 7

Seen on almost every club ride and in every WorldTour race the world over, they're popular for a reason

Sizes available: EU 36-49 | Claimed weight: 450g (pair, size 42) | Fastening system: Boa S3 dials x2 | Colours: 2 plus limited edition | As worn by: Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bora-hansgrohe, many non-sponsored pros.

View at Specialized

Lightweight

Stiff

Good enough for Peter Sagan

Price

Specialized has been developing its Body Geometry fit for a decade, so the American brand knows a thing or two about ergonomic efficiency and comfort. The S-Works 7 features a wider toe box and softened heel support that improves comfort but doesn’t have a detrimental effect on heel security.

Exclusive custom CNC machined S3 Boa dials have been developed specifically for the S-Works 7, featuring a spring clutch that offers 1mm micro-adjustment in both directions. There's no inbuilt quick release, but the cables can be unhooked from the guides so that it is easy to take the shoes on and off quickly. Dyneema mesh is a malleable material that gently shapes to the foot while still remaining strong and stretch free across the upper.

Specialized claims the Powerline sole is their stiffest and lightest, and signifies this with their own stiffness index rating of 15 out of 15. This is achieved through the careful layering of carbon and removing all extra material based on pressure mapping studies.

Specialized is not shy about the work they have put in to develop the S-Works 7 with the Formula 1 carbon sole, custom metal S3 Boa dials and NASA developed Dyneema Mesh uppers. These efforts certainly translate to performance as the Specialized S-Works 7 is a hyper-stiff, lightweight and comfortable shoe.

While the price tag might be eye-watering enough already, if you're looking for something a bit more premium, then the S-Works EXOS shoes are a hyper-lightweight option and are perfect for hot climates.

Specialized S-Works 7 first ride review

Shimano S-Phyre RC9

Shimano S-Phyre RC-9

The S-Phyre RC-9 is Shimano’s top-of-the-range shoe

Sizes available: EU 38-48 | Claimed weight: 486g (size 42) | Fastening system: Boa IP1 rotating dials x2 | Colours: 4 | As worn by: Jumbo-Visma

View at Shimano

Stiff

11mm of cleat adjustment

Available in a wide range of half sizes

Price

The Teijin Avail microfibre upper is a synthetic leather. Strong yet supple, this forms a one-piece wrap-around design to hold the foot snugly while reducing edges or seams that may cause discomfort. The upper has lots of small perforations to allow for ventilation on hot days. The shoe is secured by two IP1 Boa dials that offer quick micro-adjustments to assure foot security when pedalling. An external heel cup should minimise heel roll and combined with one-way non-slip fabric to keep your heel from lifting out.

The S-Phyre RC-9 sole has the highest rating on Shimano’s stiffness rating and features a unibody construction which reduces stack height to improve pedalling feel. By using a removable chip system, the S-Phyres have 11mm of cleat adjustment and plenty of guides to assure that cleats are aligned just right.

If you really want to go all out, Shimano offers an integrated sock system that they claim is 'designed and constructed to promote efficient pedalling.' S-Phyre Tall Socks are available separately.

Sidi Wire 2 Matt shoes

Sidi Wire 2 Carbon Matt

Comfortable out-of-the-box shoe with extreme adjustability

Sizes available: EU 38-48 | Weight: 630g (pair, size 42) | Fastening system: Proprietary rotational dials x2 | Colours: 4 | As worn by: Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Bettiol

View at Sidi

Plenty of adjustability

Replaceable heel and toe pad

Stylish matt finish

Heavy

The Sidi Wire 2 was launched in 2018 and has since been seen on the feet of Alberto Bettiol and Vincenzo Nibali. The Sidi Wire 2 shoes are, like the Sidi Shot, largely customisable at the expense of a bit of weight. At 630g per pair (EU42), they're considerably porkier than some, but they feel like they've been broken in straight out of the box.

Comfort is key in cycling shoes, and the Wire 2 shoes are just that, thanks to its two retention dials, upper-foot closure strap, and an adjustable heel cup. With an RRP of £330.00, they're a bit of an investment. Thankfully, the replaceable heel and toe pads mean you're not left in the market for new shoes once these parts wear out.

Compared to the Shot, the Wire 2 loses some of the mesh ventilation holes, and moves upper retention dial away from the forefoot to the outstep, and uses a 'soft instep closure system' for more comfort across the first metatarsal.

If you're looking for a bit of extra airflow, the Sidi Wire 2 Air uses the same design but adds hundreds of tiny ventilation holes across the surface.

Bontrager Ballista shoes

Bontrager Ballista

Not Bontrager's range-topping shoe, but a sleek, aerodynamic design that punches above its weight

Sizes available: EU 39-48 | Claimed weight: 472g (size 43) | Fastening system: Single Boa IP1 dial located on the heel | Colours: 3 | As worn by: Trek-Segafredo, Mads Pedersen

View at Bontrager

Lightweight

Unusual design

Not the stiffest offering from Bontrager

The Bontrager Ballista shoes are not Bontrager’s top of the range shoe, that crown is held by their XXX road shoe, however, they are still a viable performance option. The Ballistas are focused on being lightweight rather than ultra-stiff. Rated 12/14 on Bontrager’s stiffness guide, the sacrifice of top-end stiffness is offset by a weight saving of around 50g.

Ballista shoes certainly stand out with their sleek aero look and single heel mounted Boa. The Boa draws a wire that crosses the top of the foot and around the sides of the ankle. Bontrager claims this “draws the foot down and back to create a secure heel”, however, having a single Boa means that unlike other shoes with multiple Boas, it’s not possible to zone adjust the fit across your foot. Having the dial on the heel does mean that they are easy to adjust while on the move, although it may play foul with overshoes.

The Bontrager Ballista shoes may not be comfortable for everyone due to the limited adjustment and softer sole, however, with an RRP of £200, they present good value.

Giro Imperial road shoes

Giro's most stylish and sophisticated shoe to date

Sizes available: EU 39-48 | Claimed weight: 215g (claimed), 224g (actual, size 42.5) | Fastening system: Twin Boa | Colours: 3 | As worn by: Groupama–FDJ

View at Giro

Stiff and light

Mesh-reinforced uppers are not ideal for winter temperatures

Not the cheapest option in the segment

They may not be the lightest model in the Giro line-up but at 224g a pair the Imperial is certainly no heavyweight. The Easton EC90 SLX 2 carbon-fibre soles are stiff and responsive providing a solid platform from which to pedal - and while there's no flex, this has done little to impact comfort when spending several hours on the bike.

The build quality is exceptional which is to be expected from a halo model of this nature. The micro-adjustable Boa IP1 dials operate incrementally via a series of soft-lace guides that ensure an even spread of tension, which also minimises hotspots and helps with support.

There's no doubting the Giro Imperial's premium feel - not only in terms of functionality but performance, too. While they're appreciably light, this has done little to affect the way they perform or feel on the foot. In fact, they're super comfortable and mould to your feet's contours like a vacuum-sealed lunch bag.

Mavic Cosmic Utimate SL

Mavic Cosmic Ultimate SL

The shoe that balances stiffness, weight-loss and on-the-fly adjustability, without catering solely to the narrow-footed

Sizes available: EU 36-48 | Claimed weight: 398g (size 42) | Fastening system: Boa IP1 x1 | Colours: 3

View at Mavic

Ultra-lightweight

Wide toe box

May not fit all feet

Mavic Cosmic Ultimate SL shoes are clearly targeted at gram watching hill climbers who value weight saving. Every part of Mavic’s design is focused on reducing weight whilst retaining pedalling stiffness. The new Energy Full SLR sole drops 10g and is extremely slim with a 6.5mm stack height.

In a move away from Mavic’s own Ergo dial, the Cosmic Ultimate SL are specced with a single Boa IP1 dial that tensions an overlapping upper. This aids the weight loss, however, the single tensioner may lack the fine-tuning that multiple dials offer. The upper consists of a light TPU frame which is laser welded to the mesh panels rather than stitched, yet again saving weight and limiting irritation points.

The Cosmic Ultimate SL has a tighter heel cup and wider toe box than the previous model which aims to increase comfort, although if you have narrower feet this may not be a positive change. The shoe is cut low around the ankle which aids freedom of movement when you are riding hard.

Bontrager XXX road shoes

Out of the box comfort with a stiff sole and durable construction

Sizes available: EU37-47 | Claimed weight: n/a | Fastening system: Boa x2 | Colours: 4 | As worn by: Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

View at Bontrager

Neoprene at contact points

Comfort

Ventilation

Stiffness

Bontrager's sizing can be confusing

The XXX road is the range-topping performance road shoe from Bontrager. With a stiffness index rating of 14, it's the stiffest on offer from Trek's components brand. They feature neoprene pads at the contact points, twin Boa dials, and a replaceable heel-pad. Worn predominantly by Trek-Segafredo, they're clearly good enough for the very top of the sport.

The only bugbear is the sizing. This complaint applies across the range, but UK sizing appears to be off, meaning it's required to size up when buying Bontrager shoes.

Sizing issues aside, the Bontrager XXX road shoes are up there with the most comfortable we've ever tested. The no-slip lining in the heel ensures a secure, yet not vice-tight fit. Ventilation is fantastic, stiffness holds its own against other range-topping road shoes, and they perform as any top-level race-ready road shoe should.

How to buy the best road cycling shoes for you

1. Fit

When looking for the best cycling shoes, the most important factor is fit. The majority of cycling shoe manufacturers offer a wide range of sizes, often incorporating half sizes, with some brands also offering ‘wide fit’ options. We recommend you try before you buy, as various manufacturers have reputations for producing narrow or wider fits. Some brands, such as Bont, also allow home custom moulding through careful heating of the shoes in an oven.

Arch support is generally built into the shoe, with some offering a flatter base than others. Rapha offers an adjustable insole with their shoes, but for those with particularly high or low arches, different insoles can also be retrofitted to your shoe of choice, with various options depending on the arch of your feet. Specialized's Body Geometry footbeds are well renowned in this sphere, alongside its custom footbed option. This will not only improve comfort and pedalling efficiency but can also help to prevent injuries.

2. Construction

Most high-end shoes now feature carbon fibre soles that help to simultaneously reduce weight and increase stiffness, creating an efficient pedalling platform to ensure all of your energy transfers through your pedal stroke to the drivetrain.

Uppers are often made with synthetic materials, although a few brands continue to use leather, and a number of shoes are now available with a knitted upper, which proposes greater comfort and breathability.

The construction and durability should play a part in your choice, as the longer a pair of shoes last, the better value they become. Even after they've become tattered and beaten, if they still stand up to the daily grind, then they can be paired with some overshoes and relegated to your pair of bad weather or winter shoes. Better that than buying dedicated winter kicks.

Sidi shoes, for example, have a reputation for being heavy but have replaceable heel and toe pads and are known for their hard-wearing characteristics and longevity versus some other similarly priced shoes.

Other options from the likes of Specialized can be very lightweight and stiff but don’t offer replaceable pads on the sole, which can be a put off for some.

Other considerations to think about when buying cycling shoes about are weight and ventilation. If you're only going to be riding in the toasty summers of Southern Europe, then knit or a well-vented shoe will likely be a better choice. If you're racing predominantly in the North of England, then perhaps look for something with a bit more coverage, or expect to need overshoes.

3. Fastening

The choices here include traditional laces, velcro, Boa dials, or a proprietary variation thereof.

Laces tend to offer a good level of upper-foot comfort and adjustability at a low weight. However, it's not possible to adjust a lace without stopping at the roadside, and a white fabric lace will soon become grey and dirty if riding in bad weather.

Velcro or straps tend to offer a similar level of adjustability with on-the-fly adjustment available, but it's not uncommon for the hook-and-loop to lose its secure feel after a year or so of use.

Rotary dials, such as those from the market leader Boa, pull cables across the foot to secure the shoe. A single dial will often have routed cables in the fashion of a lace, while two dials will offer separate forefoot and upper foot adjustability. They usually include a quick-release option and are quick and easy to fasten up both pre- and mid-ride. The small downside is that they tend not to play too well with overshoes.

Back to top