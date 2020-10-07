The best cycling computers available are a far cry from the original ‘Cyclometer’ invented by Curtis H Veeder, an analogue device that counted how many times a wheel rotated, and converted that into distance using a formula.

Now, compact handlebar-mounted devices feature a GPS chip, Bluetooth, ANT+, WiFi and provide a host of information such as maps, power, calories, speed, distance, time, training stress score, Strava Live Segments and many, many more. Most can even control your turbo trainer in place of software such as Zwift.

When you're shopping for a new cycling computer it can be challenging to navigate the vast spec sheets that come along with even the most basic units, so in the list below we’ll help you to wade through the tech jargon and help to find and buy the best cycling computer for you.

Price

Just like anything else in cycling, trying to figure out which cycling computer will fall within your budget constraints while offering the features you prioritise, can be a tall order.

Depending on how much money you have to spend, your GPS computer may have base maps, interval timers, in-depth power metrics, a colour touch screen and more connectivity than you can shake a stick at, or it might be a simple, compact unit with a black and white display and basic training metrics.

Connectivity

Every cycling head unit on the market will give you data fields like speed, distance, and time. Even at the bottom end of the spectrum, most cycling computers will support and ANT+ or Bluetooth connection to a heart rate monitor plus speed and cadence sensors. However, some less-expensive units may not support power meters.

More cycling computers are beginning to work with both ANT+ and Bluetooth sensors now. There are still a few hold-outs sticking to one or the other, but the majority will facilitate a Bluetooth connection to your phone for on-screen notifications, firmware updates and the like. Further still, some devices also connect to your home WiFi network to allow for your ride to be on Strava before you’ve taken your helmet and sunglasses off.

Navigation

Most cycling computers feature a GPS chip, as well as access to other satellite networks like GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo, and offer some definition of navigation. Many also have a base map pre-installed which allows for turn-by-turn directions, on-the-fly redirection and some allow you to create routes and courses directly on the device.

More budget-friendly head units won’t have a base map, but may still offer what’s called ‘breadcrumb’ navigation, where the head unit will display your route as a line which you’re meant to follow.

Display

As you go up in price, you get things like touch and colour screens, but these are not something you’ll necessarily need. While touchscreens are great for swiping through pages of metrics or manoeuvring maps, if you're wearing full-finger gloves or if it's raining, the screen may not function as advertised. The same goes for colour displays, which only really become a necessity if you’re using maps.

Third-party apps

Finally, there are the extras like Komoot, Strava Live Segments, and on-screen workouts populated by Today’s Plan, Training Peaks and TrainerRoad, uploadable training metrics and data fields, drivetrain and light integration, the companion app and more.

Where these features are available will depend on the cycling computer you choose, but they are not reserved for the premium units, and you’ll see features like Strava Live Segments and drivetrain integration trickling into mid and lower range units.