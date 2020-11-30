Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020 UK: Offers on Apple Macbook, HP Envy, Microsoft Surface and more

Louise Whitbread and Eva Waite-Taylor
·16 min read
Whether it's for working from home, gaming or studying at uni, now is the time to invest
Whether it's for working from home, gaming or studying at uni, now is the time to invest (The Independent )

The Black Friday weekend is drawing to a close, but you’ve still got today, Cyber Monday, to make the most of the sales, which is the perfect time to save money on pricier items, such as laptops.

Whether it's to make working from home more efficient, to cater to your gaming needs, or simply want a better model, a laptop is a long-term investment worth spending money on. To help, we’ve found the most competitive prices on the big-name brands, such as Apple, HP and Huawei.

When it comes to upgrading your laptop, to save you trawling through the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World and Argos, we’ve done the hard work for you, searching high and low to find you the very best prices.

Read on for our carefully handpicked selection of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals to help you save money while you shop.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

HUAWEI Matebook X Pro 2020 13.9" Laptop: Was £1399, Now £979, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

Save £420 off this sleek Huawei Matebook X Pro. This is the much-coveted 2020 model featuring an intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD, as well as a 3k touchscreen. Get half price Microsoft 365 family, and save £40 when bought with this product, so snap up while you can.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (13) 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, magic keyboard: Was £1999, now £1829, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save £170 on this Intel Core i5 processor with touch bar and touch ID. There are four thunderbolt ports and screen resolution of 2560 by 1600. The magic keyboard is backlit and has a scissored design for a quiet and responsive typing experience. The Mac Book Pro 16in made it to the top of IndyBest’s favourite high-end laptops for working from home, with our reviewer noting: “Apple doesn’t put touchscreens on its laptops, putting this decision down to an ergonomic deficit caused by raising your hand from the keyboard to tap the display. But the touch bar is the answer to that. The display is high resolution and gorgeous to look at, with thin bezels on each side. The lid is perfectly weighted so you can open the laptop with one finger – some laptops would need you to hold down the base as you did so to stop it overbalancing.”

Buy now

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363EA laptop: Was £999, now £799.99, Amazon

Asus
Asus

A laptop for those who appreciate the finer details, this high-end model features a full 13.3in touchscreen, making it great for taking notes and drawing with the accompanying stylus. According to the brand, it’s fast charging, giving you 60 per cent capacity in just 49 minutes. The slim design means it's the ultimate in portable, as well as being extremely versatile. Supercharge your productivity today with 20 per cent off this model.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3in Retina Display, Intel Core i3 (256GB SSD): Was £999, now £879, John Lewis

Apple
Apple

This Mac 2020 book Air claims to have a new and improved keyboard, like the one available with the 16in model. It comes in space grey, silver and gold and has been designed for quiet, responsive typing and has backlit keys for typing in low-lit settings. You can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and the Intel Core i3 processor will let you do day-to-day tasks with no lag. The Macbook Air (Intel Core i5 model) made into our 2020 guide of best laptops for working from home, with our reviewer noting: “This is one of the slickest laptops around. It also has extremely good battery life, despite its slim profile.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5in Touchscreen Laptop: Was £999, now £779, Amazon

Microsoft
Microsoft

Save more than £200 on the coveted Microsoft Surface 3 device, which landed a spot in our review of the best high-end laptops. Our technology critic, David Phelan, said: “This laptop looks gorgeous, with a light but sturdy aluminium casing and an optional alcantara finish on the bit your palms rest on, which feels comfortable but looks slightly unconventional. It has great build quality and very strong performance all-round, though the battery life is average rather than exceptional.” The touchscreen device even has facial recognition.

Buy now

ASUS VivoBook M413DA 14in full HD laptop: Was £549.99, now £429.99

ASUS
ASUS

There’s a cool £120 to be saved on this Vivobook, which has 8GB RAM, SSD and OS Windows 10. It has a frameless four-sided Nano edge designed to display keeps dimensions down to a minimum and so save space on your desktop. The Asus Vivobook E406MA features in our 2020 guide of the best value laptops. Our reviewer commented: “The VivoBook is an efficient machine so it delivers strong battery life, up to 10 hours when browsing the internet, for instance. The 14in display is adequate rather than outstanding, but it is good enough to watch a TV programme.”

Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14in Laptop 128 GB SSD, Blue: Was £479, now £349, Currys PC World

Lenovo
Lenovo

There’s £130 to be saved on this Lenovo IdeaPad, which is perfect for anyone looking for a lightweight laptop that can be taken anywhere. It has a 14in screen and a battery that lasts for up to 7.5 hours, as well as Dolby Audio, meaning it’s great for watching your favourite films.

Buy now

ASUS Flip C433 14in 2 in 1 Chromebook - Intel Core m3, 64 GB eMMC, Silver: Was £499.99, now £399, Currys PC world

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

Don’t miss out on this great saving of £100 on this ASUS Flip laptop. If you are deliberating between a laptop or a tablet, this ASUS Chromebook is the best of both worlds with a 360 degree keyboard that transforms the device in seconds. Simply flip the keyboard over when you want to watch a film and change it back when work calls. Surf the web using your phones favourite apps, stream your favourite shows and get your work done using your word processors with super-fast loading times due to its powerful intel core processor. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you don’t have to worry about being caught out without a charger.

Buy now

HP Envy 13-ba0010na laptop: Was £1149.99, now £999.99, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

This 13.3in HP laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, ideal for demanding software, as well as a plentiful 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage capacity, making it the perfect work laptop. With the HP Sure view privacy screen, you don’t have to worry about anyone looking over your shoulder while you work in coffee shops and with £150 off, what’s not to like?

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13in, Blue: Was £1349, now £1149, John Lewis

Samsung
Samsung

Save £200 on this stylish and lightweight laptop with a crystal clear QLED screen display. The Samsung flex does not compromise of its specifications; featuring Intel Core I5 processing capabilities so you can run lots of programmes altogether, a huge 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity. The laptop will also integrate with your smart phone for a cohesive life, also included in the price is a worry-free two-year guarantee.

Buy now

Acer Swift 5 14in i5 8GB 512GB FHD Touchscreen Laptop: Was £899.99, now £749.99, Argos

Acer
Acer

Weighing just 990g, this Acer laptop is one of the lightest you'll find, with a HD display and touchscreen for easy navigation between web pages and work presentations. Promising 11 hours of battery life on a full charge and 8GB of RAM, it’s perfect for all your working from home needs. The brand has also featured in our review of the best laptops under £250, where our tester praised the Acer CB3-431 chromebook for its good video playback and battery life.

Buy now

HP Spectre x360 13-aw0053 4K AMOLED Convertible laptop: Was £1799.99, now £1649, HP

HP
HP

Crafted from a single piece of aluminium with ultimate precision and packed with innovative privacy features, the ultra-compact Spectre x360 is the ideal companion for working safely on the move. Enjoy the high definition, near-borderless display at high speed faster Gigabit Wi-Fi, with a long battery life with fast charge facility. It comes with a Tilt Pen too to elevate your creativity.

Buy now

ASUS ZenBook UX425JA 14in laptop: Was £699, now £598.89, Currys PC World

ASUS
ASUS

A great all-rounder, this laptop has a beautiful looking screen thanks to its frameless NanoEdge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. A great option for students, the trackpad is also a number pad so you can do quick maths without compromising what’s on your screen. With an outstanding battery life of up to 22 hours that only takes less than 50 minutes to charge up to 60 per cent, you won’t be caught out with a flat battery.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book, 13in: Was £1249, now £1049, John Lewis & Partners

Samsung
Samsung

Save £200 off this sleek Samsung Galaxy book. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage capacity and weighing only 0.97kg, the slimline galaxy is light enough to carry with you everywhere. The clever Powershare function means you can charge your other devices by resting them on the touchpad, so you will never be caught out without any charge. Compatible with smart phones Samsung Dex and Microsoft.

Buy now

ASUS Chromebook flip C436FA-E10097, 14in: Was £999, Now £799, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

Save £199 on the ASUS Chromebook Flip. With its Intel Core i5 processor, is an ideal day to day laptop ideal for surfing the web, word processing and casual gaming. The 14in screen, easily flips so you can use as a tablet, and make use of the full HD touchscreen and included stylus. The laptop also uses Google’s Chrome operating system which means your favourite android apps are right at your fingertips through the Google Play Store.

Buy now

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" Laptop: Was £749, now £649, Currys PC World

Lenovo
Lenovo

Whether working from home, out and about or using for home entertainment, this slimline laptop is reliable company. Lightweight and with up to 15 hours of battery life, when it eventually does run out you can enjoy a two-hour boost in just 15 minutes. The audio is crisp with Dolby Atmos enhanced sound while the full HD screen allows for sharp visuals. Currently £100 off during Currys Cyber Monday sales, snap this one up fast.

Buy now

Huawei Matebook D14 14 inch laptop – grey: Was £699, now £499, AO

Huawei
Huawei

This laptop promises a 10-hour battery life, 256GD SSD of storage and a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor for speedy work, which is ideal as many of us are still working from home. A similar model by the brand, the Huawei MateBook X pro, impressed us in our review of the best high-end laptops too. Our reviewer described it as “a fast and effective performer, especially for something as thin and light as this.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop 3, 15in: Was £1699, now £1449, John Lewis & Partners

Microsoft
Microsoft

Save £250 on this laptop from Microsoft’s coveted Surface range, which won a spot in our review of the best high-end laptops. Our technology critic, David Phelan, called it a “really excellent laptop”, adding: “It looks gorgeous, with a light but sturdy aluminium casing and an optional alcantara finish on the bit your palms rest on, which feels comfortable but looks slightly unconventional.”

“It has great build quality and very strong performance all-round, though the battery life is average rather than exceptional,” he said.

Buy now

Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3 inch laptop – Intel core i5, 256 GB: Was £1099, now £939, Currys PC World

Currys PC world
Currys PC world

This Dell model secured a spot in our review of the best high-end laptops, and is currently on offer with £160 off. It runs Windows 10, has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8gb of RAM and a full HD screen. The laptop also has a battery life of up to 12.5 hours, so there will be no frantic rushes to find the charger.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13 inch: Was £1,399, now £1249, Very

Apple
Apple

If you’re an Apple fan, bag this bargain now as the tech giant is known for rarely offering discounts on its products. This MacBook has a retina display, backlit keyboard, touch ID for logins, stereo speaker and promises 11-hours of battery life and 8GB of memory. It’s thin, lightweight and made with a tenth-generation Intel Core i7 processor which claims to make light work of big projects and files. The Apple macbook pro 16in previously topped our guide to the best high-end laptops for working from home.

Buy now

Alienware Area 51M R2: Was £3,499.99, now £2999.99, Very

Alienware
Alienware

There’s £500 to be saved on this laptop specifically designed for gaming and graphic design work. It has a 17.3in screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, so you can work, or play, with high-quality visuals that promise to load quickly. Features include a 1TB hard drive for maximum storage space and Tobii eye tracking which are small sensors to track even the smallest details of a game such as eye gaze or head poses.

Buy now

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14 inch laptop, Intel core i7, 512 GB SSD – silver: Was £699, now £599, Currys PC World

HP
HP

With an Intel Core i7 processor for speedy work, this HP laptop claims to offer over 10 hours of use from a single charge and has a HD webcam for all your Zoom calls. It has 8GB of storage and Bluetooth to provide you with an easy connection to your headphones and smartphone. The HP elite dragonfly model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops too.

Buy now

Huawei matebook X pro 2019: Was £1,199.99, now £849.98, Amazon

Huawei
Huawei

If you want something that packs a punch, this is the device for you thanks to its fast 8th Gen Intel Core processor and 512GB of memory. With 30 per cent off, it is a no brainer. Additional features include high-quality built-in speakers and a touchscreen, plus if you have a Huawei phone, you can easily transfer videos and documents between the two.

Buy now

How to get the best Cyber Monday laptop deals

When shopping for laptops during the sale, our top tip is to browse through different retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Very and Amazon, as some offer better discounts than others.

Tech brands such as Apple don’t typically have any discounts on products when you shop directly with them, instead retailers that stock Apple will have the the best deals. What Apple has done in the past though, is it offer gift cards when buying certain products.

To save yourself the work, we’ll also be bringing you the best deals to shop, so make sure to check back for new offers.

How to choose the right laptop for you

“If you want a laptop for web surfing and word processing, doing your accounts in a spreadsheet and keeping up to date with your emails, you can get away with something basic and affordable,” says David Phelan, The Independent’s technology critic.

“Smaller screens, lower storage capacities, limited active memory levels all make for cheaper prices. But for more powerful demands you will need to spend more or risk frustration when you wait for the computer to do what you want it to,” he adds.

Low to mid range laptops usually cost up to £300, whereas high-end or gaming models usually start from around £1,000.

What screen size should I go for?

“Display size is important, especially if you want to watch films or programmes on your laptop,” says David.

But he suggests considering screen resolution is just as important as screen size. Every display is made up of dots called pixels; the more pixels it has, the more detail you can see on screen.

“For reference, an HD TV has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080,” David says. “Look for a 14in screen or bigger if you’re going to watch films on your laptop, and the closer you can get to HD resolution, the better.

“Many laptop screens have resolution of 1366 x 768. This isn’t bad, but remember that it’s probably going to be on your lap, so low resolution is all the more obvious.”

Which operating system should I choose?

“There’s the elegant and intuitive macOS which runs only on Apple iMac desktops and MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Apple models are not cheap, so Cyber Monday could be helpful at making them more affordable,” David explains.

“Then there’s Windows from Microsoft which has the widest range of mainstream applications and Chrome OS from Google which works on some of the lowest-priced laptops."

