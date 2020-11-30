Best Cyber Monday gaming offers 2020: PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch bundles and wireless headsets available now

Louise Whitbread and Eva Waite-Taylor
·19 min read
&lt;p&gt;For onelast day, we&#x002019;ll be bringing you the biggest discounts across consoles, controllers, games and bundles&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent )

For onelast day, we’ll be bringing you the biggest discounts across consoles, controllers, games and bundles

(The Independent )

Cyber Monday is here, meaning the Black Friday 2020 shopping bonanza is coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of discounts to be had on tech, home appliances, kids’ toys, TVs and so much more.

Gaming is one of the most popular Cyber Monday categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles and games from Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos and even Aldi.

If you’re looking to make savings across these leading brands, you’ve come to the right place, but act fast as these deals tend to sell out at lightning speed.

From consoles and games to monitors and accessories, read on for our carefully curated round-up of the best deals to shop now.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature.

Best gaming Cyber Monday deals

Xbox One S 1TB Console - White: Was £249.99, now £229.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

Take advantage of this £20 reduction on the hugely popular Xbox One console and play a huge selection of more than 2000 games, from the biggest blockbuster titles to iconic franchises. Including a wireless console, its advanced kinetic sensors allow for more interactive play. You can also watch Blu-ray or stream shows on Netflix and Amazon, all in 4K quality for an enhanced viewing experience. This console has hardly been discounted at all during this year's event so you had better snap up this one before they are all gone.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing and Minecraft bundle: Was £263.98, now £239, Currys PC World

Nintendo
Nintendo

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch on your Christmas list, there are rarely deals on the hugely popular console so take advantage of this Currys Cyber Monday bundle that includes the “New Horizons” Animal Crossing game and Minecraft. The pink console is designed perfectly for handheld play and compatible with any other games you may already own. From the morning commute to the park, play on the go and snap up this exclusive deal.

Buy now

Just Dance 20201 (Nintendo Switch): Was £43.97, now £29.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Get your groove on and test your moves with the latest Just Dance Nintendo Switch game which has 32% off, featuring music from Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more (there are 40 new tracks here). Use Sweat Mode to start your own routine, and track how many calories you’re burning at the same time. It’s available with the same discount for PS4 and XBox Series X and PS5 (£30 off).

Buy now

Gioteck VX-4 PS4 Wireless Controller – Black: Was £29.99, now £23.99, Argos

Gioteck
Gioteck

Save 20 per cent on the VX-4 Bluetooth Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4, which is ergonomically designed for comfort during long gaming sessions. The wireless Bluetooth technology lets you enjoy your games with the freedom of no wires. The Li-Ion batteries are included as well as a manufacturer's 1-year guarantee.

Buy now

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo Switch game: Was £44, now £39.99, Amazon

Nintendo
Nintendo

No Nintendo game brings more nostalgia than Super Mario, and this will make the perfect gift for any lucky Switch owners. There’s three game in one to enjoy here, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Our technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, praised the Nintendo Switch’s “incredible” games, so you’ll be onto a winner here.

Buy now

LEGO Xbox and PS4 games bundles: Was £19.99, now £25 for two, Game

LEGO
LEGO

Game is offering a deal on LEGO Xbox and PS4 games, including Harry Potter, The Incredibles and Jurassic World. Just add two to your basket to qualify. The Harry Potter, Hobbit and Marvel games suit younger players, aged seven+. The LEGO Movie videogame is probably super fun to play especially as it has more than 90 characters.

Buy now

Asus ROG strix G532LWS full HD 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £2199.99, now £1799.99, Amazon

Asus
Asus

Gaming laptops are quickly catching up with their desktop revivals, providing a more compact way to play exciting PC games. The brand claims that thanks to the stunning visuals, you’ll feel fully immersed when gaming on this device. It has a built-in gaming keyboard and it comes with unlimited access to over 100 games on Windows 10. These devices don’t come cheap, so benefit from this hefty discount now before it’s gone.

Buy now

Fifa 21 (PS4): Was £54.95, now £32.99, Very

Fifa
Fifa

Enjoy 40 per cent off the latest version of Fifa with an impressive £22 saving. In even better news, if you’re planning on buying the PS5 but want the PS4 version of Fifa 21 now, you can buy the game and get the PS5 version for free. You’ll also be able to carry over any game progress on the PS5, making this a seriously impressive deal. The newly launched version of the game promises more realistic movement, all-new dynamic attacking systems and better 1v1 gameplay.

Buy now

Logitech G920 driving force racing wheel and floor pedal: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Very

Logitech
Logitech

Improve your gaming set-up and save £70 on this racing wheel for the ultimate immersive driving experience. The steering wheel claims to be smooth and quiet, and the three pedals are pressure-sensitive to give the all-round feel of a genuine race. We’ve not tested the brand's gaming wheels, but Logitech did land a spot in our review of the best computer keyboards, so we can speak to its reliability.

Buy now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Was £10.99 per month, now £1 per month, Microsoft

Microsoft
Microsoft

With access to over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices, you can now join the greatest community of gamers for just £1 per month – saving you a whopping 91 per cent. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most advanced multiplayer network allowing you to get your hands on two to four free games every month alongside new Xbox Exclusives the day they release.

Buy now

Samsung T55 Curved Monitor: Was £179.99, now £135, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

This 24 inch screen will make your gaming sessions even more immersive, without taking up much room, as its depth is only 4 inches. Its monitor has built-in speakers too and its flicker free and eye saver mode claim to reduce blue light emissions and strain on your eyes.

Buy now

Mario Kart 8 deluxe pack for Nintendo Switch: Was £75.97, now £64.99, Nintendo

Nintendo
Nintendo

Nintendo currently has up to 40 per cent off some bundles, but has yet to announce its main sale. Fans of Mario Kart can now play up to eight opponents wirelessly, anywhere and any time. New characters have joined the gang, and battle mode revamped to up the ante. This bundle comes with both the Mario and Luigi Joy-Con wheels.

Buy now

Far Cry 5: Was £54.99, now £10.99, Microsoft

Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5

Save a mega 80 per cent on this award-winning franchise Far Cry 5 for Xbox One. Head to Hope County in Montana to fight against a deadly cult, play in solo or two player mode on the largest customisable Far Cry game ever. For ages 18 and over.

Buy now

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership: Was £46.86, now £37.49

Playstation
Playstation

If you’re shopping for any gamer heads, chances are they’ll appreciate this 12-month membership to Playstation Plus, which is currently on offer with 25 per cent off at Amazon. It gives players access to exclusive discounts, as well as 24 PS4 games at no extra cost. The membership will save you money in the long term and is stored in your games and software library which means accessing the latest games and discounts is simple.

Buy now

Marvel's Avengers PS4 game: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Smyths

Smyths
Smyths

This action role-playing game follows your efforts to rebuild the Avengers and take down the villainous AIM. As well as the main single-player campaign, it also features multiplayer online missions of up to four people. If you were lucky enough to nab a PS5, you can upgrade to the version compatible with the new console at no extra cost.

Buy now

Logitech G213 prodigy gaming keyboard: Was £59.99, now £49.97, Amazon

Logitech
Logitech

This has been designed with the aim of increasing productivity as well as your gaming experience. Unlike many other standard keyboards, this allows you to press multiple keys simultaneously so you can stay in control. You can also choose which colour it lights up in, and according to the brand it’s spill-resistant, so there’s no need to worry if you get caught in the moment and accidentally pour a drink over it.

Buy now

The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 game: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Argos

PlayStation
PlayStation

Looking to add a little extra action-adventure into your gaming collection? This one’s for you. Packed full of gore and violence, it’s not for the faint-hearted, it follows the main characters Ellie and Joel’s journey through post-apocalyptic Seattle and Santa Barbara.

Buy now

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Headset: Was £129.99, now £69.99, Argos

JBL
JBL

Get lost in your gaming surroundings, whether that’s the walls of Fortnite or the battlefield in Call of Duty, with this headset that can be connected to your console via USB. It will sit over the ears and can also be wireless too, and on a full charge, it promises 14 hours of play. They can be used with your PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, perfect for any gamer head.

Buy now

Acer Predator XN253QXbmiprzx 24.5 inch FHD gaming monitor: Was £599.99, now £385, Amazon

Acer
Acer

Banish blur and frame tears to the past as you get fully immersed in your gameplay on this monitor. It has an impressive response time of one millisecond and hyper fast 240 hertz refresh rate. You can even tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust its height to get perfectly comfortable. This is a brilliant piece of kit for the most dedicated of gamers, and with over £200 off it’s a steal.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £40.99, now £23.47, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save £23 on this Nintendo-licensed memory card which will add a decent 128GB to your Nintendo Switch system, meaning you can store more games in one place. We haven’t reviewed this particular card, but the SanDisk 500gb portable hard drive made it to the top of our best external hard drives guide for 2020. Our reviewer noted: “The SanDisk is designed to be easily portable, even attaching to a keyring if you’d like it to,” and this card looks similarly handy.

Buy now

X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Gaming Chair and Subwoofer: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

Compatible with the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the X Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair takes your gaming set up to a new stylish level. Featuring a headrest mounted 2.1 audio system for an immersive audio experience while the plus seat provides comfy padding for long gameplay sessions.

Buy now

Philips Hi-Fi Over-Ear Wireless SHC5200/10 Headphones - Black: Was £49, now £39, AO

Philips
Philips

Plug into your gameplay and drown out the background noise with these wireless, over the ear-headphones. There’s no cables to get in the way and the inner headband adjusts to your head for a comfortable fit for hours of wear.

Buy now

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Mouse: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Very

Asus
Asus

A reactive mouse could be the difference between life and death in a game, so ensure you’re well equipped with this bargain. It has an ergonomic right-handed design made for hours of comfortable play and an optical sensor that promises to deliver accuracy and precision. There are also six customisable light effects that allow you to play in style, with a detachable cable too.

Buy now

Resident Evil 3 on Xbox One: Was £26, now £22.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

The latest version of this popular Xbox game is set during a dystopian outbreak of a biological weapon called T-virus, following the events of the hugely popular Resident Evil 2. Manipulate the environment, set traps and make use of a variety of weapons to defeat the evil nemesis in this game, now reduced by more than 10 per cent. For ages 18 and over.

Buy now

Playstation 4 Grand Theft Auto V premium edition: Was £22.99, now £16.99, Very

Playstation
Playstation

One of Playstation’s most recognisable games, choose from a range of 10 high performance vehicles including a supercar, motorbikes, the weaponised dune FAV, a helicopter, a rally car and more, to pull off dangerous heists in the city’s murky underworld. This Grand Theft Auto premium edition (for players 18 and over) also includes free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto online and all existing gameplay upgrades.

Buy now

Asus ROG THETA 7.1 headset: Was £249.99, now £199.98, Amazon

Asus
Asus

This gaming headset will allow you to fully focus on beating your opponents or working in a team to reach new levels in your favourite games. Features include a noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication and a USB C connector that will let you use it connected to a PC, console or mobile for hours without discomfort. It also has a temperature-reducing thermal compound to dissipate heat so your ears don’t get too hot and the microphone is detachable if you’d rather play without it.

Buy now

OIVO Xbox One controller charger and dual charging station: Was £22.99, now £11.79, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Ensure your controllers never lose charge again mid-game with this dual charging station compatible with game consoles for Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One Elite. Providing up to 12 hours running time, you can choose to either directly charge batteries on the dock or charge them when they’re inside the controller. Snap up now while at 37 per cent off.

Buy now

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield double pack for Nintendo Switch: Was £119.97, now £104.99, Nintendo

Nintendo
Nintendo

Embark on a new journey in the previously unexplored Galar Region to become a Pokémon champion. This epic bundle includes Pokémon Sword game, Pokémon Shield game and a Nintendo Switch Poké Ball case. You can also save 25 per cent off memory cards when buying any Nintendo Switch console or game by using the code STOREMORE.

Buy now

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for PC/ MAC: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

This next generation HERO mouse’s gaming sensor tracks up to 16,000 DPI with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration, while the 11 programmable buttons give you a fully customisable experience. You can also match your playing style using the adjustable weights for a personalised weight and balance configuration. Right now you can save yourself 38 per cent off and this purchase will entitle you to 40 per cent off Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Buy now

How to choose the right console for you

The Independent’s technology editor, and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin has weighed in to explain the major differences, and help you choose the most suitable console for you.

This generation or next?

The next-generation is coming: both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S are now just weeks away. As such, it's worth considering whether you want to buy the current run of consoles or wait for the new ones.

While it might seem obvious that the new ones are better, it isn't quite that simple. They'll still be a lot more expensive than the current generation, and historically it has taken some time for developers to get up to speed and make the most of the new capabilities of consoles. So there's no need to worry that your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be immediately out of date.

These older versions will inevitably, of course, have less of a long life: over time, games will stop coming out for the current generation, and you'll miss out on new updates. So weigh up how much you want the latest thing, how much of a good deal you might be able to get on the current generation, and whether you're going to regret missing out as time goes on.

Nintendo Switch v everything else

To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out.

The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo has pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.

There’s also the Switch Lite: a cheaper and lighter version that can be carried around, and will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.

Ultimately, you’re probably not deciding between a Switch and other consoles; but if you’re deciding whether to buy a Switch, then you should.

Console exclusives

First, have a look at the various console exclusives that each platform has. If you want to play any of the Halo games, for instance, you’re going to want to get an Xbox; if you’re really into Death Stranding, then you’ll need a PlayStation.

But remember that almost every big game comes out for both consoles, so unless there’s something you’re especially keen on then that might not necessarily sway your decision.

Special features

Secondly, think about the exclusive features. The PlayStation has virtual reality features, and good ones; the Xbox hasn’t got round to that yet. On the other hand, the Xbox allows you to play games on the PC, too, and the Kinect is still clinging on.

But ultimately this comes down to VR – if you’re interested in getting your hands on a headset as soon as possible, the PlayStation wins out.

What are you used to?

Thirdly, have a think about the different controllers, and what you’re used to playing with. This, in my opinion, is the big thing that’s underappreciated about the differences between the Xbox and the PlayStation – which is strange when you consider that it’s the thing that’s most obviously different, about something that sits in your hands the entire time you’re playing.

The Xbox controller is bigger, tougher and more comfortable; the PlayStation one is smaller and some people find it to be a little more agile.

This ultimately comes down to what you’re used to and personal preference, so if you’ve played one console through all previous generations then it might be worth sticking with what you know.

Branding and design

And last of all comes the woolliest of all considerations – but the one that will probably make a difference. Think about the branding, design and look of the consoles, both hardware and software. From the outside, the PlayStation is a little less sleek, all tumbling lines and curves; the Xbox is significantly more square and a little more contemporary.

Once you boot it up, the PlayStation is more of a swirl of colour and beeps; the Xbox is a little more practical and down-to-earth.

X/Pro v normal

Both the Xbox and PS4 now have more expensive versions: the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro. You pay more for them but you also get better performance, which allows for graphic improvements, 4K gaming and faster loading speeds. Whether to get one really depends entirely on whether you have the money to spend and the desire to spend it; you’ll basically get the same thing both ways, but your experience will be cosmetically improved for more money.â€‹

