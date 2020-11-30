Best Cyber Monday furniture deals 2020: Offers from Made, Wayfair and Habitat

Don't forget to measure up first, and check return policies for bulkier items (The Independent)

Cyber Monday is here, and the biggest shopping event of the year has reached new heights for 2020. Although it’s the final day of the sale, it’s still primetime to bag a bargain on the bigger items you’ve been lusting after all year.

Perhaps you’re after a new velvet sofa, or need new white goods, as no one wants to spend a large amount of money on a washing machine. Whatever it is that you’re after, today’s the day to make use of the discounts and low prices.

To help you navigate the swathes of offers currently available, we’ll be searching high and low for the hottest discounts, regularly updating our main Cyber Monday guide with the best offers in the sale.

Follow live: Latest Cyber Monday deals

We’ve also got dedicated deal guides for mattresses, home appliances, fashion, TVs, laptops and gaming products, as well as round-ups for specific retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Argos.

Read more: The ultimate Cyber Monday deals guide

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Cyber Monday furniture deals

West Elm mid-century bookshelf: Was £629, now £472, West Elm

West Elm

If you’ve taken inspiration from our round-up of the previous Booker Prize-winning novels and your current bookshelf is bursting at the seams, this is the piece of furniture you need. Featuring in our guide to the best bookcases, our reviewer praised its mid-century Danish design, noting that “it’s so authentic, in fact, that it wouldn’t look out of place paired with granny’s vintage sideboard”.

“The sharp angled bookcase offers four shelving spaces with an open one at the top for added versatility,” she added. We think you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-designed bookshelf for the same price.

Buy now

Zuma upholstered Ottoman bed: Was £280, now £174.99, Wayfair

Story continues

Wayfair

There’s a huge £105 to be saved on this Ottoman bed which is available in natural, black and grey and ranges in size from single to small double, double and kingsize. The Ottoman style means the bed has plenty of space underneath for storage: perfect for packing away anything you’re not using right now. You do need to assemble the bed, and with this in mind Wayfair has included a video on its website showing the basic steps. Plus, there’s a one-year warranty. The bed doesn't come with a mattress, but if you’re looking for one, check out our Cyber Monday guide to mattress deals too.

Buy now

Leda Task Floor Lamp: Was £129, now £77.40, M&S

M&S

M&S has slashed prices on selected homeware and furniture items by up to 40 per cent. There’s over £50 to be saved on this floor lamp that has a chic minimal design and won’t take up too much space. Perfect to have near a makeshift home office or when you want a warmer light for watching TV in the living room after work, it’s a brilliant bargain to pick up.

Buy now

Morocco Ursavus rug, ivory and grey, Was £90, now £60, I am Fy

I am Fy

Gorgeously quirky homeware brand I am Fy have declined the invite to the Cyber Monday party, but they have extended their Black Friday for one last day so there’s still time to discover their great deals. With up to thirty per cent off everything and free delivery on all orders, you can spruce up your living space in no time. We particularly love this rug, it looks so soft, is a really good size, and will have you sitting on the floor with a book and a cuppa all night.

Buy now

Lena coffee table with storage: Was £251.18, now £196.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

This modern looking coffee table comes in a high gloss finish and has two shelves for coffee, and books (or whatever you like). It’s sturdy, holding up to 20kg of weight and while you do need to assemble it, we’re guessing from the streamline design that this won’t be too complicated. And if you’re looking for gadgets for your home too, check out our top pick of Cyber Monday home appliance deals.

Buy now

Odin Bamboo and white lacquer leaning mirror: Was £94, now £47.50, Habitat

Habitat

This is a brilliant space saver, particularly if you’re living in rented accommodation and limited on budget and room. Bamboo is a water-resistant surface, so it can be a dresser in a bedroom or hallway, or ideal for a bathroom. It comes with a towel rail and shelf to hold your skincare routine, make-up essentials or jewellery.

Buy now

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair, Graphite: Was £1,099, now £934.15, John Lewis & Partners

Herman Miller

There is no better time to invest in this office chair than while we are all working from home. You can enjoy 15 per cent off the Herman Miller aeron office chair, knocking more than £100 off its price tag.

The chair came out on top in our guide to the best office chairs, with our reviewer saying “from the moment we sat down in the Aeron, we knew we were onto a winner. The seat and back are supremely comfortable, pleasantly cool to the touch, and with a slight bit of bounce that gives the chair a great sense of responsiveness,” concluding that the chair is a “true work of art.”

Buy now

Debenhams Amalfi velvet Eliza loveseat: Was £1,190, now £595, Debenhams

Debenhams

If you’ve improved your home cinema set-up thanks to our round-up of the best TV deals, then you’re going to want to make sure you’re sitting comfortably while you stream your favourite boxsets. Enter this loveseat. Tailor the design to suit your living space by choosing a fabric, from textured weave to velvet, and a particular colour. If it were us, it’d be this velvet pink number along with the matching two-seater sofa. With 50 per cent off the range, it appears that Christmas really has come early.

Buy now

Furniture Village orson 7 light pendant: Was £499, now £359, Furniture Village

Furniture Village

The mid-century design gives off a real retro feel, and the opal white glass gloves on the brass frame will elevate any colour scheme, but really packs a punch against a dark backdrop. You’ll likely have seen iterations of this style from expensive designer brands, so this is a great affordable alternative and currently 28 per cent off. We don’t know about you, but this is exactly what our living room has been missing, we’re sold.

Buy now

Tandy Dressing Table, Coral Pink with Gloss Black Handles & Brass Legs: Was £449, now £349, Made

Made

If you like colour, you’ll love this dressing table so snap it up while there’s £100 off. The retro pink shade will brighten up a bedroom, while the rounded edges and brass legs add a modern touch. The drawers are deep too, so it will be able to store all your make-up and jewellery organised and free from clutter.

Buy now

Ormond King Size Ottoman Storage Bed: Was £849, now £679, Made

Made

This green velvet bed has 20 per cent off, so if you were hoping to pick up a deal before Christmas, now is the perfect time. It doesn’t just look good, it has plenty of storage space under the ottoman too, whether it's bedding, clothing or Christmas decorations you want to stow away out of sight.

Buy now

Silentnight miracoil 3 Pippa ultimate pillowtop divan bed: Was £449, now £249, Very

Silentnight

Short on space, or simply looking for ways to hide some of your belongings? This divan bed might just be the answer to your needs. Choose to have either two or four drawers that pull out to reveal ample storage space. With a range of colourways on offer, there’s something for all bedroom interiors.

Buy now

Lagom natural rattan chair: Was £169, now £139, Very

Very

Tap into the rattan trend and snap up this deal from Very’s boho offering. The open style weave on natural rattan is given a contemporary twist with black slim legs and a rounded silhouette. Very has great deals throughout the site, but be sure to not miss out on this steal which is reduced by £20.

Buy now

Quilda oak two-tier vintage coffee table: Was £165, now £123.75, La Redoute

La Redoute

There are great Cyber Monday deals side-wide on La Redoute and we love this oak coffee table – a practical yet stylish addition to any living room. A contemporary twist on a vintage look, the two tier table features 50s style edges and tapered legs with a varnish finish. Show off your coffee table books in style and make the most of 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Heaton cot bed, changer and wardrobe: Was £999.99, now £599.99, Very

Mamas & Papas

From a brand that’s been making nursery furniture since the Eighties, you can trust that this set is built to last, and it’ll easily see your little one through their first four years. Included is a cot that converts into a toddler bed, a double wardrobe, and a dresser/changer – all for under £600. With 40 per cent off, this is a great buy for first-time parents.

Buy now

Telford 110cm dining table with 2 benches- light oak effect: Was £169, now £119, Very

Very

Whether it’s the casual vibe or to save space, bench dining is a great way to get everyone together. Featuring a 110cm table, and 2 matching benches that fit underneath, built on a square metal frame, this is the perfect dining set to add an industrial vibe to your dining area.

Buy now

Sofa Workshop Christopher sofa bed: Was £3,995, now £1,598, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop

This sofa was first reduced to £2,397 and then by a further £700 making it better than half price. A brand to know when it comes to high-quality sofas, and it’s appeared in our review of the best sofa beds. Featuring slim pillow-topped seats and wide arms, this looks like the perfect piece of furniture to get cosy on this winter. It manually opens into a sofa bed, making it ideal for hosting guests (when that’s allowed again). Coming in a range of colours, there’s bound to be something to suit your preferences.

Buy now

Brushed and glazed solid oak chest of drawers: Was £429.99, now £364.99, Oak Furnitureland

Oak furnitureland

Save £65 on this parquet chest of drawers made from solid oak, part of a site-wide sale on furniture that includes up to £205 off on chests of drawers. With its decorative pattern, it’s a statement mid-century modern addition to any room. Five drawers mean plenty of storage space and it’s a steal at just £364.99.

Buy now

Everett Extendable Bookcase: Was £195, now £136.50, La Redoute

La Redoute

Take advantage of 30 per cent off this extendable white bookcase from La Redoute. You can adapt the bookcase width-wise to your space needs with it easily pivoting if you’d like it tucked into the corner of a room. Show off books and plants or store toys in the contemporary looking case. A bonus? It’s eco-friendly and certified by an environmental label promoting sustainable forest management.

Buy now

Crema sofa, tip dyed camel three seater: Was £4,495, now £1,798, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop is offering 40 per cent off throughout November, and this stylish and contemporary sofa is not to be missed. First reduced to £2,697 for Black Friday, Sofa Workshop have gone one better for Cyber Monday. Save £1,798 on this three seater that includes slim cushions, inset arms and classic T-shape seat cushions with minimal metal feet. We love it in the tip dyed camel which gives it a retro yet chic look.

Buy now

Very Seattle ready assembled TV unit: Was £299, now £179, Very

Seattle

Have you taken advantage of the best Cyber Monday TV deals and purchased a new model, or perhaps you’re looking to give your living room furniture a spruce? This stand will do the job. Made from solid pinewood and painted grey, it’s ideal for matching with a range of colour schemes. The open shelving space can be used to keep remote controls safe, all you need to do is make sure your family put them back. While this fits a 42in, it also comes in a variety of bigger sizes, including this 46in number. With 40 per cent off, you’ll have to move fast.

Buy now

Alexander and James new England Newport 3 seater leather sofa: Was £2,265, now £1,695, Furniture Village

Furniture Village

If you like a timeless and traditional looking sofa, we think this Chesterfield style would be perfect. You’ll be sitting comfortably thanks to the sprung seats and foam-filled back cushions, and the leather will age well. There’s space enough for three people, but if there’s more of you, the co-ordinating armchair is also on offer and would look lovely in any living space.

Buy now

How to get the best Cyber Monday furniture deals

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true.

Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

When shopping for bulkier items, keep in mind too that delivery times will often be longer so keep your eyes peeled for details on whether or not your new sofa will arrive by Christmas.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the biggest savings to shop throughout Cyber Monday, so make sure you check back here regularly.

Read more on Cyber Monday 2020

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – With great deals on quality fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware brands, it will be a go-to for many

Best Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in the event, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

The stores taking part in Cyber Monday– Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Read More

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect in the sale

Best Black Friday TV deals from Samsung, Sony and LG

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Early offers to shop now