These are the 12 Cyber Monday deals everyone’s adding to their cart from all over the web — all under $100

The 2023 Cyber Monday sales are among some of the best we’ve seen in years. From luxury leather handbags and high-end laptops to best-selling Stanley tumblers and everyday gadgets, there’s so much to choose from this time around. Best of all, though? You can spend less than $100 and get some of this year’s best Cyber Monday deals — we’re talking up to 70% off!

If you’re looking for a designer leather wallet, the No. 1 best-selling cross-grain leather Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is currently 62% off, plus an extra 25% off for Cyber Monday, bringing its sale price down to just $25!

For those shopping for the best insulated bottles and cups out there, Stanley and Yeti are the two best brands, and the Stanley Varsity Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler and the YETI Stackable Cup are both on sale for $26.25.

Love UGGs? Nordstrom Rack has two types of plush and comfy women’s UGG slippers on super sale for as low as $52. And if you’ve been hoping for cashmere to finally go on sale this year, you’re in luck, as the Quince Mongolian Cashmere Pullover Hoodie for men and the Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants for women are both on sale for $75 for Cyber Monday.

Keep scrolling to check out all 12 deals, including a lightweight 6-in-1 rechargeable vacuum cleaner, a best-selling NEST scented candle and more.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $100 for 2023

Coach Outlet Coach Corner Zip Wristlet $25 $88 Save $63 Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale is just the gift that keeps on giving, and this cross-grain leather wristlet is one of its best sellers. Currently over $54 off, it has two credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and a wrist strap attached. $25 at Coach Outlet

YETI YETI Stackable Cup (26-Ounce) $26 $35 Save $9 YETI is another brand that makes the best insulated bottles and cups. This one is cup-holder compatible, comes with a reusable straw and is dishwasher-safe. Best of all — it's double-wall vacuum-insulated, so it keeps your drinks cold, hot and iced for hours and hours. $26 at YETI

Amazon HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip $13 $27 Save $14 Finding a quality power strip isn't hard, but finding one with built-in surge protection is a bit more difficult. Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers say this affordable option is one of the best they've found. It has eight outlets spread widely enough to fit large plugs, plus four USB charging ports and three additional side outlet extenders. You get so much bang for your buck with this power strip with surge protection — and, best of all, it's on sale! $13 at Amazon

Nordstrom Rack UGG Pearle UGGPlush Scuff Slipper $52 $80 Save $28 Hundreds of shoppers can't stop raving about these UGG slippers — and the fact that they're finally on sale is making them a top seller this Cyber Monday. They're lined in UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend that mimics the feel and wear of genuine shearling. They come in six colors, and sizes range from 5 to 12. $52 at Nordstrom Rack

Amazon Vactidy Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $92 $200 Save $108 Looking for a vacuum that's a bit cheaper? This best seller from customer-favorite brand Vactidy is currently on sale for under $100 on Amazon for Cyber Monday! This one has powerful suction, a brushless motor, a telescopic tube, a detachable battery and a maximum runtime of 45 minutes on a single charge. It works well on hard floors and carpets. $92 at Amazon

