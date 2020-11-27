Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2020: TVs, laptops and more at bargain prices
When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's the tech deals that really are the shining star of the shopping bonanza show.
If you’ve been waiting all year to snap up a bargain for less, your patience is about to pay off.
Now widely regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping period, this year’s Black Friday weekend runs from November 27 and ends in spectacular style on Cyber Monday, November 30.
The bargain bonanza will see the prices of thousands of electricals, home appliances and personal tech plummet to figures so low you’ll have no reason to resist.
There are a lot of offers flying around, so to sort the wheat from the chaff, we’ve sifted through and presented the best for your browsing pleasure below.
Currys has you covered with its mega clearance sale. Running until November 9, you can shop the likes of Samsung, Sony, ASUS and Microsoft with reductions of up to 60 per cent.
From TVs to tablets and everything in between, here are the best deals to snap up in Currys Black Friday sale.
Best TV Deals and Accessories Deals at Currys
There's nothing like kicking back in front of the box over the weekend. Immerse yourself in the latest movie or sports game with a brand new TV - for less!
SAMSUNG UE32T4300AKXXU 32" Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV - was: £199, now: £169
SAMSUNG QE43Q60TAUXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - was: £499, now: £599
SAMSUNG QE65Q60TAUXXU 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - was: £1199, not: £899
Samsung 75” Smart 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - was: £1,999, now: £1,499
Samsung 55” Smart 4K LED TV - was: £699, now: £599
Sony Bravia 55” Smart 4K OLED TV with Google Assistant - was: £1,799, now: £1,599
Sony Bravia 43” Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant - was: £649, now: £599
Samsung UE65TU7020KXXU – was: £699, now: £499
Samsung QE55Q85TATXXU – was: £1,299, now: £999
SONY BRAVIA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – was: £1,699, now: £1,399
Best Home Deals at Currys
For kitchen appliances big and small, head to Currys Home for the best bargains.
LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite - was: £1,199, now: £849
SHARK Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black - was: £549, now: £349
HOTPOINT NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White - was: £299.99, now: £219
Samsung Fridge Freezer – was: £649, now: £499
GRUNDIG GKNG1682DN 60/40 Fridge Freezer – was: £469.99, now: £369.99
Shark Cordless Vacuum – was: £349, now: £199
LG 10.5kg 1400 spin washing machine – was: £549.99, now: £399
Best Computing Deals at Currys
Whether you're looking for a new device to WFH or need a new computer to stay in touch with family, here are the finest promotions to take advantage of right now.
BROTHER PT Cube PTP300BT Bluetooth Label Printer - was: £49, now: £34
APPLE iMac 5K 27" (2020) - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD - was: £1,999, now: £1,799
DELL Insprion 15 3000 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5, 256 GB SSD, Black - was: £599, now: £479
HP 14s-dq1505sa 14" Laptop - Intel® Core i7, 512 GB SSD, Silver - was: £699, now: £599
ASUS ZenBook UX425JA 14" Laptop – was: £699, now: £539 (enter the code ASUS10)
Lenovo Ideapad i3 14" laptop, with a free 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal – was: £479, now: £349
HUAWEI MatePad T10s 10.1" Tablet - 64 GB – was: £210, now: £180
Best Audio Deals at Currys
Like the sound of deep discounts on audio equipment? Us too! Find the best deals at Currys below.
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black - was: £279, now: £149
AUDIO PRO Addon C5-A Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa - Black - was: £229, now: £149
NURA Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black - was: £349, now: £289
NURA Nuraloop Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Sports Earphones - Black - was: £199, now: £179
MARSHALL Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black - was: £129, now: £49
Headphones Beats Solo 3 - was: £179, now: £129
LG SN7Y Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos - was: £469, now: £399 (savings: £70)
JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones - Black - was: £99.99, now: £59.99 (savings: £40)
Samsung Galaxy Buds – was: £119, now: £89
Best Smart Watch Deals at Currys
A device that tells more than just the time? Watch this space.
HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Sport - 46 mm, Matte Black - was: £159, now: £109
FITBIT Inspire 2 - Desert Rose - was: £89.99, now: £74.99
GARMIN fenix 6S Pro - Black - was: £599, now: £449
HUAWEI TalkBand B6 - Mocha Brown - was: £179, now: £149.99
Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini - was: £138.99, now: £89.99
PUMA PT9102 Smartwatch - was: £249, now: £129
KATE SPADE Scallop 2 KST2008 Smartwatch - was: £299, now: £169
FITBIT Ionic - was: £219, now: £149
Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Silver Bluetooth – was: £279, now: £179
GARMIN vivofit jr. 2 Kid's Activity Tracker - was: £79.99, now: £44.99
FITBIT Inspire HR Fitness Tracker - was: £89.99, now: £74.99
