Best Currys Black Friday deals 2021: Early offers on appliances from Dyson vacuums to coffee machines

We may be approaching the end of the year, but there's still plenty of the time to pick up real bargains.

Black Friday is here, taking place on Nov 26 this year. It will be swiftly followed by Cyber Monday on Nov 29.

The epic sales bonanza began across the Atlantic in 80s USA, when families shopped together the day after Thanksgiving. They worked off their turkey dinner by pounding around the shopping malls, snapping up bargains at retailers large and small.

Naturally the idea caught on here, and it's been a staple in the UK's shopping calendar ever since.

Little wonder; Black Friday is perfectly timed just before Christmas season, offering bargain hunters the chance to bag gifts at knockdown prices.

One of the most reliable retailers for Black Friday sales in the UK is Currys. The electricals expert has form for serving up deals so sensationally low, you'll have little reason to resist.

Currys Previous Black Friday Deals

In last year’s event, Curry’s slashed the prices of top name TV sets from the likes of Samsung and Sony, as well as audio equipment. Pounds fell off the price of speakers and headphones, with particular demand for Marshall and Beats. In the health and fitness realm, Currys also waved its magic deals wand over smartwatches with cutbacks on leading brands: think PUMA, Garmin, FitBit and Samsung devices.

So, what can we expect this year? There’s no need to wait longer as the Black Friday event has kicked off at Currys.

From deals you might have spotted on TV commercials to freshly reduced products spotlighted by Curry’s experts, it’s time to get shopping!

Here are Currys knockout Black Friday deals, available right now

DYSON V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Blue

Dyson is one of the most-wanted brands - during Black Friday and beyond. Using the latest innovative technology, its products have changed many everyday appliances as we used to know them.

Taking this vacuum for instance. It offers twice the suction of its peers as well as 60 minutes run time from a full charge, allowing you to clean your home quickly and efficiently. It can go from wooden hard floors to carpeted areas seamlessly thanks to the cleaner head’s Dynamic Load Sensor technology which automatically changes the speed after analysing the floors. It’s also got a bigger bin so you won’t have to empty it as often and the fact itcan capture 99.97 per cent of dust particles makes it a saviour for households with allergy sufferers.

Save £150 this Black Friday - was: £599, now: £439.

Buy now £439.00, Currys

SodaStream Genesis sparkling water machine

This classic Genesis machine is better than half off at Currys. Using CO2 gas, you can carbonate regular tap water or make mixers for your next cocktail night.

Was: £99.99, Now: £44

Buy now £44.00, Currys

LG OLED55C14LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

Whether you want a new telly to watch the Queen’s annual Christmas speech or fancy sharper picture and sound for all of 2022’s biggest sporting moments, Black Friday is the best time to pounce on telly deals.

Currys is currently offering this smart LG OLED TV that comes with Freeview HD and 4K streaming for £300 less than the RRP - was: £1499, now: £1199.

It comes in a variety of sizes, from 48-inches to a whopping 83-inches, bringing home cinema dreams one step closer. If you don’t like what’s on or want to catch up on the latest episode of your addictive boxset, just say it out loud and virtual helpers like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa will make it happen.

Buy now £1199.00, Currys

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4 BT - Aluminium, Silver 40 mm

Get the latest wearable tech for less. Available in black, pink and this futuristic silver colourway, Samsung's timepiece is for the busy person who's always on the go. Not only is it water-resistant, but it will monitor your fitness levels and track sleep patterns to help you be your best self.

Was: £249, now: £199

Buy now £199.00, Currys

KENWOOD kMix KMX760.GD Kitchen Machine - Rose Gold

Want to give this year’s GBBO contestants a run for their money? Kenwood’s sleek mixer will help you on your path to baking greatness. The kMix machine uses 1000W to offer six speed settings that will allow you to mix, beat, whisk, whip and knead ingredients to the exacting consistency required.

Offered in a fetching rose gold colourway, the bowl can hold five litres.

This Black Friday it can be yours for £170 less - was: £499, now: £299

Buy now £299.00, Currys

SAMSUNG HW-Q700A/XU 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

Grab your popcorn and pick something good to watch - a cinema-worthy experience is in the bag with Samsung's sound bar, now part of Curry's Black Friday sale. Experience 3D sound with no less than eight speakers and hook it up to other compatible devices with Samsung SmartThings.

Was: £699, now: £399

Buy now £399.00, Currys

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1103GB Coffee Machine - Red

Your post-Black Friday cup of coffee will taste even better knowing that you got such a great deal on the machine that made it.

This sales weekend, you can get your mitts on Tassimo by Bosch’s coffee machine, which comes in a range of colours other than this bright red (which feels rather festive, making it a worthy Christmas gift option).

This machine takes the maths out of making a top-tier brew using Intellibrew technology to ensure a balanced up, every time. There are 70+ flavours of Tassimo discs to enjoy, from classic English Breakfast to warming cups of Cadbury’s cocoa. Just add your desired disc, and press go.

Discounted by £50.99 - was: £79.99, now: £29

Buy now £29.00, Currys

SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds - Silver

Small but mighty, these noise-cancelling headphones will make the perfect gift for the music-lover in your life. The white and gold buds can run for 8 hours on a full charge and they’re water and sweat resistant too, so ideal for wearing while working out.

Also available in black.

Was: £249, now: £199

Buy now £199.00, Currys

HP Pavilion 14-dv0603na 14" Laptop

After 18-odd months working from home, and with flexi-working likely to be a mainstay of the future, a new laptop may be top of your shopping list this Black Friday.

As a leading electricals and tech retailer, Currys has plenty of incredible deals to bag. Take this HP Pavillion laptop for instance. It’s had £100 wiped off the RRP - was: £429, now: £329.

For your money, you’ll get a sleek machine that runs on an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Available in a choice of silver and white, it’s thin and lightweight so perfect for carting around on the go and comes with integrated Bang & Olufsen x HP speakers that makes every note sound perfect.

Buy now £329.00, Currys

Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Health Air Fryer, Black, 1.2 kg, 6 Portions

Best for: hands off air frying

This air fryer is in built with ‘genius’ technology that pretty much does all the work for you when cooking up a storm. It has nine auto programmes and an auto stirring paddle, which means you can simply press a button, walk away and come back to a perfect meal.

was: £220

Buy now £99.00, Currys

