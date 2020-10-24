The best culture you may have missed in 2020

Film

Southern Journey (Revisited)

In the dark days of lockdown, it’s hard to believe the big outdoors actually exists. But that’s what you get with this lovely music documentary, which followed in the footsteps of celebrated musicologist Alan Lomax and British folk singer Shirley Collins on their landmark 1959 odyssey, recording rural American folk music in the field just as the major roots revival was taking off in urban coffee houses. Film-makers Rob Curry and Tim Plester do their own bit of cultural archaeology, looking up children and grandchildren of the original artists, and filming performances by modern-day folk artists. A breath of musical fresh air. Andrew Pulver

Lynn + Lucy

Any other year, this gritty exploration of violence, grief and betrayal would have been heralded as a masterpiece. But, perhaps understandably, the public mood has veered more towards the safe and comforting, meaning Fyzal Boulifa’s feature debut has passed somewhat under the radar. It’s a shame: set in an Essex of hair salons and too-loud whispers, it’s a fascinating dissection of female friendship and shifting sympathies that will haunt your thoughts for days afterwards. Available to buy on the BFI Player. Kathryn Bromwich

Away

Overshadowed on its release in August by the Netflix sci-fi series of the same name, this wordless animated feature from 26-year-old Latvian one-man band Gints Zilbalodis is a quiet marvel. A boy on a motorbike, with a tiny yellow bird as his companion, races across an island of sweeping landscapes pursued by a mysterious, implacable giant. Simply but atmospherically rendered, Away took Zilbalodis three-and-a-half years to make, but the love in his labour is there for all to see. Simon Wardell

TV

Finding Joy

Amy Huberman’s comedy debuted in Ireland in 2018 but arrived in the UK this year on the unheralded Acorn TV streaming service and fitted right in to 2020. She’s Joy, a newly single Dubliner discovering that all her cute Instagram lifestyle fixes are no cure for heartbreak, or for general stepped-in-a-dog-turd awkwardness. Can a new job and a wacky sitcom flatmate (Aisling Bea) help? An easy binge, with a knack for unleashing a rude belly-laugh just when you think it’s getting too pastel-coloured. Jack Seale

Medical Police

Cult US weird-com Childrens Hospital has been spoofing medical dramas for a decade; this 2020 Netflix spin-off takes a bone-saw to macho geopolitical thrillers such as Jack Ryan or 24. A perpetually globetrotting mission to find a secret bioweapon, it is crammed with deft slapstick and daft cameos, including Jason Schwartzman as gregarious fixer “the Goldfinch”. But its secret bioweapon is the chemistry between central duo Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel, who do deadpan with elan. Graeme Virtue

Wu-Tang Clan – Of Mics and Men

This deep-dive docuseries into Staten Island’s finest dropped without much fuss, but it was fascinating, funny and immaculately sourced. Fans of heavy-handed symbolism will be amused to learn that Method Man worked as a cleaner at the Statue of Liberty. Each member gets a backstory and what stories they are. The conclusion? They haven’t always liked each other but there’s still a lot of love. Available to view on Sky and Now TV. Phil Harrison

Music

Cucina Povera & Haron – Plafond 6

If you need to build a psychic cocoon to deal with an incoming winter of jigsaw puzzles, Zoom bantz and other second-lockdown privations, pair some noise-cancelling headphones with this album by Glasgow-via-Finland singer-producer Maria Rossi, AKA Cucina Povera, and Dutch musician Haron Aumaj. The enveloping, static-haunted ambient pieces in the second half are straightforwardly gorgeous, but the real triumph is the opening 22-minute suite Riffittelyä, where vocals drift across church organ chords. Ben Beaumont-Thomas

SG Goodman – Old Time Feeling

From deep in the wilds of western Kentucky comes the righteous SG Goodman, a farmer’s daughter with a punk past whose rowdy, rootsy country music straddles the vintage twang of Patsy Cline and haunted balladry of Angel Olsen. But her striking, swinging debut Old Time Feeling – which dropped over the summer – was a protest album with a difference, looking at how to make change for the better within the rural community that raised her. Leonie Cooper

