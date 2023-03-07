All the best cult beauty buys you need this spring

(Spring Beauty)

Without being too ambitious, and if we just ignore the snow falling around the country for a moment, it feels like we’re on the cusp of spring. As we prepare for the season of new beginnings, it’s time to revamp our beauty regimes. Luckily, there’s a beautiful array of new launches and 2023-approved trends to explore. Below are the best choices that we feel deserve an immediate spot on your bathroom shelves.

Haircare

Hair Proud Super Hydrating Conditioner (HP002-Hair-Proud-Hydrate-and-Nourish-Super-Hydrating-Conditioner)

It’s all about scalp health this year — carefully treating your scalp like the flower bed from which your hair grows. The hashtag #ScalpHealth has gained over 277 million views on TikTok, with many searching for how to achieve the healthiest head of hair. Look no further than vegan, PETA-approved brand Hair Proud (£8.95) — it’s full of clinically proven, skincare-inspired actives with natural ingredients aimed at revitalising your roots. Dr Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Scalp Serum (en.drsturm.com; £80) is also a must. The 100% vegan and clean formula features an ingredient complex containing Japanese Camellia, Brown and Green Algae and Lavender, which soothes the irritation — and flakiness — caused by a dry scalp.

Olaplex, the hair care brand loved by the Kardashians, has also launched a benzene-free dry shampoo (£28) containing the same bond-building technology that made the brand famous. Mop up greasy roots and enjoy refreshed locks in between washes without damaging your scalp health.

Fragrances

Blue Moon by Kilian (Blue Moon Kilian)

In the era of Main Character Energy, it seems many of us are drawn to bigger and bolder scents to assert our presence — just look at the explosion in popularity of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 last year. Undoubtedly the knock-your-socks-off fragrances trend will continue, with French labels Guerlain and Givenchy launching a trio of heavy oud-based scents. Cult brand Kilian (loved by Rihanna) is also releasing a hearty white musk fragrance, Musk Butterfly (£185). Stirring up overtones of Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece Madame Butterfly, perfumer extraordinaire Kilian Hennessy states that, “The phonetic aspect of the name echoes the opera,” making it a quite dramatic scent-sation.

Story continues

In 2023 savoury notes like pistachio, cauliflower, carrot and beetroots will also dominate the perfume aisle — taking a whole new approach to the infamous gourmand fragrances that have been popular lately. Swap sweet but sickly vanilla and almond for the Brooklyn-based perfumery DS & Durga’s Pistachio EDP perfume (£190). It also has a Pasta Water candle, which accurately summarises this newcomer’s fun approach to smells. Kilian is also experimenting with food or cocktail flavours. The upcoming Blue Moon fragrance (£185), out in April, draws inspiration from a holiday classic — the Blue Lagoon cocktail. Think lemon, vodka and a dash of ginger.

Make-up

Tom Ford Rose Prick Eyeshadow (TOM FORD ROSE PRICK EYE-COLOR-QUAD FORBIDDEN-PINK-0)

Roses really do belong in your make-up bag, especially this season. Take Tom Ford’s newly launched Rose Prick collection, for example, which presents sensuous shades and rose-like textures across lipsticks and eye shadows — all inspired by their infamous Rose Prick perfume. Meanwhile, Gen Z beauty whisperer Charlotte Tilbury has transformed her cult-favourite, rose-coloured Pillow Talk lipstick (£28) into a blush that’s already gone viral on TikTok, with many fans loving its delicate, spring tone.

As for your lashes? Well People’s (£20) latest mascara launch offers natural-looking length with a 100% vegan formula that is infused with plant-based ingredients like jojoba oil, rice bran, sunflower seed, and castor seed wax to keep those lashes nourished. Or, if volume is all you care about, YSL’s new (2) Lash Clash Mascara (£29) promises a 200 per cent increase in volume in just five strokes, thanks to their patent-ending, double conical brush.

Skincare

Phyto Corrective Essence Mist (skinceuticals)

Skinceuticals was the breakout beauty brand of 2022, with even dermatologists swearing by its science-backed skincare products. Its latest launch, the Phyto Corrective Essence Mist (£60), plays into the hype thanks to its potent botanical blend and moisturising agents which encourage healing and bolster the skin barrier. Spritz throughout the day to promote a clearer, calmer complexion.

As for The Next Big skincare ingredient, Blue Tansy is set to be all the rage. Derived from the rare Moroccan flower of the same name, the oil has calming properties that will come in handy as the weather gets warmer and the pollution and pollen count increases. Check out The Anti-Pollution Night Repair Face Oil from Esperer Skin Care (£43) to experience the wonder ingredient in action.