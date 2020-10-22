The best credit cards with no annual fee of 2020

The best credit cards with no annual fee can earn you rewards, sign-up bonuses, and cash back without costing any extra money on your part.

A good credit card without an annual fee is a solid choice for anyone’s wallet. Even though these no-annual-fee cards lack the fancy benefits that come with premium credit cards, they still offer great opportunities to earn rewards and some access to members-only benefits.

Likewise, for people who are just starting to build credit or need to rebuild credit, responsibly using a card with no annual fee can be a great way to improve your score without spending any extra money.

I’m a travel writer who has been writing about credit cards for the last six years and studying card benefits for many years longer, so I know this space well. While some of my favorite credit cards do have annual fees, there are a few that I always have in my wallet without fees.

If you are looking for a no-annual-fee credit card, these five choices could be the best for you.

The best no-annual-fee credit cards

Things to know about credit cards

None of these cards have an annual fee. The downside is that these cards generally offer fewer perks than similar cards with annual fees from the same banks. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, which has a $95 annual fee, offers more travel perks, like no foreign transaction fees, than the Chase Freedom, which has no annual fee. If you're set on a card with no annual fee, the cards on this list are the best out there.

Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest. Banks have final say on who they accept for a credit card. These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.

How we evaluated

Because I’ve been studying credit cards for years, I know what cards are best for a lot of people. To examine cards that don’t require paying an annual fee, I looked at major credit cards that offer flexible points or cash back rewards that can be easily redeemed. The best cards were chosen based on the value of rewards (both points and perks), fees, and general accessibility.

The Chase Freedom is a great card all on its own, and comes with a standout sign-up bonus: $150 back if you spend $500 on your card within the first three months. (Think of it as an instant 30% coupon.) The Chase Freedom can start racking up rewards for you now and offers plenty of opportunities to earn points and cash back due to its quarterly rotating categories.

Points: The Chase Freedom card earns at least 1% cash back (or 1 Chase Ultimate Rewards point you can redeem for travel or other offers) on all purchases. However, every quarter you can you can earn 5% back on up to $1,500 (or 5 Chase Ultimate Rewards points) when you make purchases in certain rotating categories. In the past, these 5X categories have included gas stations, grocery store purchases, Amazon, department stores, and select streaming services.

Perks: The Chase Freedom offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months—though a balance transfer fee applies. After the introductory APR period, the interest rate will increase based on your creditworthiness. The Chase Freedom card is also one of the first cards in the U.S. to roll out with contactless payment, or tap to pay. So you don’t have to swipe or insert this card to pay.

The Blue Cash Everyday offers a great welcome bonus as well as the opportunity to earn points on everyday purchases (hence, the name). If you want a solid, no-annual-fee card with an easy-to-manage rewards program, then this card is for you.