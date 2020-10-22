The best credit cards for groceries of 2020

Shop for groceries with these credit cards, and you can clean up the rewards in aisle three.

Groceries are an essential living expense—especially now that you may be spending more time stuck at home and less time visiting friends or dining out. Not only are Americans currently spending more on groceries, the price of meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and other goods has steeply increased.

Maybe you already have a card in your wallet that rewards you for paying recurring expenses like your telephone bill or gym membership. Adding a grocery rewards card to the mix can help you earn cash back or points each time you go to the store or place an order for a grocery haul.

If you’re thinking about adding a grocery card to your arsenal, we recommend these six options.

Things to know about credit cards

Most cards on this list have no annual fee, but don’t rule out the one that does—as long as the math makes sense. A credit card that comes with a fee (like the Blue Cash Preferred) can be a valuable addition to your wallet as long as the rewards you earn are worth more than the annual cost.

Rewards caps are common. Credit cards may have a spending cap that limits how much you can earn in each category. One card's spending cap may be generous for a small household but limiting for a large one. Add up how much you spend on groceries per month and compare spending caps before choosing one.

Check your existing cards to see if you're already rewarded for grocery shopping. Since people are spending more time at home and less time traveling or dining out, many card issuers, including Chase and American Express, have recently added grocery rewards for a limited time.

Paying off rewards cards each month is key. No matter which card you choose, the goal should be to pay off the balance each month. Making minimum payments and revolving a balance means you'll rack up interest charges which can negate the rewards you earn, and this can also have an effect on your credit score.

How we evaluated

My name is Taylor, and I’m a personal finance writer who’s been reviewing credit cards and rewards programs since 2015. For this roundup, I took a look at 16 credit cards that offer grocery rewards and categorized them by rewards opportunity, annual cost, and ease of use.

The Blue Cash Preferred from American Express makes our list as the best overall choice with a whopping 6% back at U.S. supermarkets. There's a $95 annual fee, but the cash back you earn can easily cover the cost. You only need to spend about $1,600 per year ($133 per month or $30 per week) in the grocery category to break even.

Music lovers and binge-watchers may find this card particularly worthwhile with 6% cash back on Apple Music, Netflix, HBO Max, and other streaming subscriptions. However, if you don’t think you’ll use the card enough to offset the cost with rewards earnings, consider the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday instead. We’ll discuss that one next.

Annual fee: $95

$95 Grocery points: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, which does not include superstores and warehouse clubs. You’re eligible to earn rewards on the first $6,000 you spend each year—this works out to about $115 per week—and then an unlimited 1% thereafter.

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, which does not include superstores and warehouse clubs. You’re eligible to earn rewards on the first $6,000 you spend each year—this works out to about $115 per week—and then an unlimited 1% thereafter. Additional points: 6% on streaming subscriptions, 3% on transit spending, 3% at U.S. gas stations, and 1% on everything else. You can redeem rewards for a statement credit when your rewards balance reaches $25.

6% on streaming subscriptions, 3% on transit spending, 3% at U.S. gas stations, and 1% on everything else. You can redeem rewards for a statement credit when your rewards balance reaches $25. Perks: Spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months and you’ll get a $250 statement credit. Plus, there’s a 0% APR introductory deal for the first 12 months on new purchases.

Learn more about the Blue Cash Preferred

The Blue Cash Everyday is a no-fee grocery and gas card that packs a punch. You earn 3% cash back on the first $6,000 per year you spend at U.S. supermarkets, and 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and department stores. Although this card and the Blue Cash Preferred have a $6,000 spending cap on groceries, Americans on average spend about $4,500 annually for “food at home,” according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, so shopping for your household may fit comfortably under this limit.

Annual fee: None

None Grocery points: 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year—this works out to about $115 per week—and then an unlimited 1% thereafter. As with the Blue Cash Preferred, grocery hauls at superstores and warehouse clubs do not qualify for rewards.

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year—this works out to about $115 per week—and then an unlimited 1% thereafter. As with the Blue Cash Preferred, grocery hauls at superstores and warehouse clubs do not qualify for rewards. Additional points: 2% at U.S. gas stations and department stores, and 1% on everything else. You can redeem rewards for a statement credit when your balance reaches $25.

2% at U.S. gas stations and department stores, and 1% on everything else. You can redeem rewards for a statement credit when your balance reaches $25. Perks: Spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months and you’ll get $200 back as a statement credit. Plus, there’s a 0% APR introductory deal for the first 15 months on new purchases.

Learn more about the Blue Cash Everyday

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature is another no-fee card that gives 5% back to eligible Amazon Prime members who shop at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. To be eligible for 5% back, you must keep the card connected to your Amazon account and maintain Prime membership by paying the annual or monthly membership fee.