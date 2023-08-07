The best craft beer pubs in London, mapped for your convenience

(Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

Granted, craft beer isn’t what it was. Not the liquid itself, granted — that’s probably better than ever. But the beard and 13 per cent pints thing. That seems to have calmed somewhat since its hoppy heyday. If beer was in danger of finding its own corksniffers — keg-sniffers? — thankfully in 2023, most pubs recognise their punters are in for a good time, not just a pint of something they’ve never heard of before.

Still, happily there are plenty of places where a pint of Madri is not an option. Below, we’ve listed our long-standing favourites for a pint of craft. The capital heaves with them, so this is a list purely built from personal favourites. There were some ground rules, however. To qualify, pubs have to serve many different beers — meaning that a night out in any of them could be filled with choice. They also have to treat their beer well, so that the pints taste great each time. On this occasion we need quality and quantity. Finally, all the pubs featured are also nice places to spend time — because otherwise what’s the point?

Of course, some are comfier, cosier or serve better food than others, and while some can offer beer gardens others can not. All the details of the varying pubs and their credentials are below. We chose not to include brewery taprooms in this list as we felt that a true craft beer pub should offer a variety of different beers from different breweries, rather than just one. And, regretfully, we also didn’t include any Wetherspoons because, well, we’d rather focus on the independents. However we do acknowledge that many of them have pretty decent beer selections.

The Harp

This characterful but cramped old pub a stone’s throw from Charing Cross station rotates countless beers through its 10 pumps, main focusing on real ales. The list regularly changes, and it always has plenty of ciders and perries on.

It has long been recognised by CAMRA for the quality of its beers, and even picked up our “pub of the year” award two years on the trot. It’s almost a surprise it’s so good, given the locale. The Harp is tucked away round the corner from Covent Garden and Leicester Square, hardly known as London’s home of tiptop food and drink.

The stained glass windows and portraits on the walls make it a beautiful setting for a drink also, and it’s reasonably good value for money too (though, truly, is anywhere these days?). Only problem? It gets absolutely rammed.

47 Chandos Place, WC2N 4HS, harpcoventgarden.com

The Queen's Head

Tucked away around the corner from the station, just off Gray’s Inn Road, this charming old pub does more than just good beer.

On top of three rotating, interestingly stocked hand pumps and more taps it also offers more than 12 whiskies, several ciders, serves platters of cheeses and cured meats, and has board games galore.

66 Acton Street, WC1X 9NB, queensheadlondon.com

The Earl of Essex

Around 18 beers feature at this pub near the Regent’s Canal, including many from local London breweries such as Beavertown and Redemption.

The pub food menu, which comes with recommended beer pairings, is also decent. There’s a small but sweet beer garden to boot.

25 Danbury Street, N1 8LE, earlofessex.net

Crown and Anchor

Set almost equal distance between Stockwell, Brixton and Oval, this pub offers 20-odd beers on keg and cask.

The beers are eclectic, but south London brews feature particularly prominently. It’s fairly bustling of an evening, and you’ll also find a decent roast dinner.

Brixton Road, SW9 6AQ, crownandanchorbrixton.co.uk

The Understudy

This relative newcomer from the National Theatre is the South Bank’s best pub bar none.

Its package includes in excess of 10 beers on tap, a tank of ‘brewery fresh’ Meantime lager, a decent spirit, wine and cocktail offering, and some pretty sweet views over the Thames to boot.

Upper Ground, SE1 9PX, nationaltheatre.org.uk

The Old Red Cow

The best thing about this characterful pub near Piccadilly Circus is the way it merges the music, fun and frivolity you’d expect from a Smithfield boozer with a surprisingly stunning selection of beers — there’s never far off 20 on tap. Oh, and there are open fires.

71 Long Lane, EC1A 9EJ, theoldredcow.com

Old Fountain

There’s usually upwards of 15 craft beers on the taps at this comfy (unless it’s rammed) Old Street boozer, and it has the added bonus of a rather nice terrace.

A decent number of the beers available tend to be London brews, with Five Points, Hammerton and Kernel among the regulars. Looking for another point of difference? It has a fish tank.

3 Baldwin Street, EC1V 9NU, twitter.com

The Cock Tavern

Originally the home of Howling Hops brewery (before they outgrew the space and launched their own tank bar), this Hackney Central boozer is now home to Maregade Brew Co..

As well as serving their brews, it also specialises in great beer generally. More than 20 lines of it in fact, including a fair bit of Howling Hops stuff. Be aware that it’s cash only.

315 Mare Street, E8 1EJ, thecocktavern.co.uk

The Southampton Arms

This pub set about equal distance between Gospel Oak, Tufnell Park and Kentish Town stations has resisted going too ‘craft’ despite stocking around 20 varieties just that — it still feels like a local boozer.

There’s a particular prevalence of brews from London’s smaller breweries as well as those from around the UK, while fans of craft cider are also well catered for with five or six on tap at all times. The pub's open fire also makes this one of the cosier pubs in the area.

139 Highgate Road, NW5 1LE, thesouthamptonarms.co.uk

Mother Kelly’s

This Paradise Row beer bar from the team behind The Queen’s Head in King’s Cross has over 23 numbered taps which correspond to a changing selection of brews — like a Chinese restaurant for beer.

It’s inspired by a New York taproom, so don’t expect a cosy pub — but if the weather’s nice, you can count on an outdoor barbecue and plenty of atmosphere on the terrace.

251 Paradise Row, E2 9LE, motherkellys.co.uk

The White Horse

This west London institution — affectionately(ish) known as The Sloaney Pony due to its location and clientele — serves a lot of great British beer, but really comes into its own when it comes to foreign imports — particularly from Belgium, Germany and the USA. Options include Pilsner Urquell tank beer alongside eight hand pumps and around 10 taps, plus more than 130 bottles.

The gastropub food is good quality and it boasts an open fire, as well as a particularly sizeable beer garden and a calendar packed with beer festivals.

1-3 Parsons Green, SW6 4UL, whitehorsesw6.com

The Euston Tap

Housed in a teeny stone building just in front of Euston station which was built in 1870 as a form of passenger information kiosk, the Euston Tap is not blessed when it comes to space. Neither is it in any way comfy.

However, it does stock an impressive range of beers — 20 keg, 8 cask and 150 by bottle, to be exact. Those with an affection for apples should also check out sister site Cider Tap across the road.

190 Euston Rd, NW1 2EF, eustontap.com

Dean Swift

A rotating selection of more than 15 cask and keg beers are almost always available at The Dean Swift.

What makes the place particularly great is that despite this great beer selection, and some very good Sunday roasts served upstairs, it maintains a proper boozer vibe.

10 Gainsford Street, SE1 2NE, thedeanswift.com

Cask Pub & Kitchen

There’s a constantly changing selection of 25 beers on tap at this tucked-away Pimlico pub, not to mention multiple fridges full of interesting bottles.

It’s the original from the group behind the Craft Beer Co chain, and we reckon it’s still the best.

6 Charlwood Street, SW1V 2EE, caskpubandkitchen.com