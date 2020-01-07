Best Courses in Canada: Our New Ranking

Scroll down for Golf Digest's latest ranking of the 30 best courses in Canada, determined by Golf Digest's 100 Greatest panelists, which consists of about 1,700 well-traveled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada. Golf Digest's panelists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character. (Golf Digest's complete World 100 rankings, and the best courses in every country list, will be published next week on GolfDigest.com.)

KEY TO SYMBOLS

♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)

Best Courses in Canada:

1. (1) Cabot Cliffs ♦

Inverness, N.S.



2. (2) The National G.C. of Canada

Woodbridge, Ont.



3. (3) St. George's G. and C.C.

Etobicoke, Ont.



4. (NR) Memphrémagog G.C. Magog, Quebec

5. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.

West Vancouver, B.C.



6. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)

Ancaster, Ont.



7. (5) Cabot Links ♦

Inverness, N.S.



8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.) Park Lodge G.C. ♦

9. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.) Springs G. Cse. (Thompson) ♦

10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club ♦

Gravenhurst, Ont.



11. (9) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.

Vancouver, B.C.



12. (11) Devil's Paintbrush

Caledon East, Ont.



13. (15) Cape Breton Highlands Links ♦

Ingonish Beach, N.S.



14. (13) Beacon Hall G.C.

Aurora, Ont.



15. (26) Tobiano G. Cse. ♦

Kamloops, B.C.



16. (12) The Links at Crowbush Cove ♦

Morell, P.E.I.



17. (17) Devil's Pulpit

Caledon Village, Ont.



18. (16) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.

19. (20) Toronto G.C.

Mississauga, Ont.



20. (22) Redtail G. Cse.

Port Stanley, Ont.



21. (24) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.

22. (19) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.

23. (28) Westmount G. & C.C.

Kitchener, Ont.



24. (23) Oviinbyrd G.C.

Foots Bay, Ont.



25. (New) Royal Montreal G.C. (Blue) Ile Bizard, Quebec

26. (14) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C. ♦

27. (25) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.

28. (21) Coppinwood G.C.

Uxbridge, Ont.



29. (New) Big Sky G.C. (Championship) ♦ Pemberton, B.C.

30. (New) Rosedale G.C.

Toronto



