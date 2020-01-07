Best Courses in Canada: Our New Ranking

Golf Digest

Scroll down for Golf Digest's latest ranking of the 30 best courses in Canada, determined by Golf Digest's 100 Greatest panelists, which consists of about 1,700 well-traveled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada. Golf Digest's panelists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character. (Golf Digest's complete World 100 rankings, and the best courses in every country list, will be published next week on GolfDigest.com.)

KEY TO SYMBOLS

♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Best Courses in Canada:

1. (1) Cabot Cliffs
Inverness, N.S.

<div class="caption"> <strong>The 11th is one of six par 4s at Cabot Cliffs, which also features six par 5s and six par 3s.</strong> </div>
The 11th is one of six par 4s at Cabot Cliffs, which also features six par 5s and six par 3s.

2. (2) The National G.C. of Canada
Woodbridge, Ont.

<cite class="credit">Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images</cite>
Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images

3. (3) St. George's G. and C.C.
Etobicoke, Ont.

4. (NR) Memphrémagog G.C. Magog, Quebec

5. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.
West Vancouver, B.C.

6. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)
Ancaster, Ont.

<cite class="credit">Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images</cite>
Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

7. (5) Cabot Links
Inverness, N.S.

8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.) Park Lodge G.C.

<cite class="credit">Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts</cite>
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

9. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.) Springs G. Cse. (Thompson)

10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club
Gravenhurst, Ont.

<cite class="credit">Photo by Stephen Szurlej</cite>
Photo by Stephen Szurlej

11. (9) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.
Vancouver, B.C.

<cite class="credit">Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images</cite>
Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images

12. (11) Devil's Paintbrush
Caledon East, Ont.

13. (15) Cape Breton Highlands Links
Ingonish Beach, N.S.

<h1 class="title">Cape-Breton-Highlands-Links-Ingonish-Beach-Nova-Scotia.jpg</h1> <cite class="credit">Photo by Purestock/Getty Images</cite>

Cape-Breton-Highlands-Links-Ingonish-Beach-Nova-Scotia.jpg

Photo by Purestock/Getty Images

14. (13) Beacon Hall G.C.
Aurora, Ont.

15. (26) Tobiano G. Cse.
Kamloops, B.C.

16. (12) The Links at Crowbush Cove
Morell, P.E.I.

<h1 class="title">Aerial of The Links at Crowbush Cove, Lakeside, Prince Edward Island, Canada</h1> <cite class="credit">Photo by Getty Images</cite>

Aerial of The Links at Crowbush Cove, Lakeside, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Photo by Getty Images

17. (17) Devil's Pulpit
Caledon Village, Ont.

18. (16) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.

<h1 class="title">Victoria GC 7,8,9.jpg</h1>

Victoria GC 7,8,9.jpg

19. (20) Toronto G.C.
Mississauga, Ont.

20. (22) Redtail G. Cse.
Port Stanley, Ont.

21. (24) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.

22. (19) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.

23. (28) Westmount G. & C.C.
Kitchener, Ont.

24. (23) Oviinbyrd G.C.
Foots Bay, Ont.

25. (New) Royal Montreal G.C. (Blue) Ile Bizard, Quebec

26. (14) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C.

<cite class="credit">Photo by David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images</cite>
Photo by David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

27. (25) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.

28. (21) Coppinwood G.C.
Uxbridge, Ont.

29. (New) Big Sky G.C. (Championship) ♦ Pemberton, B.C.

30. (New) Rosedale G.C.
Toronto

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Watch Now: Golf Digest Videos.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

What to Read Next