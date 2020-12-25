The Best Cotton Underwear for Women, From Lace Thongs to Granny Panties (and Everything In-Between)

If we’re being honest, underwear is something we want to pull on in the morning and forget about...until we’re pulling them off at the end of the day. And while there are some sexy lace and quality synthetic options out there, we’ve long found cotton to be the best when it comes to breathability, comfort and durability—three absolute requirements, in our opinion. So, when we set out to find the best cotton underwear for women, we made sure that each pair checked all of those boxes. Now, let us introduce you to your 22 new top-drawer favorites.

1. Knickey

Best Variety of Nude Shades

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

We’re very happy to report that more and more lingerie brands are embracing the fact that “nude” and “beige” are not synonymous with skin tone for most women (thank you, Cuup, Heist and Nubian Skin). That said, most of the aforementioned brands use synthetic fabrics, so finding cotton panties to match darker skin tones is still a bit of a challenge. However, Knickey offers six nude options, in addition to some colorful shades, all made from certified organic cotton that’s both super-soft and ethically made (so you can feel good about feeling this good).

Buy it ($13)

Available in sizes XXS to XL

2. Gap Stretch Cotton Bikini

Best Classic Bikini

Composition: 93% cotton, 7% spandex

Multiple women told us that Gap is their go-to for simple cotton undies. The bikini style has almost 500 reviews, 87 percent of which are five stars. Take it from one longtime fan: “I love [this] underwear, they have been my "everyday undies" for years. They don't ride up, they aren't too thin and they're a better quality than similar cotton undies from [other mall brands].”

Buy it ($11)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

3. Victoria’s Secret Stretch Cotton High-Leg Briefs

Best High-Cut Bikini

Composition: 57% cotton, 38% modal, 5% elastane

If you’re looking for something with a higher cut, both in the waist and the legs, this Victoria’ Secret style should do the trick. They come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, in addition to basic white, black, gray and beige. One woman we spoke to has been buying only this style on repeat for almost 20 years. (These do have the lowest percentage of cotton of any style on this list, but reviewers say the fabric still feels breathable and note that the gusset is entirely made of cotton.)

Buy it ($11)

Available in sizes S to XL

4. Oddobody String Bikini

Best String Bikini

Composition: 100% cotton

All of Oddobody’s undies and tops are made from 100-percent organic, sustainably-grown and ethically-sourced cotton. The two female founders place an emphasis on talking about and demonstrating the realities of women’s bodies, which explains why there are videos of various models sporting each style. Further, you won’t see any photoshopped curves or retouched pubes on this site. As for this popular ‘90s style, fans rave about how the string sides don’t dig in and more than a few deemed them wedgie-proof.

Buy it ($24)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

5. Hanky Panky Cotton Original Rise Thong

Best Thong

Composition: 96% cotton, 4% spandex

The adorable packaging and the fact that they come in a single size has long made Hanky Panky panties one of our favorites for gifting. And while we too were skeptical of that “one size” claim, they truly are built to comfortably fit sizes 4 through 14 thanks to the magic of the stretchy lace waistband that’s built to move with your body. Per one size 10 shopper, “These are some of the most comfortable thongs you will ever wear. There is no binding or pinching, and the cotton really makes the difference when it comes to a bit more comfort and protection.”

Buy it ($60 for set of three)

Available in one size (fits sizes 4 to 14)

6. Everlane The HighRise Hipster

Best High-Waisted

Composition: 92% cotton, 8% elastane

Everlane is known for their quality, comfy basics—including undergarments you can trust. For those who want maximum coverage, on both the bum and tummy, this high-rise hipster is incredibly soft and lightweight, meaning it won’t ride up and give you a wedgie, nor will it feel too tight around your midsection. “The high-rise hipster is so soft and fits beautifully—no panty lines,” reads one review from one shopper who purchased a size medium. “They also stop the button and zipper on my high-rise pants from digging into my skin, which is nice.”

Buy it ($12)

Available in sizes XS to XL

7. Aerie Festive Lace Thong Underwear

Best High-Waist Thong

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

Aerie’s unique lace design offers a subtle smoothing effect at the waist and hips with the promise of no visible panty lines in the back. “The high waist is so comfy. The lace isn’t itchy and doesn’t dig in at all,” says one size large buyer. “Also, you can’t feel the string when you are wearing it, something that makes me uncomfortable with some of my other thongs.” Another reviewer compared them to the Spanx thong, just with less compression and less of a chance of riding up in the crotch—not to mention, a smaller price tag too.

Buy it ($9)

Available in sizes XXS to XXL

8. Gap Stretch Cotton Shorty

Best Boyshort

Composition: 93% cotton, 7% spandex

Another Gap favorite, these boy shorts have a devoted following of women looking for more coverage and zero VPL. While scrolling through the nearly 260 reviews, we saw lots of repeat buyers and women who’ve been faithful to this exact style for years. “These are the style of underwear I've been wearing for about five years now,” says one fan. “They are soft and stretchy and do not ride up. I am very curvy on the bottom half and often have issues with underwear riding up or giving me lines; these do not do that.”

Buy it ($11)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

9. Knickey High-Rise Brief

Best French Cut

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

FYI, the higher-cut leg on these French panties gives the illusion of miles-long legs. Fans also love the slightly higher waist which gives a subtle smoothing effect at the hips and tummy, and lots of reviews call them “surprisingly sexy.” That said, some mention feeling like the fabric stretched out throughout the day, especially if these were worn to work out or while doing physical labor.

Buy it ($13)

Available in sizes XXS to XL

10. Natori Cotton Girl Briefs

Prettiest Everyday Pair

Composition: 94% cotton, 6% spandex

Prettier than your basic cotton panties, but not quite as attention-grabbing as sheer lingerie, these lace-trimmed briefs are one of the highest rated pairs of underwear at Nordstrom. The label “the Holy Grail of underwear” has even been thrown around in the review section. One reason for all the hype? That lace trim gives these undies a seamless, no-show effect under jeans, pants and dresses (although very tight styles, like yoga pants, may still leave you with VPL). Take it from a newly converted fan, “I bought these on a whim during the anniversary sale. I'm normally loyal to another popular brand but I'm making the switch to these. They are wonderfully soft and extremely comfortable and, most importantly, stay put.”

Buy it ($20)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

11. Thirdlove Everyday Cotton Bikini

Greatest Size Range

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

It can be a real challenge to find cotton underwear in plus-sizes, but ThirdLove offers every style of underwear in eight sizes, to help you find the best fit without compromising on quality or style preference. (This should come as no surprise from a brand that also offers more than 80 bra sizes.) Some come with a scalloped lace trim while others have a more straightforward elastic band, so be sure to double check the images before you. And trust us when we say you can’t go wrong with this bikini cut.

Buy it ($10)

Available in sizes XS to 3X

12. Aerie Cotton Eyelash Lace Boybrief Underwear

Best Under-$10

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

Multiple PureWow editors raved about Aerie’s underwear in general, but the boybrief was called out more often than any other style. In fact, the boybrief—which offers more coverage than a bikini but not so much that it would be considered high-rise or a boyshort— is Aerie’s number one selling style. And good news for those on a budget: every single pair of Aerie underwear is under $10. (Although, the brand is almost always offering deals like 6 for $25, so you can stock up without fear of maxing out your credit card.)

Buy it ($9)

Available in sizes XXS to XXL

13. Hanro Cotton Seamless Hi-Cut Briefs

Most Splurge-Worthy

Composition: 100% cotton

If you’re willing to spend some extra dough to get a truly luxurious, 100-percent cotton panty, Hanro’s got you covered. The brand has a serious cult following and tons of reviewers mention these as their go-to pair for the last five, 10, even 20 years. So, what makes them worth wearing for decades? The super-soft cotton has a barely-there feel anything and the sturdy (but not too tight) elastic makes them immune to wedgies or riding up.

Buy it ($40)

Available in sizes XS to XL

14. Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini

Best Bulk Pack

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

Whether you’re looking to pick up a set of six neutral hues or 10 brightly colored styles, these Amazon undies are definitely the way to go. There are a whopping 34,848 reviews to scroll through (if you’re interested), but most praise the breathability, comfort and ease of the simple bikini cut. And while some reviewers found they didn’t last as long as they’d hoped (avoiding the dryer should help), at just over $2 per pair, we’d say they’re still well worth the buy.

From $14 at Amazon

Available in sizes XS to XXL

15. Eberjay Pima Goddess Everyday Bikini

Softest

Composition: 92% Cotton, 8% spandex

If comfort is your number one priority, we highly suggest checking out Eberjay’s selection. The bikini style is made from Pima Cotton for an incredibly soft, smooth, luxurious feel that you won’t want to take off. They’re even approved by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team. One thing to note: the label says to hand wash, so be wary about tossing these in with your regular laundry.

Buy it ($20)

Available in sizes XS/S to L/XL

16. Pact Classic Fit Bikini

Most Eco-Friendly

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

Pact has very high standards for its eco-friendly manufacturing practices and even has a Fair Trade certification, so you can rest assured the cotton used to make these undies was procured and woven in an ethical and sustainable manner. As one review says, “I have been buying PACT underwear for years because the cotton is organic and the fit is perfect. I bought so many pairs (and they endured so well) that I haven't needed to buy any since April 2017. I just came back to buy some basic black underwear, and I'm very glad to get those.”

Buy it ($12)

Available in sizes XS to XXL

17. Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Bikini Underwear and Wirefree Bralette

Best Lingerie Set

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

If you’re looking for a matching set of cotton underwear and bralette, we’re partial to the celeb-approved Calvin Klein duo. While you’ve likely seen influencers and other famous faces sporting their sets as loungewear, they absolutely work for everyday use, as well. The bikini cut has a fairly low waist, but reviewers love that the elastic band, while substantial, doesn’t dig in or fold over as they go about their day.

Buy the bra ($38)

Buy the panties ($20)

Available in sizes XS to XL

18. Thinx Cotton Briefs

Best Period Panties

Composition: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

When period panties (aka, underwear that absorbs your flow negating the need for pads, tampons or a cup) first hit the market in 2015 we couldn’t have been more excited. And they’ve only gotten more sophisticated in the five years since. Thinx’s cotton briefs, for example, help combine all that absorbing power with the breathability of cotton to keep you feeling comfortable and dry, even on heavy days. (Speaking of heavier flow, there is also the Super Cotton Brief which offers the maximum absorbency, approximately four tampons’ worth, for those who want it.) Some reviews suggest these run small, especially if you tend to bloat during your period, so you may want to consider sizing up. And while they’re not exactly a bargain, if you buy a pack of three, five or seven you can save up to 20 percent.

Buy it ($34)

Available in sizes XXS to 3XL

19. Jockey Plus-Size Elance Brief 3 Pack

Highest Rated at Macy’s

Composition: 100% cotton

Jockey may not be the sexiest or trendiest brand out there, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make great underwear. In fact, while most cotton panties at Macy’s have somewhere around 100 or so reviews, these classic briefs have more than 2,400, most from repeat buyers. In addition to the impressive breathability, soft material and gentle elastic at the waist and legs, folks love the extensive size range, which often goes up to a 5XL.

Buy it ($23)

Available in sizes XL to 5XL

20. Fruit of the Loom Tag-Free Cotton Brief Panties

Highest Rated at Amazon

Composition: 100% cotton

This Fruit of the Loom set is one of the absolute highest rated on Amazon, with more than 19,000 reviews, 87 percent of which are four stars and up. They’re perfect for the gal who’s looking for a no-fuss panty she can pull on and forget about, with no adjusting necessary. “These cotton panties—the same I've been wearing for over 60 years, I swear—are well made and of breathable cotton” says one lifelong fan. “They’re about as unglamorous as it gets, but fit great and make you feel less hot and is less likely to cause urinary tract infections. When ordering, keep in mind that they will shrink a tad (not a lot) when you first launder them.”

$10 at Amazon

Available in sizes S to 3XL

