The Best Corn On The Cob Recipes To Make This Summer
Even if you’ve already figured out how to cook corn on the cob to perfection , deciding how to flavor it is a whole separate feat.
Elote (Mexican street corn) is omnipresent these days and always a delicious option. But if you want to mix things up further, why not trying boiling your corncobs in a butter bath? Or maybe slather your corn in a compound butter flavored with mustard or Buffalo seasoning? If you want to get really wild, you could take some Tums and cover your cobs in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.
Whatever your flavor vice, you’re sure to find something that suits you among the 15 recipes below.
Damn Delicious
Corn On The Cob, Boiled In A Butter Bath
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
How Sweet Eats
Bang Bang Grilled Corn
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
How Sweet Eats
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Grilled Corn
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
Damn Delicious
Mexican Corn On The Cob
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
How Sweet Eats
Grilled Corn With Sweet And Spicy Mustard Compound Butter
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
Feasting At Home
Masala Street Corn
Get the recipe from Feasting At Home
Damn Delicious
Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
Foodie Crush
Grilled Corn With Spicy Buffalo Butter
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
Damn Delicious
Summer Roasted Garlic Butter Corn
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
Half Baked Harvest
Mexican Grilled Corn With Green Chile Honey Butter
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Minimalist Baker
Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
Just A Taste
Cheesy Roasted Garlic Corn On The Cob
Get the recipe from Just A Taste
I Heart Umami
Air Fryer Corn Ribs
Get the recipe from I Heart Umami
How Sweet Eats
Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
Oh Sweet Basil
Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
