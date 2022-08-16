The Best Corn On The Cob Recipes To Make This Summer

Even if you’ve already figured out how to cook corn on the cob to perfection , deciding how to flavor it is a whole separate feat.

Elote (Mexican street corn) is omnipresent these days and always a delicious option. But if you want to mix things up further, why not trying boiling your corncobs in a butter bath? Or maybe slather your corn in a compound butter flavored with mustard or Buffalo seasoning? If you want to get really wild, you could take some Tums and cover your cobs in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.

Whatever your flavor vice, you’re sure to find something that suits you among the 15 recipes below.

Corn On The Cob, Boiled In A Butter Bath

Damn Delicious

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious

Bang Bang Grilled Corn

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Grilled Corn

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Mexican Corn On The Cob

Damn Delicious

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious

Grilled Corn With Sweet And Spicy Mustard Compound Butter

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Masala Street Corn

Feasting At Home

Get the recipe from Feasting At Home

Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter

Damn Delicious

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious

Grilled Corn With Spicy Buffalo Butter

Foodie Crush

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush

Summer Roasted Garlic Butter Corn

Damn Delicious

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious

Mexican Grilled Corn With Green Chile Honey Butter

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli

Minimalist Baker

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker

Cheesy Roasted Garlic Corn On The Cob

Just A Taste

Get the recipe from Just A Taste

Air Fryer Corn Ribs

I Heart Umami

Get the recipe from I Heart Umami

Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Oh Sweet Basil

Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

