Best cordless strimmers: Keep your garden tidy with these top electric tools

(Karcher)

It takes more than a lawnmower to get a garden that will make your neighbours green with envy. The best kept lawns have tidy edges too, which a mower just can’t manage, so a strimmer is the answer. This is a handheld device with blades at the end and is often called a trimmer or brush cutter instead, though a brush cutter usually has a metal blade rather than a nylon line and can handle more than just grass.

Cordless strimmers use a lithium battery so you won’t need to worry about staying near a socket when gardening or deal with messy petrol. The best strimmers should be lightweight, easy to manoeuvre and have a continuous run time to suit your needs. Medium or larger size gardens will need an 18V battery or above to ensure you don’t have to take a break halfway through gardening (however much you want to). If you already own a power tool, it can also be worth sticking to the same range as many batteries are interchangeable and this will save you forking out for a new one just for your strimmer.

Consider just what you need before choosing the perfect tool for you. A small, easily manageable garden will only need a cheaper model to keep the edges in check, while anyone hoping to tackle serious weeds and heavy grass might prefer a heavier machine with more power to work harder. It’s also worth checking charging time and the blade’s cutting width. This is usually between 20 and 35cm, and the bigger the width, the more grass you will be able to trim with each move.

We put a range of strimmers to the test in our garden to see how each one fared on neglected borders, patches of weeds and around plants and garden furniture find our favourites. Though bear in mind all of these will only work if you remember to charge the battery first…

Gtech Grass Trimmer GT50

Blade cutting width: 23cm

Battery: 18V

No need to let standards slip just because you’re gardening. Gtech’s sleek strimmer looks more like a tool for inside the house than out, with an ergonomic monochrome handle and distinctive lime green blades. At 1.85kg, it’s very lightweight so we found it easy to manoeuvre round even the most awkward spots and it would be easy for anyone with wrist or back problems to handle. It comes with a one-handed power trigger, a safety switch to prevent accidental starting and a nifty double edge cutting head that switches from edging to trimming with a quick swivel.

Story continues

Unlike most other strimmers, the Gtech uses easy-fit plastic blades rather than fiddly trimming lines. We weren’t sure these would be up to the job but they clipped on in seconds and felt capable of managing all our garden needs. The only downside is they do need replacing eventually but a pack of 50 costs just £3.99 on the Gtech website. Anyone with a rocky garden should take extra care to avoid breaking the blades sooner than necessary too.

Our only complaint is it takes a little forward planning if you’re hoping to attack unruly borders. The battery takes a tedious four hours to fully charge although it then doesn’t drop power at all for nearly half an hour, making this a no-brainer for any medium-sized garden. Since using this, ours has certainly never looked better.

(Gtech)

£129 | Gtech

Yard Force 40V Cordless Grass Trimmer LT G33A

Blade cutting width: 30cm

Battery: 40V

Don’t trust yourself wielding a power tool near your prized plants? Even the clumsiest gardener will avoid damage with this powerful trimmer that comes with a handy plant guard to stop you wreaking havoc on shrubs, flowers or even garden furniture. There are wheels to make edging simple, while the pivoting head means it’s easy to swap from edging to trimming without faff. It can also be used in several positions to reach difficult areas and keep the whole garden looking pristine while the cutting width can be adjusted to suit different areas, which is handy for tidying up narrow strips of grass.

Best of all, the powerful battery charges in just 60 minutes, considerably quicker than many of the other strimmers we tested, and can be interchanged with other GR40 tools in the same range.

(Yard Force)

£199.99 | Yard Force

Black & Decker 18V Grass String Strimmer Bare Unit

Blade cutting width: 28cm

Battery: 18V (not included)

If you want to get the gardening done and dusted in no time, this Black & Decker tool makes it simple to cut and run (sorry). It has an automatic single line feed system so you won’t be held up and can power through around 2500 linear metres before you’ll need to stop to charge. Bear in mind the battery or charger is not included so will cost extra though.

It’s easy to convert from trimming to the wheeled edging mode and the model is even compatible with a separate wheeled base if you prefer more controlled cutting in larger areas. You won’t struggle without it however, as this unit is super lightweight and can be used easily without causing arm strain. We found its high torque gear system handled an unruly patch of weeds with no problems and liked the added control of the power extender, which allows you to increase power for tougher areas or switch to eco mode to eke out every last minute from the battery.

(Black & Decker)

£72.99 | OnBuy.com

Karcher Lawn Trimmer LTR 18 – 30 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)

Blade cutting width: 30cm

Battery: 18V

There’s no chance of this strimmer conking out on you with half the garden still to do thanks to its nifty LCD screen. This displays the remaining running or charging time so you’re never caught short and was especially handy when we forgot to charge the strimmer, so we knew just how long we needed to wait before we could get to work in the garden.

Its performance is impressive too, running for around half an hour with the included battery. The line feed adjusts automatically to ensure you have the perfect cutting length at all times while you work, and we were especially wowed by the edge cutting function which left our lawn looking pristine along the garden path. It’s very comfortable to use and the adjustable, telescopic handle and pivoting head were fantastic at tackling weeds that had sprouted underneath a trampoline and bench. There’s a fold-out plant guard to stop you getting carried away and taking out the nearest shrub too. Bonus.

(Karcher)

£129.99 | Karcher

STIHL FSA 60R Brushcutter set

Blade cutting width: 35cm

Battery: 36V

No job felt beyond this pricey but super-powered brushcutter, thanks to a hefty 36V battery, large cutting diameter and brushless electric motor that monitors the load and adjusts the engine accordingly. It handled edges and paths easily and left ours looking especially tidy along our neglected flowerbeds. We could even use it on tougher weeds and reckon it would work a treat on brambles or a labour-intensive allotment. There are three different speeds for greater control and the extra-wide cutting diameter slashed our gardening time as well as our weeds.

It's very easy to operate with an ergonomic loop handle, sturdy aluminium shaft and spacer bracket for avoiding obstacles like trees. We also really loved the fact the length adjustable shaft can be altered to suit the gardener’s height so there’s no more stooping over a tiny strimmer if you’re tall. It’s remarkably quiet despite its hefty power as well, so you can get on with strimming early on a Sunday morning without worrying about waking the neighbours.

(STIHL)

£319 | Just Lawn Mowers

Einhell AGILLO 18/200 Cordless Brushcutter

Blade cutting width: 30cm

Battery: 18V (not included)

We weren’t quite sure what to make of the bicycle-style handle on this dapper red and black strimmer, which meant we had to operate it with two hands. Once we got the knack, it’s surprisingly comfortable as the handles can be adjusted to suit and have soft grip covers for comfort.

It felt quite heavy compared to the other strimmers we tested but we couldn’t fault its performance and it flew over our lawn in no time. It’s also ideal if you need a little more oomph from a machine to deal with long grass or scrubland as it has a solid single line bump feed spool plus a three-tooth blade for the worst undergrowth. We took a while to figure out exactly how to change the cutter set but it’s straightforward once you know what you’re doing. We also loved the fact this brushcutter has an integrated wall holder so could be stashed easily in the shed and it comes with a harness so you can really look like a pro using it too. Though we can’t lie, we felt a little ridiculous wearing it.

There’s no battery included but if you already own any Einhell Power X-Change tools, the same battery will fit all. While this tool is probably overkill if you’re just looking for something lightweight to whip round the edges of a lawn, it’s a great buy if you want a professional quality machine to tackle the trickiest garden jobs.

(Einhell)

£139.95 | Amazon

Bosch EasyGrassCut 18 – 26 with battery

Blade cutting width: 26cm

Battery: 18V

We were floored by this strimmer before we’d even opened it as it arrives in a box less than half the size of every other tool we tested. From the space-saving packaging to the excellent balanced design, everything about this model is geared towards usability, making it ideal for anyone who’s never used garden tools before. There’s a semi-automatic spool to eliminate manual adjustments and a fantastic edging function that is enabled with a simple tap and twist of the handle.

The battery takes some beating too. It charges in just 60 minutes and Bosch reckon it can cut the edges of six tennis courts once fully charged. Though we didn’t quite manage to prove that claim, we certainly found it managed nearly half an hour before conking out. If you already have a green Bosch Home & Garden appliance, you can also buy this without the battery for around half the price as the same 18V battery is compatible in all. Either way, it’s a top buy for anyone looking to control unruly grass and weeds in small or medium sized gardens.

(Bosch)

£99 | Amazon

Verdict

We couldn’t get enough of the easy clip on blades on the Gtech Grass Trimmer GT50, which takes all the stress out of strimming. And we admit it, we loved its futuristic good looks too. If you’d rather something with a little more welly to tackle tougher jobs and undergrowth, go straight to the STIHL FSA 60R Brushcutter set, which is every serious gardener’s dream tool.

Read More

Best robot lawn mowers of 2021 reviewed

Best garden parasols 2021

Best garden sheds: keep your tools safe with these quality sheds

Best garden furniture 2021: tables, chairs and accessories to make your space an outdoor paradise

Best garden seating: egg chairs, bean bags and benches to upgrade your outdoor space

Best sun loungers: wooden, rattan and folding loungers for your garden