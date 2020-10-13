These are the best cookware, cooking accessories and more on sale for Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived at last. While you might be seeing a ton of featured deals on TVs and smart gadgets, Prime Day is about more than just tech—you can find great savings on top-rated cookware sets, air fryers and small appliances too (just be sure to sign up!).
These are the best deals for cooking and kitchen products we've found. And be sure to check out our full list of all the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals.
The best Prime Day cookware and cooking accessories deals
-
Instant Pot 3-Qt Pressure Cooker for $44.99 (Save $75): This smaller version of our favorite pressure cooker is at its lowest price ever and may be sold out soon.
-
Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (Save $5): We loved this small appliance in testing, and it's less than $10.
-
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle For Tea And Coffee, Matte Black for $104.99 (Save $45): One of the best electric kettles we tested, this Fellow features temperature control and a built-in stopwatch, perfect for tea and coffee lovers.
-
T-Fal E918SE Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set for $104.99 (Save $55): T-fal has established itself as the affordable and good quality cookware brand in the cooking world—and this set won't disappoint.
-
Instant Pot Aura 6- or 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Save $50 to $109.96): This Instant Pot, which has more than 3,800 high ratings on Amazon’s site, also features air frying capabilities.
-
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener for $17.79 (Save $2.20): This wine opener has gotten a thumbs-up from tons of buyers on Amazon—more than 16,200!—who say it's "easy to use" and works "like a charm."
-
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $16.84 (Save $4.21): Iced coffee fiends will go gaga for this, our favorite cold brew maker.
-
Technivorm Moccamaster 59616 KBG, 10-Cup Coffee Maker, 40 oz, Polished Silver for $244.99 (Save $64): The best coffee maker we've ever tested is heavily discounted now—for limited time only.
-
Wüsthof Classic 3 Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $149.99 (Save $69.96): The Wüsthof classic line has outperformed other knives in several of our best knives roundups and this knife bundle is a great deal, which includes a Nakiri knife, an offset deli knife, and a pair of kitchen shears.
-
Anolon Smart Stack Hard Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set for $337.99 (Save $112): Anolon makes one of our favorite nonstick cookware sets and this hard anodized 11-piece set is on sale for limited time only.
-
T-Fal Signature 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set Induction Base for $107.99 (Save $62): T-Fal makes our favorite nonstick cookware set, and while we haven't yet tested this cheaper model, it's got a slew of positive reviews that vouch for it.
-
Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, 4-Piece Set for $37.49 (Save $12.59): One of our top-rated reusable sandwich bags, this set of Stasher bags is at its lowest price we've seen.
-
Hamilton Beach Programmable 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $36.15 (Save $9)
-
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Zwilling Accessories Steak Knife Set, Stainless Steel for $39.95 (Save $120): We love Zwilling knives high quality and durability—and their popular steak knife set is on sale for a limited time.
-
ThermoPro TP25 500ft Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $42.49 (Save $17.50): We liked the ThermoPro probe thermometer in our testing. This bluetooth-enabled version can make monitoring the cooking process much easier.
-
Toshiba EC042A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven with Convection for $148.19 (Save $41.80): Although Toshiba sells a range of highly-rated microwaves in just about every size you could think of, unit is the true Goldilocks of the bunch.
-
Staub Round 7-Quart Dutch Oven for $160.82 (Save $109): The best Dutch oven we've tested is heavily discounted on Prime Day, and it may be sold out soon.
-
Tramontina 80101/202DS Gourmet Prima Stainless Steel, Induction-Ready, Tri-Ply Base 10-Piece Cookware Set for 199.95 (Save $26.50): One of our favorite cookware sets is on its lowest price in a month.
-
ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set for $24.87 (Save $17.12): This well-performing, heavy-duty mortar and pestle set is the best value pick in our roundup and it's on sale for now.
-
Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Dutch Oven for $69.90 (Save up to $45.10): This larger version of our best-valued Dutch oven will perform like a far more expensive model and is more than 40% off in Sandalwood or Storm Blue.
