The best computer monitor deals to shop before Prime Day

Though Prime Day deals are right around the corner, you can't always wait for a giant sale to buy the things you need. With so many people working from home right now, a decent computer monitor to plug your best laptop or MacBook into has become a necessity.

Luckily, there are almost always some pretty decent desktop monitor deals going on. So if you're looking to find the best monitor for you at the best price possible, take a look at the top discounts on Amazon right now with some solid monitors under $300.

LG 24-inch 1080p Monitor

— $100 ($30 off)

If you’re looking for a budget monitor that gets the job done, then this LED model from LG will work just fine. At 1080p, the resolutions should work fine for most tasks unless you’re planning on using it for heavy photo and video editing. With a refresh rate of only 60Hz, this monitor also isn’t the best option if you’re planning on using it for gaming.

All-in-all, the best thing about this LG LED monitor is the price tag. At just $100, it isn’t going to put too big of a dent in your wallet and it will work just fine for everyday tasks.





— $300 ($199 off)

Looking for a gaming monitor that you can afford? While BenQ does have some really expensive options available, this 28-inch budget model offers some important features for gaming. While the 4K resolution is nice to have, it’s FreeSync that makes it a worthwhile monitor for gaming. Even though it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz, the addition of Freesync reduces the screen tearing and motion blur you’d expect from other cheap monitors.

At just $300, it’s an affordable option that won’t leave you feeling like you didn’t get what you paid for. However, there are plenty of other great 4K monitors if you’re willing to spend more.





— $229 ($21 off)

