The best competing sales to shop from Kohl's, Target and more instead of Prime Day 2021
Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived. But the massive online retailer isn't the only place you can snag some great deals over the next two days. Other popular retailers—including Kohl's, Target and The Home Depot—are offering their own competing Prime Day sales on everything from home goods to electronics.
Below are all of the best competing sales you can shop right now instead of Prime Day 2021. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a Keurig coffee maker, or a Kate Spade purse, you'll find it all here.
Wayfair
Patio furniture
Veradek Pure Series Plastic Pot Planter for $8.36 (Save $31.63)
Freeport Park Alva Chair Hammock for $32.99 (Save $14.50 to $17.50)
Wature Pop-Up Play Tent with Carrying Bag for $43.99 (Save $8)
Zipcode Design Delaplaine 108-inch Market Umbrella from $71.95 (Save $20.81 to $23.83)
Mercury Row Kassiopeia Coffee Table for $104.99 (Save $95.01)
Get the Andover Mills Abigayle Reclining Sling Chaise for $163.99 (Save $61.01)
Outsunny 80-quart Rolling Drink Cooler from $196.57 (Save $13 to $16.71)
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 70-inch Wide Outdoor Sofa for $699.99 (Save $681.01)
Mercury Row Melissus 7-piece Patio Dining Set from $729.99 (Save $710.01 to $850.01)
Beachcrest Home 4-person Seating Group for $799.99 (Save $83.01)
Sol 72 Outdoor 2-person Wicker Seating Group from $819.99 (Save $668.01 to $738.01)
Living room furniture
Wade Logan Kora Velvet Upholstered Side Chairs, Set of 2 from $123.99 (Save $66)
Cloptop 26-inch Tufted Armchair from $225.99 (Save $73.01 to $77.01)
Andover Mills Bjourn 59-inch Rolled Arm Settee from $299.99 (Save $980 to $1,067)
Three Posts Hoopeston Faux Leather Club Recliner for $369.99 (Save 1,644.96)
Allmodern Lark 84-inch Square Arm Sofa from $739.99 (Save $550.01 to $610.01)
Askerby 90-inch Reversible Modula Sofa with Ottoman for $819.99 (Save $270)
Allmodern Hailee 84-inch Leather Square Arm Sofa from $1,449.99 (Save $1,090.01 to $1,100)
Appliances and small electrics
Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker for $29.99 (Save $25.05)
Le Creuset 1.25-quart Demi Teakettle for $56.25 (Save $43.75)
Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner for $89.99 (Save $20)
Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $99.99 (Save $85.05)
Frigidaire FFRE053WAE Window Air Conditioner for $199 (Save $27.99)
Samsung WF45R6300A Smart Front-load Washer for $729.99 (Save $270 to $320)
Office furniture
Gold Flamingo Elliana Velvet Task Chair from $93.99 (Save $80)
Wayfair Basics Executive Chair from $125.99 (Save $263.01 to $346.01)
Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair from $157.99 (Save $70.01 to $105.01)
Zipcode Design Coby Leaning Ladder Desk from $189.99 (Save $54.99 to $155.99)
Kitchen and entryway furniture
Trent Austin Design Lompoc Bar Counter Stool from $46.01 (Save $43.12 to $103.99)
Aisha Bar Counter Stools, Set of 2 for $152.99 (Save $144.01)
Mistana Alastair Bar Counter Stools for $159.99, Set of 2 (Save $179.01)
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Iseminger Console Table from $233.99 (Save $75 to $91)
Three Posts Milena 52-inch Drawer Sideboard for $289.99 (Save $20)
Sand & Stable Carmel Hall Tree from $323.99 (Save $65.01 to $81.01)
Gold Flamingo Bram 5-piece Dining Set from $409.99 (Save $160 to $190)
Kelly Clarkson Home Clare 70-inch Sideboard from $799.99 (Save $339.99 to $399.99)
Birch Lane Fahey Extendable Wood Trestle Dining Table for $919.99 (Save $2,078.01)
Shop the Wayfair 72-hour Clearance Sale
Tory Burch
Purses
Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevron Phone Crossbody from $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $156 to $178)
Tory Burch Walker Leather Double-Zip Crossbody for $157 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $191)
Tory Burch Perry Small Leather Triple-Compartment Tote Bag for $157 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $141)
Tory Burch Robinson Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Tory Burch McGraw Woven Plaid Camera Bag for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $168)
Tory Burch Perry Printed Canvas Triple-Compartment Bag for $195 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $173)
Tory Burch Walker Leather Satchel for $225 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $203)
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Leather Saddlebag for $315 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $383)
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Floral Woven Shopper Tote for $337 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $561)
Shoes
Tory Burch Square-Toe Flip-flops for $37 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $31)
Tory Burch Minnie Flip-flops for $52 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $46)
Tory Burch Manon Calfskin Sandals for $82 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $76)
Tory Burch Minnie Leather Travel Ballet Flats from $90 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $103 to $148)
Tory Burch Ines Espadrilles for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Tory Burch Howell Court Suede and Calfskin Ruffle Sneakers for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $123)
Tory Burch Slip-on Leather Metallic Sneakers for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Tory Burch Miller Suede Metal-Logo Loafers for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $178)
Tory Burch Charm Goatskin Ballet Flats for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $148)
Tory Burch Howell Court Striped Calfskin Sneakers for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $78)
Tory Burch Suede Slingback Espadrilles for $127 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $151)
Accessories
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Silicone Phone Case for $30 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $88)
Tory Burch Robinson Leather Snake Card Case for $60 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $68)
Tory Burch Evil Eye Chain Bracelet for $75 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $73)
Tory Burch Perry Leather Bi-fold Wallet for $75 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevon Jewelry Box for $82 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $96)
Tory Burch Fleming Leather Soft Glazed Zip Continental Wallet for $127 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $151)
Tory Burch Roxanne 18K Gold Inlay Statement Bracelet for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Clothes
Tory Burch Embellished Dress for $112 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $316)
Tory Burch Basket-Weave T-shirt Dress for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $108)
Tory Burch Tweed Pencil Dress for $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $448)
Tory Burch Ruffle Wrap Dress for $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $348)
Tory Burch Long Ruffle Dress for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Tory Burch Artist Dress for $187 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $311)
Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Kate Spade
Purses
Kate Spade Jae Degrade Leather Crossbody for $69 (Save $129)
Kate Spade Riverside Street Emmie Leather Crossbody for $79 (Save $269)
Kate Spade Daisy Leather Vanity Crossbody for $99 (Save $150)
Kate Spade Marti Leather Small Bucket Bag for $129 (Save $230)
Kate Spade Melody Forest Leather Flap Shoulder Bag for $139 (Save $260)
Wallets and wristlets
Kate Spade Staci Leather Card Case Lanyard for $35 (Save $65)
Kate Spade Laurel Way Stacy Leather Wallet for $49 (Save $100)
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Leather Cardholder for $49 (Save $30)
Kate Spade Medium Leather Compact Bifold Wallet for $59 (Save $110)
Kate Spade Kourtney Leather Chevron Wristlet for $59 (Save $130)
Kate Spade Staci Wild Strawberries Bifold Wallet for $99 (Save $50)
Jewelry
Kate Spade Rise and Shine Leverback Earrings for $19 (Save $30)
Kate Spade Rock Solid Stone Small Heart Studs for $21 (Save $37)
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Pendant for $35 (Save $24)
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Bundle for $39 with coupon code MAKEITTWO (Save $52)
Clothes
Kate Spade Bold Garden Blooms Blaire Dress for $99 (Save $120)
Kate Spade Fleurette Toss Voile Smocked Dress for $139 (Save $160)
Shoes
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Walmart
Kitchen and home
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container 20-piece Set for $31.98 (Save $8)
The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-piece Knife Block Set for $39.97 (Save $30)
KitchenAid Classic Forged 16-piece Triple Rivet Cutlery Set for $89.99 (Save $20)
Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine for $129 (Save $90.99)
Intex Explorer K2 2-person Inflatable Kayak for $190.99 (Save $99)
J.A. Henckels Classic 16-piece Knife Set for $199.99 (Save $293.05)
Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1050 Grill and Smoker for $697 (Save $102.99)
Vacuums
Eufy by Anker G30 Verge Robot Vacuum for $169 (save $180.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 Robot Vacuum for $439.99 (Save $159.01)
Tech
Bose Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $99.99 (Save $169.96 to $199.96)
TCL 32-Inch 32S335 Class 3-series Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $81.99)
Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Celeron Chromebook (32 GB) for $159 (Save $70.99)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones II for $249 (Save $50)
Sony 75-Inch KD75X750H Android Smart TV for $798 (Save $501.99)
Beauty and lifestyle
Kids and games
Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Battle Set for $19.88 (Save $30.11)
Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Game for $39.99 (Save $9.95)
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Set for $80 (Save $19.99)
Chicco Polly Progress 5-in-1 Highchair for $149.99 (Save $50)
Shop the Walmart Deals for Days Sale
Bed Bath & Beyond
Home
Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino for $160.99 (Save $69)
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 7-piece Self-sharpening Knife Block Set for $149.99 (Save $180)
Calphalon Space-saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set (Save $94)
Magic Bullet 11-piece Personal Blender in Silver for $25 (Save $14.99)
Bath and bedding
Ugg Kane 3-piece Comforter Set for $74.99 to $99.99 or $59.99 to $79.99 with Beyond+ membership (Save $75 to $100 or $90 to $120)
Brookstone BioSense 500-thread Count Lyocell Sheets for $49.99 to $74.99 or $39.99 to $59.99 with Beyond+ membership (Save $50 to $90)
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Classic Edition Electric Toothbrush in Blue for $24.99 or $19.99 with Beyond+ membership (Save $25 or $30)
Smoothweave 18-inch Tailored Bedskirt for Twin and Full Beds for $12.49 to $14.99 or $9.99 to $11.99 with Beyond+ membership (Save $12.50 to $15 or $15 to $18)
Home and outdoor
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell in White for $149.99 (Save $80)
Destination Summer Never Rust Aluminum Outdoor Relaxer for $96 with Beyond+ Membership or $120 without (Save $30 to $54)
Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum in Red/Nickel for $699 (Save $100)
Shop all Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big deals
Best Buy
Headphones
Sony WI-C310 Wireless In-ear Headphones for $18 (Save $21.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbud Headphones from $89.99 (Save $50 to $60)
Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Active Noise-cancellng In-ear Headphones for $129.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones from $159.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Active Noise-canceling Earbuds for $179.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphones from $199.99 (Save $122 to $150)
Bose QuietComfort 35II Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones for $249 (Save $50)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Over-the-ear Headphones for $298 (Save $51.99)
TVs
Samsung 70-inch 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $699.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Q60T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV from $799.99 (Save $100 to $200)
Sony 65-inch X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $300)
LG CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV from $1,249.99 for My Best Buy Members (Save $250 to $300)
Laptops and tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch Wi-Fi 64GB Tablet for $229.99 (Save $50)
Acer 13.5-inch Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 for $529 (Save $100)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Tablet for $799 (Save $160)
Health and fitness
FLTR No-contact Digital Forehead Thermometer for $31.99 (Save $8)
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush for $269.99 (Save $30)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device for $349.99 (Save $50)
Soundbars and streaming
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29.99 (Save $10)
Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $34.99 (Save $5)
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player for $39.99 (Save $10)
Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player for $99.99 (Save $30)
Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $50)
Yamaha SR-C20A Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $30)
Samsung HW-A450 Wireless 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $169.99 (Save $30)
Vacuums and small appliances
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart 2-basket Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $20)
Shop the Best Buy Bigger Deal Sale
Kohl's
Patio and outdoors
Sonoma Goods For Life Outdoor Throw Pillow for $9.99 (Save $10)
Terrasol Outdoor Patio Chair Cushion for $19.24 (Save $15.75)
Sonoma Goods For Life Small Solar Lantern Table Décor for $19.99 (Save $20)
Crosslight Solar LED Cardinal Welcome Outdoor Garden Stake for $19.99 (Save $20)
Sonoma Goods For Life Artificial Forsyth Wreath for $23.99 (Save $36)
Sonoma Goods For Life Indoor Outdoor Square Pouf from $44.99 (Save $45)
Sonoma Goods For Life Regular Antigravity Chair for $79.99 (Save $40)
Sonoma Goods For Life XL Antigravity Chair for $79.99 (Save $80)
Sonoma Goods For Life 9-foot Patio Table Umbrella for $69.99 (Save $110)
Sonoma Goods For Life Tramonto Set of Two Nesting Side Tables for $111.99 (Save $48)
Sonoma Goods For Life Kenwood Loveseat Gloder Patio Décor for $399.99 (Save $130)
Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Resin Wicker Patio Loveseat for $419.99 (Save $180)
Bedding and pillows
The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plus Throw Blanket for $9.99 (Save $20)
Croft & Barrow Sarah Reversible Cotton Quilt from $14.99 (Save $15 to $90)
The Big One Extra-soft Sheet Set from $14.99 (Save $15 to $55)
Serta Down Illusion Firm Bed Pillow from $15.99 (Save $24 to $36)
The Big One Easy Care 275-thread Count Sheet Set from $19.99 (Save $20 to $70)
The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow for $19.99 (Save $30)
Sonoma Goods For Life The Easy Care 525-Count Sheet Set from $24.99 (Save $25 to $70)
The Big One Down-Alternative Reversible Comforter from $27.99 (Save $52 to $78)
The Big One Reversible Stripes + Plaids Quilt Set for $49.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Kitchen and dining
Food Network Chevron Kitchen Towel 2-pack for $7.79 (Save $5.20)
Celebrate Summer Together Summer Brights Kitchen Towel 5-pack for $10.99 (Save $11)
Celebrate Summer Together 2-piece Flamingo Stemless Wine Glass Set for $12.49 (save $12.50)
Celebrate Summer Together 4-piece Cool Mosaic Dinner Plate Set for $13.49 (Save $13.50)
Food Network Grilling Sauce Pot and Brush Set for $15.99 (Save $4)
Celebrate Summer Together 4-piece Palm Stemless Wine Glass Set for $17.49 (Save $17.50)
Food Network 10-piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for $89.99 (Save $40)
Corelle Cherish 16-piece Dinnerware Set for $109.99 (Save $5)
NuWave Brio 14-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $109.99 (Save $90)
Shop Kohl's Wow Deals sale
Target
Kitchen and home
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $59.99 (Save $60)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 (Save $20)
T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick Cookware, 20-piece Set for $69.99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79.99 (Save $30)
Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for $99.99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $129.99 (Save $40)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $130)
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $120)
Tech
Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $19.99 (Save $10)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera for $69.99 (Save $10)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
Kids and games
Lego City Great Vehicles Diving Yacht Ship Building Toy for $11.19 (Save $4.80)
Little Tikes 3-in-1 Triple Splash T-ball Set for $18.59 (Save $12.40)
What Do You Meme? Adult Party Card Game for $22.49 (Save $7.50)
Shop Target Deal Days
Shop the Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale
