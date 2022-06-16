The best competing sales to shop from Kohl's, Target, and more instead of Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived. But the massive online retailer isn't the only place you can snag some great deals over the next two days. Other popular retailers—including Kohl's, Target and The Home Depot—are offering their own competing Prime Day sales on everything from home goods to electronics.

Below are all of the best competing sales you can shop right now instead of Prime Day 2021. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a Keurig coffee maker, or a Kate Spade purse, you'll find it all here.

For the next 72-hours, all bets are off in the savings department.

Patio furniture

Living room furniture

Appliances and small electrics

Office furniture

Kitchen and entryway furniture

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here.

Purses

Shoes

Accessories

Clothes

You can grab a ton of summer-ready styles at amazing price points at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale ahead of Prime Day 2021.

Purses

Wallets and wristlets

Jewelry

Clothes

Shoes

The deals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale are right on par with those you'll for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Kitchen and home

Vacuums

Tech

Beauty and lifestyle

Kids and games

Score some of our favorite items during Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond Big Saving Event.

Home

Bath and bedding

Home and outdoor

Best Buy came to compete with Prime Day 2021 with this monster sale.

Headphones

TVs

Laptops and tablets

Health and fitness

Soundbars and streaming

Vacuums and small appliances

Get top-rated home essentials, from furniture to kitchen appliances, from Kohl's Wow Deals sale happening now.

Patio and outdoors

Bedding and pillows

Kitchen and dining

You'll find plenty of great savings on kitchen appliances, electronics, and more at Target's Deal Days.

Kitchen and home

Tech

Kids and games

