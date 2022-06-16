The best competing sales to shop from Kohl's, Target and more instead of Prime Day 2021

Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
·1 min read
The best competing sales to shop from Kohl's, Target, and more instead of Prime Day 2021
The best competing sales to shop from Kohl's, Target, and more instead of Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived. But the massive online retailer isn't the only place you can snag some great deals over the next two days. Other popular retailers—including Kohl's, Target and The Home Depot—are offering their own competing Prime Day sales on everything from home goods to electronics.

Below are all of the best competing sales you can shop right now instead of Prime Day 2021. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a Keurig coffee maker, or a Kate Spade purse, you'll find it all here.

Wayfair

For the next 72-hours, all bets are off in the savings department.
Patio furniture

Living room furniture

Appliances and small electrics

Office furniture

Kitchen and entryway furniture

Shop the Wayfair 72-hour Clearance Sale

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here.
Purses

Shoes

Accessories

Clothes

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Kate Spade

You can grab a ton of summer-ready styles at amazing price points at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale ahead of Prime Day 2021.
Purses

Wallets and wristlets

Jewelry

Clothes

Shoes

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Walmart

The deals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale are right on par with those you'll for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Kitchen and home

Vacuums

Tech 

Beauty and lifestyle

Kids and games

Shop the Walmart Deals for Days Sale 

Bed Bath & Beyond

Score some of our favorite items during Bed Bath &amp; Beyond's Beyond Big Saving Event.
Home

Bath and bedding

Home and outdoor

Shop all Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big deals

Best Buy

Best Buy came to compete with Prime Day 2021 with this monster sale.
Headphones

TVs

Laptops and tablets

Health and fitness

Soundbars and streaming

Vacuums and small appliances

Shop the Best Buy Bigger Deal Sale

Kohl's

Get top-rated home essentials, from furniture to kitchen appliances, from Kohl's Wow Deals sale happening now.
Patio and outdoors

Bedding and pillows

Kitchen and dining

Shop Kohl's Wow Deals sale

Target

You'll find plenty of great savings on kitchen appliances, electronics, and more at Target's Deal Days.
Kitchen and home

Tech

Kids and games

Shop Target Deal Days

Shop the Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale

