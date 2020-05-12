Best commuter bike deals: The best back-to-work offers for avoiding public transport

Commuter bike deals

Like many other countries, the UK government has begun easing lockdown restrictions. While physical-distancing measures and other restrictions on everyday life are still in place, prime minister Boris Johnson has encouraged people unable to work from home to return to the office.

The nation's return to work comes with caveats: employers are having to reconsider how places of work are managed, and employees are being advised to avoid public transport and other areas of congestion as much as possible.

With the capacity of Britain's transport network reduced by 90 per cent on top of the requirement to maintain a safe distance from other members of the public, alternative methods of transport are being encouraged. Walking is a viable option for those that live close to work. However, commuting by bike will likely be the most popular and time-efficient method.

With the right commuter bike, cycling to work can be a refreshing, efficient and fast method of travel. Choosing the right bike for riding to work will very much depend on your preferences, with the options ranging from fast road bikes to a comfortable e-cargo bike – and everything in between. For most, the choice of bike will likely hinge around striking a balance between comfort and speed, while covering utilitarian needs for accessories like luggage and mudguards. For a detailed look at bikes for riding to work, and what you should be looking for, check out our guide of the best commuter bikes.

Cost is another huge consideration. Cycling to work can save you a lot of money, but the initial outlay to purchase a bike and accessories can leave a hole in your wallet. Most employers offer a cycle-to-work scheme to reduce costs and spread payments but, to save you even more money, the Cyclingnews team has scoured the internet to find you the best deals on commuter bikes so that you can travel to work and back home safely and comfortably.

Best hybrid bikes

Genesis Day One 20 2019| 20% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £999.99 | Now £799.95

Genesis' no-nonsense Day One is specced to make cycling as easy as possible. The Nexus 8-speed drivetrain, mudguards and tough tyres make this as maintenance-free as possible, no matter the weather. Available in XS, S and M sizes.View Deal



Specialized Sirrus Elite Alloy Disc 2020| 10% off at Cycle Surgery



Was £1,000.00 | Now £999.00

The Specialized Sirrus hybrid has been a long-runner in the range. This 2020 disc version has an alloy frame, carbon fork and TRP disc brakes. Only available in stealthy black and a small or medium size.View Deal



Cube Sl Road Sl Flat Bar 2019| 23% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £1,499.00 | Now £1,149.00

This sporty hybrid has a full Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic brakes – perfect for those looking for the best performance from an urban bike. Be quick, as there's only one 56cm left.View Deal



Kona Splice-E 2018| 37% off at Tredz



Was £3,599.00 | Now £2,250.00

For those that are looking for the easiest and most comfortable method of navigating a city, the Kona Splice comes with a powerful Bosch motor to make travel effortless. With that discount, it's not surprising that Tredz only has size large left.View Deal



Best fold-up bikes

Dahon Curl I3 16w 2018 | 36% off at Tredz



Was £1,249.00 | Now £799.00

Compact 16-inch-wheeled folding bike – perfect for those that lack the storage space inside or the security outside. Comes with a SRAM internal 3-speed hub and mudguards. One size fits all.



Best road bike

Specialized Dolce Sport Women's Road Bike 2019 | 25% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes



Was £850.00| Now £637.50

Endurance geometry gives the Dolce Sport a stable ride, and Zertz inserts add comfort from vibrations over rough roads. A deal for smaller riders as it's only available in a 48cm.View Deal



Felt FR40 Road Bike | 30% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £1,099.00 | Now £769.00

A dependable road bike at a great price, featuring a Shimano Tiagra groupset and Schwalbe tyres. A selection of sizes between 51cm and 61cm are currently available.View Deal



Felt FR4 Road Bike 2019 | 33% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £1,899.00 | Now £1,279.00

This Felt is perfect for those wanting to get to work as fast as possible or go for a longer spin on the way home. The carbon frame and Shimano Ultegra groupset mean you won't want to be locking it up outside the office. Currently, 54cm, 56cm and 61cm sizes are in stock.View Deal



Best mountain bike

Kona Unit X 29er| 10% off at Cycle Store



Was £1,448.99 | Now £1,299.00

The Kona Unit is a simple bike that's more than tough enough for bashing around the city and playing about in the woods.View Deal



Wilier 503X XT 2x11 | 37% off at Merlin Cycles



Was £1,399.00 | Now £879.00

This lightweight 29er cross-country bike promises to be as fast on the road as off it. A full Shimano XT groupset and a RockShox Reba RL fork make this bike is a bargain. Small to large sizes are available.View Deal



Best touring bike

Genesis Croix De Fer 10 2020| 15% off at Cycle Surgery



Was £1,099.99 | Now £929.00

The Genesis Croix De Fer is one of the most established touring platforms, and its comfortable riding position, durability and functionality make it a superb commuter as well. Also available as a flat bar version with an even better discount.View Deal



Bombtrack Arise Geared All Road Bike 2019 | 15% off at Cycle Store



Was £1,249.00 | Now £1,062.00

Based on Bombtrack's versatile Arise touring frame, this bike comes set up for city riding. The front rack is a nice touch to make grocery-getting easier. Only available in a small.View Deal



Best gravel bike

Wilier Jareen Race Tiagra Gravel Bike | 29% off at Merlin Cycles



Was £1,260.00 | Now £899.00

Wilier's aluminium gravel bike comes with hydraulic disc brakes and large 40mm tyres for maximum grip and comfort. The frame comes with all the accoutrements for rack and mudguard fitting. All sizes except the 2XL are available.View Deal



Specialized Diverge E5 Elite 2020| 15% off at Cycle Surgery



Was £1,299.00 | Now £1,099.00

With a new Specialized Diverge released, there will be an influx of deals on the older model. This Shimano Tiagra-equipped E5 Elite has everything needed for the 9-5 commute, with plenty of capability for gravel and road riding at the weekend. A good range of sizes are available if you aren't fussy about colour.View Deal



Bombtrack Audax Al 650b All Road Bike 2019 | 15% off at Cycle Store



Was £1,799.99 | Now £1,529.99

Looking for some serious adventures at the weekend or your commute just extremely rugged? The Bombtrack Audax is a more than capable machine.View Deal



The best commuter bikes retailers from around the web:

While we've carefully curated what we feel are the best deals available at the moment, there are plenty more to choose from! New deals are being added every day, so here are a few retailers that currently have huge road-bike deals on offer.

Wiggle has an abundance of road bikes available in its sale, with discounts on road bikes, track bikes, cyclo-cross bikes and even, if you're that way inclined, full-suspension mountain bikes!

Chain Reaction Cycles has road-bike deals on brands such as Vitus, Wilier, Felt and Ridley. You can even pick up some great savings on gravel, cyclo-cross and mountain bikes if you fancy some off-road fun.

Tredz has an abundance of great road bike deals. There are hundreds of bikes to choose from, with discounts ranging up to 46% off.

Evans Cycles always has road-bike deals available, and today is no exception! Check out their sale today.

Rutland Cycling is dropping prices on 2019 road bikes, offering up to 56% off on well over 100 road bikes.

Ribble Cycles offers a configurator, so you can tailor your new bike to your budget.

Tweeks Cycles has up to 96% off in its clearance, and while the road bike deals are currently sparse, they're adding new deals daily.

Hargroves Cycles is offering discounts on loads of Cannondale Synapse models, and a wide selection of Genesis bikes – plus they have a dedicated gravel bike sale!

Cyclestore has a range of discounts on brands like Specialized, Giant, Kona and Bombtrack, as well as up to 84% off clothing and accessories.

Leisure Lakes Bikes has discounts on Specialized, Trek and more, covering deals on road and mountain bikes.

Head over to any or all of these retailers and let us know if there are any more great commuter-bike deals that we've missed.