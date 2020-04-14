The best, comfiest shoe trends for spring according to Selena Gomez's stylist

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

If there’s one fashion tip we’ve learned over the past couple of weeks it is that style is no match for comfort. And in a time where chunky sneakers, fancy joggers and the return of the 2000s tracksuits dominate fashion search engines and celebrity street style, who’s to say you have to compromise?

Whether you’re looking to add the luxury of ease and comfort into your everyday style, whether it is sporty, preppy, casual or boho, a good place to start is with footwear — take it from one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity stylists, Kate Young, who's styled the likes of Nina Dobrev, Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie (just to name drop a few).



Young has teamed up with all-season footwear label Sorel to show us how to incorporate three must-have functional and fashionable shoes into our everyday wardrobe this spring.

Light layers with a statement sneaker

Once a core of activewear and athleisure style, sneakers have evolved with various silhouettes and colours to better cater to “polished” ensembles to give a more laidback touch. Take a look at Sorel’s Kinetic Lite Lace Sneaker for example.



Available in four versatile colourways in suede and mesh, it features a slim, foot-hugging design to seamlessly blend into any outfit. Stand strong in the moulded PU-like EVA footbed, and walk steadily with its reliable rubber sole.



“This sneaker is perfect for spring - when it’s not yet warm enough to wear a sandal. I love the idea of a white jean, a grey hoodie and a trench coat with this particular shoe,” says Young.

Florals and ankle booties

No matter the season, ankle bootie work with practically any outfit — they have this amazing quality to dress up a pair of mom-jeans and dress down a flowy floral maxi dress.

For the perfect 9-to-5 shoe, Young suggests a versatile pair with a chunky heel like Sorel’s Nadia Ankle booties, which features a full-grain leather upper, easy on-and-off side zipper, and walk-all-day EVA footbed.



"The Nadia Ankle bootie would be great with a printed dress that falls below the knee and has a belt. It makes the dress a little less formal than it would be with a pair of heels,” says Young.





Oversized dresses and sporty sandals

For past seasons, dad shoes had their moment in the spotlight, but this year it's all about the elevated sporty sandals. While Teva’s are said to make their official return this year, we expect to see a lot more chunky-sole statement sandals hitting the shelves.

Sorel’s Women's Roaming™ Buckle Slide Jute sandal, for instance, is the perfect marriage of resort wear and the ideal outdoor sandal. Featuring an oversized, men’s fashion-inspired buckle, it also takes on international charm with a thick jute-wrapped heel.



"This is a great shoe to wear with a voluminous dress to really ground the look. It would also be great to add a sporty edge to a knit dress and prevent it from being too sexy,” explains Young.



