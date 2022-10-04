The 15 best Columbus Day laptop sales at Walmart and Amazon — as low as $107

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Columbus Day brings some of the most epic tech deals you'll see all year. In fact, in 2022, most of the sales you'll find rival those from some of the previous years' biggest savings events like Labor Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and even Prime Day.

Walmart, Amazon and Live Super, in particular, currently have the best Columbus Day laptop sales of the year with prices starting as low as $107. Included in these sales are some of the most notable and trusted laptop brands like HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Microsoft and more with hundreds of dollars in savings.

In addition to this retailer trifecta, other stores have some pretty epic laptop sales that are worth checking out. For example, the HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy for $89.99 — its lowest price ever.

Also, with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale just around the corner, now's the best time to snag early laptop deals before the big sales event starts.

If you're in the market for a tried-and-true laptop that's sure to stand the test of time, the best-selling Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Laptop is currently over $600 off on Amazon. Originally $1,000, it now retails for just $337.40! Also, the best-selling Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is another option that's topping "best of" lists all over the Internet. Get it now on Amazon for $56 off.

Below, check out the best Columbus Day 2022 laptop sales from Walmart and Amazon.

Walmart Columbus Day Laptop Sales

Credit: Walmart

Amazon Columbus Day Laptop Sales

Credit: Amazon

