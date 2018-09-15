Best College GameDay Signs Live from Fort Worth For Ohio State vs. TCU

Emily Caron
Sports Illustrated

College GameDay is in Fort Worth, Texas for Saturday night's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU.

The top-15 clash between the Big Ten and Big 12 powerhouses will be played at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TCU will travel just 18 miles to Arlington to face the Buckeyes in the AdvoCare Showdown. The Horned Frogs (2-0) are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents under Gary Patterson. They are 6-0 all-time when GameDay has been present.

Ohio State will play its final game without head coach Urban Meyer on Saturday as his three-game suspension concludes. The Buckeyes are 2-0 without Meyer.

See our favorites below:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

