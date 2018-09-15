Best College GameDay Signs Live from Fort Worth For Ohio State vs. TCU
College GameDay is in Fort Worth, Texas for Saturday night's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU.
The top-15 clash between the Big Ten and Big 12 powerhouses will be played at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
TCU will travel just 18 miles to Arlington to face the Buckeyes in the AdvoCare Showdown. The Horned Frogs (2-0) are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents under Gary Patterson. They are 6-0 all-time when GameDay has been present.
Ohio State will play its final game without head coach Urban Meyer on Saturday as his three-game suspension concludes. The Buckeyes are 2-0 without Meyer.
See our favorites below:
Too soon pic.twitter.com/7DmIINRDmo
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 15, 2018
Looks like someone failed geography pic.twitter.com/YPbsoqCcXW
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 15, 2018
Can’t argue with facts people pic.twitter.com/g7VV025VVl
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 15, 2018
@CollegeGameDay @barstoolsports @BleacherReport these TCU fans are wild???????????? pic.twitter.com/7MKb2H4yT8
— ???????????????????????????????????? DK (@asvpxdk) September 15, 2018
Is it Christmas already?? pic.twitter.com/IYG5uMD8gZ
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 15, 2018
This is good pic.twitter.com/Eca5sqdcQj
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 15, 2018
Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think this will be the last 2014 playoff-related sign we see before today ends. #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/0wjOaYbMxn
— Dean Straka (@dwstraka49) September 15, 2018
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.