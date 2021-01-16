11 coffee and tea products reviewers are raving about

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Coffee and tea are two of the many things that help us get out of bed in the morning. A lot of people look forward to waking up and creating their perfect cup of coffee before they get their day started.

There is no time like the present to flex your barista skills. Whether you’re a coffee lover or avid tea drinker, there are so many products out there to help you create the perfect brew.

We’ve selected 11 coffee and tea-inspired products backed by thousands of reviews to help you look forward to your morning cup of caffeine.

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker. (Image via Amazon)

Many people will argue that a French press coffee maker makes the best coffee because it allows for steeping. This fancy coffee product lets the grounds steep instead of the filter, which allows you to taste all the flavours your coffee has to offer.

The Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker has a 4.4-star rating and more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon.

One customer said she uses her french press every morning. “I love it! And my coffee is delicious and grind-free! So much easier than the little draining cup thing I was using with filters. SO much easier, best present I ever bought myself,” she wrote in her five-star review.

“I've been drinking instant coffee and finally decided to try a French press after hearing such great things. It is definitely worth the extra 5 minutes to make coffee in this,” another five-star review read. “The instructions are super easy, and the large size makes this super easy to clean. Great coffee every time!”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $33

Kicking Horse Coffee, Hoodoo Jo, Medium Roast. (Image via Amazon)

This Kicking Horse Coffee will light up your morning with its aromas of wine, berries and freshly roasted almonds. It’s said to have tastes of blackcurrants and semi-sweet chocolate. Kicking Horse Coffee is an organic, fairtrade company.

With over 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this coffee is an Amazon no.1 Best Seller.

“Great flavour! Love the half caffeine option. Big fan of Kicking Horse,” a customer wrote in their five-star review.

Another customer called the coffee, “simply delicious.” “Great flavour and certainly delicious! Very fresh, and everyone seems to love it. Would definitely recommend this product as I keep coming back for more,” they added in their review.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $16

Superbrew Creamer. (Image via Organika)

The Vancouver-based health and wellness brand recently launched its Superbrew Creamer. It has a creamy combination of high quality, healthy fats and prebiotic fibre designed to keep you satisfied and full for longer. Add a couple of scoops of this Superbrew Creamer powder to your morning cup of coffee for a more satisfying brew.

“I’m very pleased that I ordered this product to give it a try. I’m glad to get an easy dose of healthy fats and I’m liking the taste and creaminess in a variety of coffees and teas,” one five-star review explained.

Another happy customer called the creamer an “amazing product,” adding, “I’ve tried many coconut-based creamers and none of them compare to this one! By far the best!”

SHOP IT: Organika, $36

VAHDAM Sparkle-Glass Tea Cup with Infuser. (Image via Amazon)

This tea product has utility and style, all wrapped up in one cup. Enjoy your favourite loose leaf tea in this teacup with its stainless steel infuser. Once your brew is complete, remove the infuser by lifting it and enjoy your cuppa in this beautiful clear glass cup.

This cup has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with one customer celebrating because they found an infuser “that holds enough tea to taste it.”

“It could be thicker. The rest is perfect; cover, infuser with a rim of rubber,” the customer added to their review.

“Since it was glass, I expected it to be heavier when it came in. Instead, it feels really light, but I don't mind, it makes it easier to hold since I am clumsy and have weak arms lol,” another customer wrote in their five-star review. “Upside of this mug versus a ceramic opaque mug is you get to see your fancy tea if you are doing a latte, downside is the cup gets pretty hot to hold lol. Haven't used this cup to infuse tea yet so I can't speak for that, but I like the aesthetic of the cup. Overall I like it. It's also got a cute VAHDAM logo on the tea infuser.”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $30

Premium Bamboo Tea Box Organizer. (Image via Amazon)

A tea storage box is the perfect addition to your kitchen if you want to stay more organized this year. It will help declutter your kitchen with its 8 compartments each holding 12 tea bags. This bamboo box can store IP to 120 tea bags and is built to help preserve their freshness. The lid features acrylic glass, so you can pick which tea you’d like to brew without even opening the container.

This tea organizer is on Amazon’s no.1 best seller list and has over 1,000 reviews with a 4.4-star rating.

“I liked this chest so much I ordered two. The glass top lets me see the name of tea in each compartment. Very neat, tidy and attractive,” a happy customer wrote.

“I've been using this for keeping the spices/masalas instead of teabags. It looks very nice and I've received amazing responses from everyone who saw this in my kitchen,” this savvy customer wrote in their five-star review. “The quality and finishing are also superb. Must buy!”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $37

KRUPS Precision Grinder Flat Burr Coffee. (Image via Amazon)

Buying a coffee grinder can help you save money on purchasing a huge box of K-cups. Since we can’t go into Starbucks and ask them to grind up our coffee beans because of the pandemic, this coffee accessory is a good addition to your kitchen.

The KRUPS Precision Grinder Flat Burr Coffee has a 4.4-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

“This works very well for me. So far I have only used it for coarse grinds for my french press, but it does a great job for that. I look forward to trying it with espresso,” one customer raved in their review. “You can set the amount to grind per use, which is a handy feature. It's a bit noisy, but I won't fault it for that.”

“Great for all types of coffee. Very good grinder for the coffee station that needs one grinder to do it all,” another customer wrote in their 5-star review.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $76

SIMPLETASTE Electric Milk Frother. (Image via Amazon)

Make your extravagant lattes at home by purchasing a milk frother. This battery-operated frother will help you create your favourite cafe drinks for a fraction of the cost.

The SIMPLETASTE Electric Milk Frother has a 4.4-star rating with more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon.

“Yes!! Love this frother!! I use it for my protein coffee each day, this thing is super powerful! Highly recommend. Super quick delivery too,” a happy customer wrote in their five-star review.

“This product is amazing! Money well spent - it gives the luxurious foam to our coffee and my toddler just loves the milk foamed up. Great way to get kids to have more milk,” another customer wrote. “Great purchase and recommend!”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $29

Ahista Teas. (Image via Ahista Tea)

Ahista Tea takes a minimalist approach when infusing tradition and innovation into their teas and tea-related products. The company works with Michelin starred restaurants in three different countries, which speaks for their teas' quality. Golden City is one of their most popular teas. The warm, sweet and spicy herbal tea blend helps strengthen the immune system, eliminate inflammation and reduce oxidative stress.

One happy customer called the tea “a golden cup,” adding, “If you're looking for an immunity-boosting tea that actually tastes amazing, give this a try. Add some black pepper for a spicy kick.”

“There are plenty of immunity-boosting teas on the market, but some of them are so heavy with turmeric and/or ginger. This is such a well-balanced cup with a slight sweet note. Ginger, Turmeric, Lemongrass, and Tangerine. That's right, Tangerine! I love that it cuts through the spices,” a five-star review read.

SHOP IT: Ahista Tea’s Golden City, $19

Reusable K Cup with Bottom Filter Mesh. (Image via Amazon)

These reusable K Cups are the perfect pairing with any coffee grinder. Instead of tossing your daily K Cup in the garbage, help save the environment with these reusable ones.

These reusable K Cups have a 4.3-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

“These are very handy to have for a Keurig. They are perfect size and fit well. The coffee tastes nice and strong using these. I am overall satisfied with this purchase. It is also nice to get a few of them with this buyer. Would highly recommend for the price,” one five-star review read.

Another customer called these K Cups “perfect,” adding, “Everything was great very easy too clean all you have to do is rinse the leftover coffee grind out in the sink once you dispose of the coffee grind.”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $16

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer. (Image via Amazon)

Sometimes we get stuck in long Zoom meetings, and we forget that our coffee is sitting next to us. Nothing is worse than a sip of cold coffee (unless it’s meant to be iced coffee), but this mug warmer will help fix that problem.

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer has a 4.3-star rating with more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon.

“This keeps my drink warm for soooo long. It doesn't heat up cold drinks. But if you put your hot cup of coffee or tea on this it will keep it drinkable,” one happy customer wrote.

Another customer said this product “keeps my drinks warm,” adding, “It takes me forever to drink my coffee in the morning and for the past year this thing has kept my coffee warm. love it.”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $25

Zeppoli Electric Kettle. (Image via Amazon)

This electric kettle will boil your water in 5 to 6 minutes, and the blue light adds some character to it. The Zeppoli Electic Kettle has an elegant design and a wide opening lid, making it easier to fill and clean.

This kettle has a 4.4-star rating with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon.

“This thing does ONE thing well, extremely well. It boils water. It's not fancy but it's smart. I had to replace my former water boiling kettle because I knocked the glass carafe against the metal tap. The band of metal around the top of this carafe stops that risk from occurring. I use this thing multiple times a day every day and it never fails me. I could not love it more,” a five-star review from a happy customer read.

Another happy shopper complimented to the kettle’s blue light. “I like the blue light all around the kettle. It helps to see if the water is boiling or not.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $50

