Best coffee makers for home: filter, pod and bean to cup machines to get you through lockdown

Leah Gasson
·12 min read
(Coffee Makers)
(Coffee Makers)

According to the British Coffee Association, 95 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the UK. Given that there are only around 66.6 million of us living on this little cluster of islands (a sizeable slice of whom are wedded monogamously to tea) those are some pretty startling numbers.

Café culture is a huge part of our addiction – while we try our best at home, there really is nothing like a coffee made by professional hands to see us through the day.

Whether it’s nipping into a high street chain on the way to work or folding ourselves into a rusty old chair in the corner of a hipster café on a lazy Sunday afternoon, the smell of freshly ground beans can be one of the most comforting things in the world.

With the country on lockdown and many of us living with a commute that takes us merely from the bedroom to the living room, now is the time to get our home-made coffee game strong.

From pods, to filters, to cafetieres and bean-to-cup wizardry, we’ve tested the lot and found the best machines to see you through the winter slump.

Pod Machines

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

  • Barcoding system to tailor coffee preparation for the drink at hand.

  • Unique centrifusion extraction system, in which the pod spins 7000 times-per-minute.

  • Removable tank for easy filling.

  • Just one button for ease of use

Nespresso
Nespresso

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is an incredible bit of kit, offering full-flavoured, complex coffees at the touch of a button. The machine does all of your thinking for you, perfect for those who find simple functions difficult first thing in the morning.

With this, you simply put your pod in and it scans the barcode, bringing just the right amount of heat and pressure to the coffee at hand and resulting in a silky smooth crema.

Nespresso makes returning the pods for recycling an easy task, so there isn’t a great deal of environmental guilt to be had. Still, the pods do bring their own issues: the barcode technology means that the machine isn’t compatible with third party suppliers, so you have to go direct to Nespresso for the good stuff.

That said, they’ve got a huge amount of options and tend to do some great Black Friday deals, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the offers because the coffee itself is outstanding (we’re talking throw-your-head-back-with-glee outstanding).

£100 | John Lewis

Lavazza Jolie & Milk Pod Coffee Machine

  • Removable water tank for easy cleaning.

  • Integrated milk frother.

  • Coffee capsule drawer alert to alert you when it is nearing capacity.

  • Compatible with a range of cup sizes.

Lavazza
Lavazza

Small and mighty, the Jolie & Milk from Lavazza packs a hell of a punch, offering coffees that range in size from espresso to lungo alongside a milk frother that produces luscious, silky foam.

The machine has two options – automatic and programmable, with the latter allowing the drinker to choose just how tall they want their coffee. Everything happens at the touch of a button and the coffee is made super quickly and with very little noise. The best feature is the compostable pods, which make this the most eco-friendly of all the pod machines.

£129.99 | Lakeland

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S Pod Coffee Machine

  • Removable water tank for easy cleaning.

  • Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.

  • Auto shut-off after one minute

Nescafe
Nescafe

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S is a cheap and cheerful pod machine that takes up very little space on the kitchen counter top, whilst still offering a huge variety of coffees. There are 40 different coffee drinks available via the pods, including those of a frothy variety. The drink arrives at perfect drinking temperature – not hot enough to burn, but hot enough to warm you from the inside out.

The Genios S is incredibly easy to use – you simply turn the dial to instruct the machine how much water it needs and it gets to work, producing a perfectly made coffee that will get you up and at ‘em in the morning.

The good news is that the Dolce Gusto machines are compatible with alternative pods, so you can save a few pennies here and there by shopping around.

£74.99 | Argos

Bean to Cup Machines

De’Longhi Primadonna Soul

  • An option of 21 coffee drinks, customisable via the app.

  • The option to make two cups at once.

  • Milk frother.

  • Adjustable spout to suit cup size.

  • Neat touchscreen LED display.

  • Automatic cleaning after each use.

De&#39;Longhi
De'Longhi

The price tag is vast, there’s no denying it, but this is the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to a home-brewed coffee. With 21 different drinks on tap, from flat whites, to macchiatos, to cortados to a jug of straight-up filter fuel, this is an all-singing, all-dancing bit of kit that assesses your beans, grinds and extracts them accordingly and gives you the most silky, sumptuous coffee you’ve likely ever tasted in your own home.

Seriously, the resulting flat white was so good it prompted tears of nostalgia for the outside world.

Though setup seems initially intimidating (the box it comes in could house a spaceship), the machine is one of plug and play simplicity and guides you through the process seamlessly via its touch screen LCD screen. The De’Longhi Primadonna Soul connects to WiFi, too, so once you download the app you can sync it to your phone and start adapting it your specific needs. It’s a big investment, yes, but one you’ll never regret making.

£1,199 | John Lewis

Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine

  • 1 or 2 shot options with manual control.

  • Coffee-shop style equipment.

  • Integrated grinder and milk frother.

  • Warming plate on top to keep your coffee hot.

Breville
Breville

The Breville Barista Max isn’t quite as straightforward at other bean to cup machines, the main difference being that an external

group head means you have to be a little more hands on with the process. The benefit of this, of course, is that you can use ground coffee as well as the freshly ground coffee beans. Taste wise, it’s the equivalent of having a coffee shop in your house, so the end product is incredibly aromatic and satisfying.

The milk steaming wand also shoots out hot water, so if you want a drink longer than an espresso you can top it up to your heart’s content, before adding the milk you desire. The wand adopts the traditional coffee shop method – so a glut of steam pumps out into your ready and waiting jug to create a velvety smooth froth that will satisfy those with a flat white/cappuccino addiction.

The machine is a little complicated to get to know, admittedly, so if you’re after something that does all your thinking for you it’s not going to work. Still, the end result is a lovely cup of barista-style coffee in your own home.

£349 | Currys

Melitta Purista Series 300

  • The option to make up to two drinks at a time.

  • A ‘favourite coffee’ feature meaning the machine will remember the strength and length you desire.

  • Automatic cleaning and descaling after each use.

Melitta
Melitta

This is a machine for those who go to a restaurant and sit absolutely flummoxed by the endless list of options in front of them. There is one option here: coffee. A rich, flavoursome, fresh brew that fills your kitchen with a beautiful café aroma and wakes all your senses up with a bang.

We absolutely loved the simplicity of the machine, which asks you to make only one choice: one cup or two? It works hard for its money, though it doesn’t quite live up to the promises it makes of a ‘whisper quiet grinder’ – we can only assume the noise test was conducted on a building site.

Still, its slender shape and gorgeous look means that it will fit in nicely to any modern kitchen, and the resulting drink is one that’ll make you feel like you woke up on the right side of bed.

£399 | Amazon

Filter Coffee Machines

KitchenAid Drip Coffee Maker

  • Removable water tank for easy filling.

  • Reusable filter with steps for measuring coffee.

  • 24h timer to ensure your coffee is ready when you are.

  • A variable brew strength selector.

  • Pause and pour function.

  • Hot plate to keep your coffee warm for up to 40 minutes.

KitchenAid
KitchenAid

The KitchenAid Drip filter machine is an absolute pleasure to use and behold, with the cream and chrome colouring and rounded edges conspiring to create a look that is at once vintage and timeless. It’s actually even prettier in person than in photograph, but hey, this isn’t a beauty pageant, it’s a coffee machine review.

With a detachable water tank, this is the easiest of the lot to fill up and get going. It’s a quiet, smooth process from start to finish, and the end coffee is clean and delicious. The 1.7-litre tank means that it’s big enough to make coffee for the whole family, while the permanent filter has a clever step inside to help measure out the perfect amount of grounds. We think the functionality alone well and truly justifies the price tag here (and you really don’t need us to start banging on about how good looking it is again…).

£119.99 | Argos

SMEG Drip Coffee Machine

  • Ability to select aroma intensity.

  • A separate function to make a smaller brew should 10 cups be too many.

  • LED display and easy-to-use timer.

  • Hot plate to keep coffee hot for up to 40 minutes.

SMEG
SMEG

SMEG is a hallmark of retro chic and statement pieces, with homewares that are attractive enough to lead the styling of a whole kitchen. The drip coffee machine is no different, with its curvaceous pastel body all but begging to be coveted.

The coffee it churns out is rich and flavoursome and the hot plate keeps it warm for a good half an hour after brewing. It is a little fiddly to fill the tank though - it’s almost impossible to get the last few drops out of the jug and into the machine.

Still, the pros outweigh the cons – the SMEG Drip Coffee Machine also has a programmable timer and the reusable filter ensures a brew free of mud.

£169.95 | Amazon

Russell Hobbs Inspire Filter Coffee Machine

  • Reusable mesh filter.

  • Programmable timer.

  • Whirl Tech technology for even water dispersion.

  • Attached spoon for measuring doses.

Russell Hobbs
Russell Hobbs

Though cheap and cheerful, the Russell Hobbs Inspire filter coffee machine isn’t without innovation. A Whirl Tech showerhead spins above the coffee grounds, working to extract flavour from every last morsel. The end result is a robust, moreish pot of coffee that’s big enough to share.

The pause and pour function means that impatient types can grab a cup while it’s still brewing and the hot plate keeps the coffee warm for 40 minutes. Functionally, it works very similarly to the more expensive machines, so the price difference more or less boils down to aesthetics.

£42 | AO

Cafetieres

Le Creuset Stoneware Coffee Press, 1L

Le Creuset
Le Creuset

As you would expect from a brand as renowned as Le Creuset, the stoneware coffee press just sings with quality the second you take it out of the box. The finish is gleaming and the colour range is the perfect way to inject a bit of colour into your kitchen, from the signature volcanic orange to sunshine yellow or a swanky shade of teal, there’s a colour to match every kitchen.

The Le Creuset Coffee Press is more than just a pretty face, though; it brews a bold, smooth cup of coffee and the enamel-clad stoneware keeps the drink warm for a good amount of time. It is a little heavy to hold when full, so it’s not one for those with delicate wrists.

£57 | Amazon

VonShef French Press

VonShef
VonShef

This beautiful, tall cafetiere from VonShef is striking in its elegance, looking like something Jay Gatsby himself might have poured from if he wasn’t occupied not enjoying his own parties.

Clad in gold chrome and made from heat resistant borosilicate glass, the 1.5litre jug holds plenty enough coffee to see you through brunch.

This is a real bargain, but the low price has no bearings on its quality – the cafetiere is sturdy, durable and beautifully packaged, so it makes a great gift.

£18.99 | Amazon

Eva Solo Thermo Cafetiere

Eva Solo
Eva Solo

The Scandinavian touch means that the Eva Solo Thermo Cafetiere is as stylish as it is functional. With a stainless-steel body and an ergonomically designed oak handle, it well and truly looks the part.

The coffee comes out clean, smooth and piping hot even an hour after it the jug is first filled. In fact, it’s still warm enough to drink without taking a little spin in the microwave over two hours later. There’s no mess or drips when pouring due to the shape of the spout, and while £100 might seem a little steep for such an everyday item, the solid construction means this is likely to see you through a good few decades.

£100 | John Lewis

Verdict:

We’ve got two machines fighting it out for the top spot, but the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul probably takes the crown. It really does do it all for you, resulting in an utterly perfect drink for those with a frothy coffee addiction. Like we said, the price tag is pretty commanding, but it’s the closest we came to creating a drink at home that tasted like a professional made it.

The KitchenAid Drip Filter Machine gets a special commendation, though; it’s stylish, affordable and incredibly easy to use, making a really lovely jug of wake-up juice to get you through the day. And you probably won’t have to sell your soul to afford it.

Read More

Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals: what to expect in the sale

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020

Best coffee grinder: manual and electric bean grinders for your home

Best milk frothers of 2020 for perfect at-home coffee

Best reusable coffee cups and travel mugs

10 best bullet blenders of 2020 reviewed

Best fridge freezers: integrated, free standing and American styles

Best mattresses 2020: memory foam, pocket sprung, hybrid and deals

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • The unconventional way Matt Campbell ended generations of futility at Iowa State

    Matt Campbell’s journey to becoming one of most successful young college football coaches can be distilled to a single moment. But his evolution makes him a player favorite, and a coach on the rise in the sport.

  • Cardinals vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 11

    Watch the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Tulsa beats Tulane in 2OT with a pick six after third-string QB throws a Hail Mary to force OT

    The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force OT in a game that was scoreless at halftime.

  • Seahawks assist Russell Wilson, defense and run game help get big win over Cardinals

    The Seahawks weren't a one-man show on Thursday night.

  • NBA's off-season sprint continues with free agency starting

    NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.Not this year.What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed timeframe, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey — looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down — offered a blunt prediction.“Completely insane,” Morey said.He may be right.Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.The person spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither the teams nor the league acknowledged the investigation publicly. The New York Times first reported that an investigation had been opened.Some deals likely won't take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal worth that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP on Thursday, and could potentially now be another big name on the move.More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; another 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That’s a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving, with a season coming up very quickly — and only a few teams have plenty of available salary-cap space to sign players easily.Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11; those haven't even been announced yet.It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.“With free agency starting as quickly as it does, we have some targets in mind there and we’ve got some other trade conversations going on as well,” said David Griffin, New Orleans’ executive vice-president of basketball operations.Really, things have already started. Plenty of names are already on the move, and the trade market is always an option for the teams that can’t just go sign a player into nonexistent cap space.“There’s a great many things happening all at one time,” Griffin said.The Lakers already have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota. A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he’ll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced publicly as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension in the coming days or weeks; five years for somewhere around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly — where he’ll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry’s father-in-law.Houston’s star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can’t talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and centre Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn’t hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.“I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves,” Riley said. “But now we’re getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Matt Arnold named GM | FastCast

    Matt Arnold gets promoted to Brewers general manager and Nelson Cruz won't sign until a decision is made on the DH on this edition of FastCast

  • 2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest news and analysis

    NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

  • Warriors' trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. could cost them more than $80 million due to luxury tax bill

    The Warriors are now on the hook for a $134 million luxury tax bill, unless the NBA steps in.

  • Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 11

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Way-too-early look at the deepest class in recent memory

    The 2021 draft class is one of the most talented and deepest classes in recent memory. There is a lot of potential star power at the top of the draft and plenty of long, playmaking guards projected to go in the first round.