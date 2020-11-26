Best coffee machines discounted this Black Friday
I don’t know about you but my daily dose of caffeine is how I’ve managed to remain sane during this year that’s been anything but.
And while Pret and Leon may have pivoted to offering their take-out coffees on a subscription basis, there’s nothing quite like the smell of brewing coffee to fill your home. Not for me, anyway.
Perhaps you agree with me on that, or perhaps you simply know an ardent coffee lover who you’re looking to treat this Christmas. Either way, this Black Friday - luckily for the caffeine devotees among us - there is a plethora of coffee machine deals that will mean you save considerable amounts of money on your daily coffee runs.
For me? It’s got to be the baby pink Smeg espresso machine that will give my kitchen that Legally Blonde-touch it’s crying out for, whilst for the more frugal, Nespresso’s cult Vertuo Plus coffee machine is now less than £100. Just think of the money you’ll save!
These are the coffee machine deals to shop this Black Friday.
Coffee machines
Nespresso
Make Nespresso your first port of call if an efficient and expedient coffee maker is what you’re after. With savings of up to 50 per cent off, the Italian brand’s coffee machines are some of the best in the biz.
Nespresso Magimix Nespresso Vertuo LE Coffee Machine, Red – was: £149.99, now: £79.99
Nespresso XN903840 Krups Vertuo Plus, Coffee Machine – was: £179, now: £74
Nespresso Krups Pixie XN304T40 Coffee Machine – was: £119, now: £99
Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next & Milk Coffee Machine, White – was: £199, now: £129
De’Longhi
For the best in bean-to-cup DIY coffee, look no further than Italian caffeine supremo De’Longhi. Its best-selling models have up to 30 per cent off this Black Friday, so don’t wait around.
De'Longhi Lattissima Touch Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine - was: £279.99, now: £201.99
De'Longhi Dinamica ECAM370.85.SB Wifi Connected Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - was: £949, now: £699
De'Longhi Magnifica ECAM250.23SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Silver / Black - was: £449, now: £349
De'Longhi Magnifica S, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - was: £365, now: £299.99
Siemens
If you’re looking for a life-long investment in your at-home coffee machine, then Siemens is the brand for you. Just think of all the pennies you’ll save by not nipping to Pret…
Siemens EQ9 TI923309RW Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black - was: £1,299, now: £999
Siemens EQ9 TI9573X9RW Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black / Stainless Steel - was: £1,699, now: £1,499
Siemens TI351209GB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black - was: £399, now: £329
Lavazza
Get yourself a cuppa Joe’s for a fraction of the price with Lavazza’s cut-price coffee machines, with savings of up to 50 per cent off.
Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus Coffee Machine with Milk Frother - was: £129, now: £64.50
Lavazza x Smeg capsule coffee machine - was: £199, now: £179
Sage
Next, we come to Sage, the MVP of the coffee machine world. Its barista-style beast is a sure-fire way to knock up one helluva stellar coffee.
Sage The Duo Temp Pro BES810BSSUK Espresso Coffee Machine - was: £379, now: £299
Sage The Barista Express Machine, Black Sesame - was: £549, now: £399.99
Sage Barista Touch Barista Quality Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine - was: £999, now: £899
Bosch
The coffee machine that can whip up over 40 drink options according to your preferred strength, temperature and size preference, the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 has been reduced by more than 50 per cent this year. Too good to say no to, frankly.
Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 Coffee Machine - was: £139.99, now: £59.99
Bosch Tassimo Coffee Machine, White - was: £140, now: £59
Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine, Black - was: £89.99, now: £29
SMEG
And finally, the prettiest DIY coffee machines to ever grace the world. Whether you go for the blue, the cream, or the pink, any Smeg appliance is sure to induce a smile onto all of your guest’s faces (once they’re allowed back in your house, that is.)
SMEG Espresso machine - was: £320, now: £288
SMEG Coffee Grinder - was: £200, now: £180
SMEG Drip Filter Coffee Machine - was: £180, now: £162
Read More
Black Friday updates: Best deals throughout the discount weekend
Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020
Best early Amazon Black Friday deals: what to expect in the sale
Best early Black Friday deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and more
Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals
Best Selfridges Black Friday deals 2020