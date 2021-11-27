Black Friday 2021 coffee machine deals: Offers on Nespresso, Sage, De’Longhi and

(Black Friday)

Us Brits already have a reputation for loving a cup of tea. But according to the British Coffee Association we’re now drinking approximately 95 million cups of coffee per day, making a cup of joe the nation’s second favourite hot beverage.

The UK’s café culture is also booming. 80 per cent of people who like to visit coffee shops do so at least once a week, with 16 per cent doing so on a daily basis.

With Black Friday here, there’s never been a better time for coffee addicts to invest in a barista-grade coffee machine for the house. As well as being much more cost-effective than a daily trip to Starbucks, they also look great on the kitchen counter.

The shopping extravaganza begins on November 26 until Cyber Monday and retailers are chopping prices on everything from homeware and holidays to toasters, tech and toys. Expect to see huge interest in coffee machines this year with the likes of Amazon, AO, Currys and John Lewis offering big discounts on popular brands.

From bean to cup, pod or filter, there’s a huge variety of coffee machines on the market. Sought after best-sellers are those by brands Lavazza, Sage, Nespresso and De’Longhi. In particular, the Nespresso Vertuo Machines, the Sage Pro Coffee and Barista Touch Bean to Cup Machine are in demand and we expect to see retailers offering some very competitive prices.

We’ve made the job of snapping up the best coffee machine deals easy and have scanned the market for brands offering Black Friday Deals. We’ll be updating regularly so make sure you keep checking in on November 26 and during Black Friday weekend.

Read More

Best Currys Black Friday deals 2021: Early offers available on appliances, tech and more

Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2021: Offers to expect from Dyson, Shark and more

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Early offers and what to expect

Best Black Friday Mattress Deals 2021: offers on foam, spring and hybrid mattresses

Story continues

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN900840 Coffee Machine by Krups

A versatile pod coffee machine.

5 coffee sizes available: Alto, Mug, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso via three different capsule sizes

High convenience with delicious coffee with a simple press of a button

was: £209.99

Buy now £95.39, Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11707 Coffee Machine by Magimix

Versatile and convenient coffee machine from Nespresso.

Five cup sizes available : Alto, Mug, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso via three different capsule sizes

was £149.99

Buy now £78.00, Amazon

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine - Espresso and Coffee Maker, Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, BES875BKS

An excellent bean to cup coffee machine that produces specialty coffee.

Dose control grinding function that grinds on demand to deliver the exact right amount of coffee.

Includes manual milk steamer that allows you to hand texture milk and even allows for creation of latte art!

was: £599.95

Buy now £549.00, Amazon

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus XN903840

An excellent coffee machine for a low price.

Programmable coffee sizes from espresso to lungo.

Quick and easy to use.

was: £109

Buy now £69.00, AO

Sage The Barista Express BES875UK Espresso Coffee Machine with Integrated Burr Grinder

Compatible with both beans and ground coffee.

Auto dose system for measuring the perfect amount of coffee for your needs.

Includes milk frother for a perfect creamy beverage.

Controlled water temperature for enhanced flavour.

was: £629

Buy now £549.00, AO

De'Longhi Magnifica S, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

An easy to use bean to cup coffee machine.

Simple touch panel functions.

Includes milk frother for excellent cappuccinos or lattes.

Integrated silent grinder function that includes 13 different settings.

was: £365

Buy now £299.99, Amazon

RUSSELL HOBBS Retro 28251 Espresso Coffee Machine - Black

Compatible with ground coffee and ESE Pods

Includes milk frother function

was: £149

Buy now £79.99, Currys

Delonghi Autentica ETAM 29.510.SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Grinding technology for a perfect ben to cup coffee

Grinds the exact amount of beans that you need to ensure your next cup is fresh

Temperature control that brews your coffee at the ideal temperature.

was: £599

Buy now £369.00, Currys

NESPRESSO by Sage Creatista Plus SNE800BTR Coffee Machine

A pod coffee machine with over 30 types of pod available

Includes milk frother steam wand for perfectly textured milk

was: £479

Buy now £279.00, Currys