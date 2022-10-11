Best coffee machine deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022

(Amazon)

Start your morning right with a coffee that rivals your local barista without the extra cost.

Investing in a quality coffee machine will help your bank balance in the long run, so when better to take the plunge than in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale when you’ll be making the most of your money? Especially if you missed Amazon Prime Day back in July.

This time, the sale is back from 00:01 on Tuesday October 11 until 23:59 on Wednesday October 12. So have your wallet at the ready to make the most of the heavily discounted coffee machines and accessories.

Forget waiting in line at your local coffee shop or the guilt of the daily £3 spend that’s gone in a flash, instead you’ll be able to enjoy your caffeine-hit every morning from the comfort of your own home (you won’t even need to take off your PJs).

Whether you prefer an americano, a cappuccino, or a flat white, we’ve rounded up the best machines at a range of specifications and prices to suit any taste or budget. If the thought of a hot drink in summer isn’t for you, just make sure you stock up on ice to enjoy chilled coffee instead.

With up to 65 per cent off Nespresso, Krups, and De’Longhi to name a few, you could save up to £543 on your purchase, so make sure you get in there quick because the discounts only last as long as stock. If you want to give your kitchen, or even house, a bit more of a revamp then check out stellar deals on KitchenAid, vacuum cleaners, household essentials and mattresses.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022?

The two day sale extravaganza will start at 00:01am on October 11 and finish at 11:59 on October 12, so you have 48 hours to secure everything on your bargain wishlist. We’ve done our research to find the best bargains out there and make sure to check our Amazon Prime Day homepage to snap up the top deals.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

The short answer is yes, you’ll need a Prime account. The good news is that, if you’ve never used the service before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial which will give you access to the sales as well as many extra perks including one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. Otherwise, the standard subscription costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year, and for students it’s only £4.49 a month.

What type of deals are available?

There are three types of deals to look out for. To start with, there are offers that run for the duration of the event, or as long as stock lasts. Then there are Deals Of The Day which will be availble for 24 hours, and Lightening Deals which only last a few hours. Make sure to bookmark our live blog to stay up to date on the best deals at any given moment.

Remember to get in there quick - the discounts only last as long as the stock so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

What deals on coffee machines were there last year?

The RRP on machines from Nespresso, De'Longhi, and Krups were slashed by up to 60 per cent, so we’re sure this year won’t disappoint.

What deals can we expect this year?

This year is better than ever when it coms to discounted coffee machines and there are big deals from all the top brands.

Best Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals live now

Top Deals

1. Nespresso Vertuo Next XN910B40 Coffee Machine by Krups, Grey

Was £169.99

Buy now £149.00, Amazon

2. Krups Opio Steam & Pump XP320840 Espresso Coffee Machine, 1.5L, Black, Cappuccino

Was £159.9

Buy now £124.42, Amazon

3. De’Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Silver

Was £499.99

Buy now £328.99, Amazon

Nespresso

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903140 Coffee Machine by Krups, White - was: £107.88, now: £89.99

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine by Magimix -was: £146.91, now: £68.00

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage - was: £479.95, now: £479

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11710 Coffee Machine with Milk Frother by Magimix, White - was: £200, now: £169

Nespresso Vertuo Next XN910B40 Coffee Machine by Krups, Grey - was: £169.99, now: £149

, Amazon

Sage

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine - Espresso and Coffee Maker, Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, BES875BKS, Black Sesame - was £629.95, now £406.99

Sage Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine - Coffee Machine with Milk Frother, BES810BSS, Silver - was £399.95, now £349

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, Capsule Espresso Machine, BNE800, Brushed Stainless Steel - was £423.58, now: £279.99

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine - Espresso and Coffee Maker, Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - was: £629.95, now: £406.99

, Amazon

Krups

Krups Opio Steam & Pump XP320840 Espresso Coffee Machine, 1.5L, Black, Cappuccino - was: £159.99, now: £124.42

KRUPS Arabica Digital EA817840 Automatic Coffee Machine, Bean to Cup, Espresso, Cappuccino, Silver - was: £549.99, now: £379

KRUPS Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Touch Automatic coffee machine - KP440E40 Silver - was: £119.99, now: £108.99

KRUPS Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine Starter Kit - was: £65.45, now: £46.74

, Amazon

De'Longhi

De'Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Espresso, Cappuccino, Silver - was: £499.99, now: £279.49

De'Longhi Scultura Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine, Coffee and Cappuccino Maker, Black - was: £244.99, now: £152.99

De'Longhi Dedica Metallics Coffee Machine with Milk Frother, Blue - was: £249.99, now: £56.99

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine - was: £ 314.00, now: £254.49

De'Longhi EDG 155.BG NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Mini-Me Automatic Coffee Machine - was: £73.98, now: £54.80

De'Longhi Dinamica, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - was: £699.99, now: £594.49

Breville

Breville Bijou Espresso Machine, Automatic and Manual Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte Maker, Steam Wand, Silver- was £219.99, now: £99.99

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine, Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte Maker, Automatic Milk Frother, Black (also available in navy) - was: £219.99, now: £167

Breville Iced Coffee Maker - was: £36.99, now: £25.00

More

Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine - was: £109.99, now: £70.29

Morphy Richards 163006 Verve Pour Over Filter Coffee Machine, Cream - was: £64.99, now: £59.99

Morphy Richards 163008 Verve Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker Sage Green - was: £64.99, now £45.49

Accessories

Krups Coffee mill F203438 Electric, Coffee, Nuts and spice grinder, One touch button, Black - was: £29.99, now: £19.55

Krups XL100840 Milk, frother, Control, Automatic, Black - was: £64.99, now: £42.75

De’Longhi, Coffee grinder KG79, Black - was: £69.99, now: £60

Alessi DC06/6 Espresso coffee maker, moka pot, Aluminium 6 cups - was: £45, now: £31.19

Coffee pods

Starbucks

Starbucks Single Origin Colombia by Nespresso Medium Roast Coffee Pods - was: £28.00, now: £20

Starbucks Variety Pack 8 Flavour by Nespresso Coffee Pods 12 x 10 Capsules - was: £42.00, now: £29.26

L’OR

L’OR Espresso Supremo - Intensity 10 - Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules (Pack of 10, 100 Capsules in Total) - was: £34.90, now: £23.75

L’OR Origins Colombia Intensity 8 Nespresso Compatible Coffee Pods (Pack of 10, Total 100 Coffee Capsules) - was £35.90, now £24.99