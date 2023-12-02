The Best Cocktail To Pair With Piccata

chicken piccata in dutch oven - Nataly Hanin/Getty Images

Picture yourself in a cozy Italian restaurant, the aroma of herbs wafting through the air and the clinking of wine glasses creating a symphony of conviviality. As you peruse the menu, your eyes lock onto the classic favorite: Piccata, an iconic dish in which tender chicken cutlets are bathed in a luscious, lemony sauce and adorned with capers and parsley. But first, what should you order to drink? If you opt for the piccata, Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons, an esteemed Italian restaurant in New York City, recommends the perfect companion — a limoncello spritz. Of course, he's a pro, so he has a reason for suggesting this particular culinary couplet.

The reasoning is quite simple, really. According to Chef Isidori, "the bright and tangy notes of [the limoncello spritz] complement the savory and citrusy flavors of piccata." The limoncello spritz is a concoction of limoncello, prosecco, and a splash of club soda. The prosecco's innate effervescence gently cuts through the richness of the piccata, while the burst from the liqueur accentuates the sauce's lemony undertones. It's a delicate dance of flavors on the tongue, a pleasant balance of sweet, tart, and fizzy.

Read more: The Best Wings In Every State

Sip On A Limoncello Spritz While Enjoying Piccata

limoncello spritz - NatalyaBond/Shutterstock

Limoncello, a digestif made from lemon zest, sugar, water, and a neutral-tasting alcohol (typically vodka), echoes the verve of the lemon juice in the creamy piccata sauce. This synchronicity amplifies the overall profile of the meal, generating a continuity of the acidic flavors. The bubbly prosecco (which has a slightly different personality than Champagne, its French cousin) adds a layer of sophistication, plus the ability to cleanse the palate after each bite of the succulent piccata and prepare it for the next forkful. Beyond the realm of chicken piccata, the limoncello spritz proves to be a versatile beverage. Its refreshing nature makes it an excellent match for a variety of dishes, including shrimp scampi, grilled fish, and other seafood. The drink also works wonders with crispy antipasti such as salad, bruschetta, crostini, calamari, and mozzarella sticks.

If you ask the renowned Chef Isidori, the limoncello spritz and chicken piccata are a "perfect pairing." It's an example of flavor harmony, where the cocktail merely enhances the main course. So, the next time you find yourself in the delightful embrace of Italian cuisine, consider indulging in this dynamic duo for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

Read the original article on Mashed.