Best clothing deals for Black Friday 2021: What to expect in this year’s sales

The return to our BC (before Covid) “normal” social calendars have been somewhat of a shock to the system. From almost excessive inactivity constrained to the virtual realms to the onslaught of catch-ups in every shape and form - it’s been stressful to say the least, particularly sartorially.

The age-old dilemma of having nothing to wear while staring into a jam-packed wardrobe is still very much a thing but to cure your clothing-related woes, Black Friday is (almost) here.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

Black Friday is the annual sales extravaganza that takes place at the end of November. The date changes every year as it follows the tradition of Thanksgiving in the US which is always the fourth Thursday of the month.

For 2021, it occurs on November 26 and will last until Cyber Monday on November 29.

What clothing deals can I expect?

If you like your money where you can see it a la Carrie Bradshaw (in your wardrobe), then you won’t want to miss the incredible fashion, shoes and accessories bargains to bag throughout the weekend.

Ahead of the festive period and the end of 2021, you can shop “new year, new you” worthy pieces for less.

Expect heavy reductions from the likes of Nike, Uniqlo, Reformation as well as retailers; Net-A-Porter, Selfridges, ASOS.

Where to shop Black Friday clothing deals

With so many individual labels on offer, few could be blamed for feeling overwhelmed. However, stick with us, and we’ll see you through.

We’ve curated the bumper guide below so you can shop most efficiently during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event.

Jewellery

Monica Vinader - 25 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off on orders over £150 from November 18-30

Astrid & Miyu - 25 per cent off everything from November 22 - 30

Tada & Toy - up to 70 per cent off selected items from November 26 to 29

Edge of Ember- up to 25 per cent off everything

Mejuri - 20 per cent off purchases of £100 or more excluding gifts cards from November 24-29

Muru Jewellery - 25 per cent off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY and with every order, one tree planted from November 23-30

Soru Jewellery - 30 per cent off everything from November 18-23

PDPAOLA- up to 40 per cent sitewide including Fine Jewellery from November 26-28, 15% sitewide on November 29

Auree Jewellery - 20 per cent off on November 26, 15 per cent off Sat and Sun and 10 per cent on Monday, 20 per cent of all sales on the Tuesday to their charity partner, Little Village.

Luxury online jewellery retailer, Diamonds Factory - up to £1200 off from November 26-29

Watches2U - discounts on brands like Fossil, Boss, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani and DKNY from November 26-29

Clothing

Gymshark - up to 70 per cent off from November 18

ALEXACHUNG - 30 per cent off sitewide from November 5

Couverture & The Garbstore - Orders over £50, save 20 per cent, over £100, save 25 per cent, over £150, save 30 per cent

Needle & Thread - up to 50 per cent off selected styles across ready to wear, knitwear and kids from November 25 to December 1

Karen Millen - 50 per cent off Winter Staples and 20 per off everything else from November 18-21

Coast - 50 per cent off Party Favourites from November 18-22

luxury vintage marketplace, Open for Vintage - up to 20 per cent off with an exclusive ‘Price Drop Edit’ from November 25-30

Lingerie

Pour Moi - up to 40 per cent off now until November 29

Nudea - 30 per cent off selected collections from November 23-30

Bluebella - up to 50 per cent off a range of styles from November 22-December 1

Accessories

Aspinal of London - selected items down by 50 per cent

Taylor Morris - 25 per cent off

Shoes

Shoeaholics - up to 60 per cent off from November 19

Dear Frances - 25 per cent off site wide from November 22-30

