The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Jennifer Taylor
·4 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max.

Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Living on Even Less: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

In the U.S., the average cost of monthly expenditures for people ages 65 and older -- i.e., rent, groceries, healthcare costs -- is $1,982.25, according to a GOBankingRates study. You know your budget can't handle passing the $2,000-per-month mark, so you want to make a strategic move.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options around the country to choose from. Whether you're hoping to move to a city with warmer weather, want to be closer to family or are looking for a tight community with a lot to do -- now that you have more free time -- we found a place that will meet your needs.

Ready to start searching for a new place to enjoy your golden years? Keep reading to discover 13 cities where you can retire on $2,000 per month.

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

13. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,878.24

  • Livability: 78 

Monthly healthcare costs in Nebraska's capital city top the list at $537.11. At $940 per month, rent for a one-bedroom is also the second most expensive, but it could be worth the price, as it scored the highest livability rank.

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,820.63

  • Livability: 75 

The city earned the second-highest livability rank, but rent in Des Moines averages a pricey $930 per month. Monthly healthcare costs also average $495.27, which is one of the highest on the list.

Find Out: How Financial Literacy Changes Once You're Retired

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

11. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,779.02

  • Livability: 66 

A great place to make friends,16% of the Greensboro population is 65 and older. However, monthly healthcare costs average among the priciest at $484.48.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Oklahoma City

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,725.63

  • Livability: 69 

It might be fun to live in Oklahoma's capital city, but healthcare costs are the second-highest on the list, averaging $505.62 per month. However, monthly rent is on the cheaper side, at an average of $830.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

9. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,718.34

  • Livability: 69 

Chances are, you'll have a vibrant social life in Corpus Christi, as 15% of the population is 65 and older. However, healthcare costs are on the higher side, averaging $436.16 per month.

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

8. Indianapolis

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,709.95

  • Livability: 65 

At $950 per month, the average rent in Indianapolis is the highest on the list. However, you can even this out a bit at the supermarket, as grocery costs in this buzzy city are on the lower end, averaging just $385.48 per month.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Columbus, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,680.50

  • Livability: 73 

One of the most livable cities, monthly healthcare costs in Columbus are on the lower end, averaging $373.61. However, grocery costs are the most expensive on the list, at an average of $406.89 per month.

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Cincinnati

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,640.38

  • Livability: 68 

Grocery costs in Cincinnati are the second-highest on the list, averaging $401.95 per month. However, at a monthly average of $368.43, the city has the second-lowest monthly healthcare expenses.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Laredo, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,588.77

  • Livability: 71 

Social butterflies could find life in Laredo challenging, as only 9% of the population is 65 and older. On the plus side, grocery costs are on the lower end, averaging $379.71 per month.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Tucson, Arizona

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,584.91

  • Livability: 65 

Healthcare costs in Tucson are the cheapest on the list, averaging just $351.60 per month. One-fifth of the population is also 65 or older -- the highest on the list -- making it a great place to socialize.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. El Paso, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,562.92

  • Livability: 74 

Living in El Paso, you'll enjoy one of the lower one-bedroom rents on the list, averaging $810 per month. Healthcare costs are also on the cheaper side, at a monthly average of $374.04.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Lubbock, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,520.60

  • Livability: 68 

The cheapest on the list, rent in Lubbock averages just $690 per month. However, monthly healthcare costs are on the higher side, averaging $452.12.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

1. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,498.65

  • Livability: 65

At a monthly average of $374.77, groceries in Shreveport are the most affordable on the list. Additionally, rent in the city is the second-lowest, averaging $730 per month.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the best cities to retire on a monthly budget of $2,000 dollars or less, GOBankingRates first used Zumper's March 2022 National Rent Report to find every city in the U.S. that has a (1) 2022 average monthly rent of $1,000 dollars or less for a 1BR apartment. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. 

Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older, to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $1,500 or less. 

For a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livability score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened its world junior hockey championship with a decisive 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday. Ridly Greig and William Dufour each scored and contributed a helper, while Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also found the back of the net. Captain Mason McTavish notched two assists for Canada (1-0-0). Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass put away goals for the Latvians, who were coming off a 6-1 drubbing by Finland on Tuesday. Canada's Seb

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters T